I have lost my voice and it’s very frustrating! This has never happened to me before. I keep thinking if I just start talking, I will be able to speak, but no. I figure there’s a reason for it so I am trying to learn what I can from the experience.

Just to lighten the mood, because who wants to feel blue, I thought I’d share this watercolor I made of the opera star Bella Bellini from a little story I wrote called Sir Winton Learns a Lesson. Today, I thought of this painting and what a perfect antidote to was losing my voice, since she certainly hasn’t lost hers!

Sir Winston is in love with Bella but doesn’t know how to express his feelings. He is finally able to confess his love thanks to his ill-behaved niece who, in her youthful enthusiasm, teaches her uncle an important lesson about what it means to truly love someone.

I rarely make posts just for paid subscribers since, as you all know, it is important to me to keep my essays free of a paywall. That way, you never know who might read them, and have a change of heart because of it. Every so often, though, I want to say thank you and let you know how much your support means to me. It isn’t just with the subscription, many of you send me encouraging messages, Bible verse, articles, research, and advice, like, take it easy Karen, don’t burn out!

That’s not going to happen, but I wouldn’t mind a prayer or two that I will recover soon and be able to get back to my recordings.

It’s not only my voice.