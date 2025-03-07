"The forest was shrinking but the trees kept voting for the axe, as its handle was made of wood, and they thought it was one of them." -Turkish Proverb

Following up on Trump's World, here is a short, but comprehensive explanation of how BlackRock rose to power. Keep in mind that BlackRock is one part of the top 0.01 percent that now owns the world.

Here is a short video all about BlackRock’s rise to power and as it states:

The Trump administration just celebrated yet another win as the Panama Canal is now under the control of no, not of the United States, but more specifically of RockRock:

I’ve transcribed most of it here, as well as adding some further information:

Blackrock is the top asset manager in the entire world, and it now announced its acquisition of two key Panama Canal ports, Cristall and Balboa, as part of a $19 billion deal.

The deal will give the BlackRock consortium control over 43 ports in 23 countries, including the ports of Balboa and Cristobal in Panama, as well as others in Mexico, the Netherlands, Egypt, Australia, Pakistan and elsewhere. (1) For BlackRock, the deal is part of a broader push into global infrastructure investment. The firm expects the acquired ports to generate about $1.7 billion in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. (2)

Blackrock will now control more than more than 40% of all shipping container traffic that goes through the Panama Canal, and I want to emphasize here the United States enabled the biggest asset manager in the entire world to take over the Panama Canal.

It's not the United States owning the canal now. It is a group of extremely wealthy individuals who have been enabled to make this deal.

This is not US infrastructure. The Panama Canal is not part of the US infrastructure. It is private property, and it doesn't belong to the United States.

Now, who owns Blackrock. That is the big question.

Who is Larry Fink, Blackrock’s CEO, loyal to? What country did Blackrock invest $33 billion into? We know who and we know who very well and that is the beneficiary of this deal, not an average American and I will just leave it at that.

[China. FYI, BlackRock holds stakes in China’s military complex, for example a $46 million stake in China National Nuclear Power Core, not to mention the billions it has funneled to Chinese companies accused of human rights abuses.]

So, it's estimated that the Panama connect handles about 10 to 12% of US container trade. This includes both imports and exports and the percentage could be higher for certain regions.

For example, the US East Coast in recent years approximately 12,000 to 14,000 transits have been made through the canal every single year with significant container traffic including bulk goods, liquefied natural gas, agricultural products, fertilizer and petroleum products. So those are being transported through the canal the United States is one of the largest users of the Panama Canal with a significant volume of imports coming from both Asia and also Latin America. While not all imports come through the canal, a large portion of those that do are from Pacific-facing markets.

Apparently, the deal has been in the pipeline for a long time. You may recall that not too long ago, in January, Donald Trump complained about the Panama Canal being of national interest and of course he said that China was running it. This is according to Trump and so it needed to be transferred back.

It's not being transferred to the US control. It's being transferred to the control of a small group of people who serve certain interests.

Trump said, “China is operating the Panama Canal and we didn't give it to China.” He said, “we gave it to Panama and we're taking it back now.”

Instead of the United States taking over the Panama Canal, which would have been impossible, of course, BlackRock does it quite elegantly via a simple business transaction that enables the United States to exercise a great deal of control over a key global shipping route.

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink worked closely with the Trump Administration to secure this deal and to make it happen, according to Financial Times. To navigate the potential political fallout, Blackrock chief executive Larry Fink briefed senior leaders in the Trump Administration, including the President, says Financial Times, to secure their backing for the takeover.

One of the people added that the Consortium would not have gone forward with this bid if they believed that the United States government would not support the deal. The Republican Party repeatedly positioned itself against Blackrock. If you recall this, you know there are multiple times when they have been against Blackrock.

Now it is clear that when circumstances are right, when certain people are able to benefit from these circumstances, concessions can be made in business and in politics and those who attacked each other yesterday will now hold hands today.

Now let me give you an example, here's a post by VP JD Vance where he openly says, referring to BlackRock:

“The old guard thinks they’re creating value...I think they’re destroying value and are engaged in illegal and immoral conduct. They need to be dealt with accordingly.” (3)

So, my question to you, JD Vance, is what changed? Why did you change your opinion, why did the Trump administration facilitate this deal if you believed that Blackrock was engaging in immoral and illegal conduct.

And so, the way that they are being dealt with now is of course they are being given not only tax cuts, that's not enough, but also, they're being given an opportunity of a lifetime because the Panama Canal is a strategic transit point, to strengthen ties for Blackrock with the government and to enrich themselves and of course anyone who's involved. So, this is just business now.

Whether it is the Panama Canal, whether it is the Red Sea, the Arctic, BlackRock will become increasingly important in geopolitics and also in political economy.

In order to see more clearly how Blackrock came to wield such power, I have included a 14-minute video below that is well worth your time. Keep in mind that:

BLACKROCK has been the go-to for government bailouts, and each time it has grown in power, as it will once again with this Panama Canal deal.

If you put BlackRock together with the other two biggest asset management firms, Vanguard and State Street, these three companies control over 70% of the United States GDP.

Besides explaining BlackRock’s history and who Larry Fink is, this video goes into BlackRock’s Alladin, which oversees a staggering $21 trillion in assets, WHILE COLLECTING SENSITIVE DATA ON YOU.

As I have said over and over, whoever has the most data rules the world. For the first time in history, the battle for power is not being waged between nations for territory, it is being waged by a billionaire class over OUR DATA inside our minds, that is being fed to AI.

Here’s a short overview of the video:

BlackRock Under President Bush, 2008:

The “Wall Street Bank Bail Out” was led by a very well-connected billionaire by the name of Larry Fink. BlackRock was awarded these key government contracts to help with the meltdown with no competitive bidding. While being enveloped in secrecy, basically Larry was hired to be the manager of Washington's bailout of Wall Street, even though BlackRock is one of the biggest shareholders in the same banks they were helping to get bailed, out making Larry Fink the most powerful man in the post bailout economy.

BlackRock Under President Trump, 2017-2021:

During the Covid Crisis, who did the money printer of the US, the Federal Reserve, hire to manage their scheme to buy corporate bonds? (Basically, they were bailing out corporations that had too much debt or that needed to borrow money). You guessed it, they went right back to BlackRock. Even though again, the same corporations BlackRock was helping to bail out, were the same corporations they owned some of the biggest stakes in.

It should be noted that when BlackRock’s profile grew and people began to criticize it, BlackRock shifted to the woke agenda, feigning concern for the environment by touting “sustainable investing”, or “ESG”, and DEI. However, that quickly dissolved as Trump came to power. In fact, we can see that across the board, every major company, even in liberal Silicon Valley, quickly shredded their DEI/ESG agendas.

BlackRock under President Trump, 2025:

And here we are, with BlackRock on the cusp of controlling trade ports not just in the Panama Canal but around the world.

What is happening in Ukraine and Greenland is no different. Powerful companies are gaining control to seize minerals that they need to feed their Vast Machines. It’s all heralded as a big win for Americans but tell me how American citizens are going to be paid back anything, when the deals are benefiting huge corporations and the billionaires who own them.

When Larry Fink was asked what's most important to him, he responded:

“It’s really important to be PERCEIVED as a good human being, a caring individual who COMES ACROSS as real and unpretentious.”

And this says it all, not just for Larry Fink but for the top 0.01 percent as they gobble up ever more power and we allow them to do it. They know they will not succeed unless they convince us that they really care about everyday Americans.

I mean, at least Blackrock is an American company, not Chinese. But as we have seen, these companies and the men who rule them do not care about borders or loyalties to a country, they care about deals.

And anyway, even if we know all of this, what choice do we really have? We have become too addicted and dependent to the products they sell us. We cannot have a job, we cannot buy food, we cannot travel, without using the devices that they control and from which they gain access to our data, feeding it into their Vast Machines to make them smarter and us dumber.

During Covid, we were herded into digital prisons, separated from one another, even our own family members, our friends, our colleagues and told we had to hate one another rather than the powerful individuals who put us there.

Inside our digital prisons, AI algorithms now feed us a constant loop of information that it has determined we want to hear, pushing us further and further into echo chambers. Once everyone is assigned an AI agent, as I touch on in Stargate, Part I and Part II, we will become even lazier in owning our own thoughts, as our agents do all the work of searching and finding information, so we sit back and enjoy utopia.

As Elon Musk has promised us:

“AI will create a future where no job is needed. AI will be able to do everything.”

And if you believe that it’s all for your own good, I don’t know what else to say….

