I’m busy with a lot of research for an essay about Trump’s smackdown of Zelensky, but in the meantime I was NOT surprised by the Epstein Files “Big Reveal,” which turned out to be a “Big Nothing.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi made big promises about the Epstein Files. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

The Epstein Files fiasco is precisely why I have kept this post, written December 31, 2021, pinned to the top of my X page:

So, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of trafficking minors to.... nobody?

So, far, this post of few words but fraught with meaning has been viewed over a million times, liked 38 thousand times and has over 500 comments.

(I should add that most of the traffic took place when X was Twitter. I was censored on Twitter due to my outspoken stance against Covid mandates, but nothing like I am censored on X, due to my criticism of Elon Musk.)

Conservative influencers carrying binders titled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” walk out the West Wing of the White House on Feb. 27, 2025. Jim Watson AFP/Getty Images

When the Justice Department eventually published the highly anticipated Epstein files online, reviewers found that the release was heavily redacted and included information that was already previously made available.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of a bipartisan House panel reviewing classified documents in high-profile cases for release including the Epstein files, was incensed.

“THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment,” she posted on X. “GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

Attorney General Pam Bondi now says she was "duped" into thinking she had all the files.

“I kept saying, there has to be more. There has to be more,” Bondi said Saturday. “I was assured that’s it.”

“We will get everything," she further promised. "We will redact it, of course... But the American people have a right to know."

“Redact it” … “right to know” … okay.

You know how breakfast cereals look different to appeal to different people, but they are made by the same company?

Those in power are like. They may look and act different, but they are all on the same team. They never give up their secrets.

The only time they feign honesty or justice is when they offer up a scapegoat.

Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein

The scapegoats are often truly horrible people. Like the two above. But not always. Innocent people can go down, too.

The scapegoat is always someone who became too arrogant and sloppy and got caught, or they grew a conscience or went rogue and became dangerously talkative and unpredictable. These people are brutally sacrificed in the public square, by all sorts of methods. Their reputations can be ruined, they can be labeled mentally ill, they can be imprisoned, they can “commit suicide” or “have an accident.” This is done, not only to appease the public, but to remind everyone else what awaits them if they get out of line.

You can be sure Ghislaine Maxwell made a deal in exchange for her life, long before she ever went to court. Remember those days when the FBI, the CIA, nobody could find her, it was so mysterious. And then poof, there she was, right under everyone’s nose, arrested at a “gorgeous property in New Hampshire.”

So far, so good, for the 60-year-old Madame. She can still be found pacing the yard at the low-security Florida prison where she is serving her 20-year sentence.

Of course, Jeffrey Epstein “killed himself” in 2019 in a lower Manhattan jail cell before going to trial, his secrets dying with him.

Hmm…

I’ll keep my Ghislaine Maxwell post pinned to the top of my X page as long as what it says remains true.

But I won’t be holding my breath for anything to change.

