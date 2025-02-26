One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

Even in my wildest dreams I cannot imagine why President Trump would post something like this to his Truth Social account. It looks like a modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah rising from the ashes of Gaza and the bodies buried there.

Even worse, it is posted on the day the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her babies Ariel and Kfir are being laid to rest in Israel. If you doubt its true, here is the link.

And here’s the rap:

“Donald is coming to set you free/ Bringing the light for all to see/ No more tunnels, no more fear/ Trump Gaza is finally here/ Trump Gaza shining bright/ Golden future, a brand-new light/ Feast and dance, the deed is done/ Trump Gaza, number one.”

And here is the video:

Even Trump’s most ardent MAGA followers couldn’t stomach it. Here are some of the comments on Truth Social:

bearded belly dancers; you dancing with someone other than your wife; this was weird for me and I love you Trump-

This should be deleted; not good.

How horrible! The golden statue is frightening. Reminds me of the Antichrist. Please don’t forget that this is not pleasing to God.

I'm sorry but this is really in poor taste. Lives were lost and Innocents are still buried in that rubble. Please take this down immediately.

Only one deserves the glory and the honor, Mr. President while I appreciate what you do, is not about you. To God be the glory and the honor, for without Him you couldn't have accomplished anything. The statue is a symbol of the antichrist, please humble yourself to God. Jesus is king and only Him.

Why in a million years would Donald Trump post this as his answer for Gaza. Trump has given fuel to every Jihadist, every Muhadin, every Mullah for them to say to their 2 billion Muslim believers, see, we are right, this is what we fight against, rise up against the evil Western Shayateen worshippers. This is the hedonistic lifestyle that threatens to infiltrate the souls of our children, robbing them of the pure hope of every Muslim to follow the Quran, to live and die for Allah and be rewarded in Jannah.

With this one video, all the good that true Christians and our Jewish friends are fighting for is undone. This is such a fantastic opportunity for Hamas, Iran et al to turn the world even more against Israel and the West. And Hamas is already having a field day with it.

This is the total embodiment of the “Ugly American.”

When I lived in England and Yugoslavia in the 1980s people couldn’t tell where I was from and when I said the United States, always, without fail, they responded, “Wow, I never thought you were from there.” This was because I wasn’t loud and obnoxious, I wasn’t the cliche they thought every American had to be. It was the highest compliment they could give me, and I was supposed to smile and not be offended and say thank you. But the reality was, and still is, this is the way the world sees us and now, our president is basically saying, yes, it’s true.

Of course, the video can now be removed, although I would ask why it took them so long, and his team can say he didn’t post it. This happens all the time on social media. But the damage is done, trust is broken, and we no longer know what is true and what isn’t.

This is deeply concerning, and I hope people don’t brush it off or try to make excuses. It is a continuation of the menticide I have been warning about for over three years now, first written about in Utopian Madness. If we keep on justifying what we know is wrong, there’s a point at which we won’t be able to tell anymore, and total darkness will overcome us.

I just have to add on because I hear people saying things like “this is a masterclass in psychological warfare,” no, it isn’t. A masterclass in psychological warfare would have been to show a rebuilt Gaza with its historic churches filled with Gazans worshiping Jesus instead of Allah. This would have maintained our integrity, our standing in the world while, at the same time, I can assure you that NOTHING would have driven Hamas, Iran et al into more of a frenzy than that.

As it is, Trump falls into the jihadists' hands and feeds the fire of Westerners converting and 2 billion Muslims becoming ever more radical in their Islamic faith.

For everyone out there who still knows the difference between right and wrong, the best advice I can give is:

"It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man." Psalms 118:8

Definitely interested to hear your thoughts.

