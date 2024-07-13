Break Free with Karen Hunt

Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
Civil War. World War III. Will we even have elections in November?
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
103
The Myth of Palestine
"The Palestinian people do not exist. The creation of a Palestinian state is only a means for continuing our struggle against the state of Israel for…
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
76
Jewish Families Urged to Leave France
"It seems France has no future for Jews." ~ Moshe Sebbag, Rabbi at the Grand Synagogue of Paris
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
59
Reflections for a Sunday: Redemption
I realized, somehow, through the screaming in my mind, that even in that shackled, bloody helplessness, I was still free: free to hate the men who were…
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
22
Thoughts on Censoring Trolls in the Comment Section
Since I speak out against antisemitism, write in support of Israel, and warn about the spread of fascism, there are sometimes vile responses in …
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
83
A Vampire Came to Call
“The last I saw of Count Dracula was his kissing his hand to me, with a red light of triumph in his eyes, and with a smile that Judas in hell might be…
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
80
Happy 4th from The Rumpoles & The Barleys!
A little touch of happiness and a lesson in forgiveness
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
41
MAGA invades Europe with "Make Europe Great Again!"
Is wanting to make your country "Great Again" far-right? Or is it simply what every normal citizen should want?
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
34

June 2024

The Perfect Little Town: a woke fairytale
As with the Nazis, traditional values are to be debunked and mankind cut into some fresh shape at the will of some few lucky people in one lucky…
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
6
Compare & Contrast the Biden & Trump Campaign Rallies Today
An exercise in critical thinking and common sense.
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
28
A few thoughts on America's future in light of 'the day after'
In the light of morning, I have a couple more things to say regarding last night's Funhouse Freak Show Debate: Jill Biden is a despicable woman.…
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
82
BIDEN is OUT. This debate was a set up.
It’s so blatantly obvious now that the whole point of this debate was to justify getting rid of Joe Biden. The most interesting thing about the …
  
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
99
