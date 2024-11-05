You can listen to me read this article here:

1× 0:00 -12:17

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can now be made at Ko-Fi

It’s election day! What’s going to happen? It’s up in the air.

On this most auspicious day, I thought I’d write a short piece on a topic that always interests me, although I haven’t written about it in quite a while.

Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency.

It’s not always easy for people to grasp the meaning of bitcoin or realize the impact it can have on their lives. But if Trump wins, they will find out, whether they like it or not.

Bitcoin is set to replace ‘money’ or, shall we say, to become the new ‘money’. When we talk about no longer being able to buy or sell without the “Mark of the Beast”, think bitcoin and all the other aspects of technology related to it. I'm not going to get into all of that here. I’ve written extensively about it and have listed my essays on the topic at the bottom.

Trump has been called the Bitcoin King. Along with his three sons, he has formed a company called World Liberty Financial, promising to “dismantle the stranglehold of traditional financial institutions and put the power back where it belongs: in your hands.”

It’s interesting that while Trump preaches America first and bringing business back home, the bulk of the $288.5 million offering—approximately 90%—will be directed toward international investors. By focusing on global participation, the venture aims to leverage markets with less restrictive regulatory environments than the U.S.

According to the New York Times’ take on bitcoin and Trump:

“We expect Bitcoin to break all-time highs on a Trump win,” the investment management and research firm Bernstein said in a report on Monday, predicting that the digital currency could rise as high as $80,000 or $90,000. But if Ms. Harris wins, the report said, Bitcoin’s price could fall as low as $50,000. The election Tuesday is easily the most important political event in crypto’s history. For the first time, the industry’s leading companies have mobilized to invest enormous sums, funding a network of super PACs that have spent tens of millions of dollars in key congressional races. The results could determine whether crypto companies flourish in the United States, or end up decamping to other countries in the face of a regulatory crackdown in Washington. …the 2024 U.S. election has emerged as a pivotal moment for crypto. The Biden administration has aggressively pursued crypto companies for violating federal securities rules, bringing lawsuits against the Coinbase exchange and other large U.S. firms. In response, much of the industry has thrown its support behind Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump was once a crypto skeptic who dismissed Bitcoin as “a scam.” But as crypto companies began donating large sums to influence the election, he warmed to the industry, promising to end the government’s crackdown. This summer, Mr. Trump spoke at a Bitcoin conference in Nashville and vowed to turn the United States into “the crypto capital of the planet.” The aim is to install the most pro-crypto Congress in history — legislators who would advance the industry’s agenda in Washington and stop the Securities and Exchange Commission from pursuing crypto companies.

I realize a lot of my readers don’t put much stock in the New York Times or the Los Angeles Times, they prefer what used to be called “alternative media” but is now mainstream media in its own right. That’s why I’m here (I don’t think of myself as a part of either side). I read everything. That way, I can report on the “big picture” as I promise to do.

Not a fan of Mark Cuban, but I pay attention to all perspectives because that’s the only way to get a grip on what’s going on. In July, Cuban was quoted in Forbes, “calling the growing support among Silicon Valley founders, investors and executives for Republican 2024 White House hopeful Donald Trump a ‘bitcoin play,’ predicting a bitcoin price boom if Trump wins next month's election.”

And now, we have seen a teaming up between Donald Trump and Elon Musk and a lot of it is centered around bitcoin. Musk has gone all in for Trump, putting his cards on the table. If he wins, he wins big. It’s all down to today.

It is not an accident that the acronym for Elon Musk’s potential Department of Government Efficiency is DOGE.

I’ve written about Elon Musk’s on-again-off-again relationship with DOGE, his favored cryptocurrency.

In my essays on Elon Musk, I have talked about how his acquisition of Twitter completed what I call his “Circle of 5”:

Twitter + Dogecoin + Neuralink + Starlink + SpaceX = x

"Twitter is an accelerant to creating the 'everything' app," said Elon Musk.

I wrote an essay titled “X” back in Oct 2022, after Musk bought Twitter and sure enough, in July 2023, he changed the name to X. I have written about his fixation with “X”. He even names his children X: X Æ A-Xii; Exa Dark Sideræl; Xavier.

Here is a Timeline of Musk’s X Brands:

1999: Musk co-founded the online banking platform, X.com.

2002: Musk co-founded the Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, or SpaceX, now valued at $150 billion.

2015: Musk’s automotive company Tesla debuted its third vehicle, the Model X.

2017: Musk tweeted that he had purchased back the rights to X.com, saying it had “great sentimental value” to him.

April 18, 2023: Musk informed Twitter’s corporate partners that the company would be operating as X Corp after court documents found that Twitter, Inc. no longer existed.

July 12, 2023: Musk, along with engineers at his fellow companies Tesla and OpenAI and other big tech companies Google and Microsoft, launched artificial intelligence company xAI Corp with a goal “to understand the true nature of the universe.”

July 23, 2023: Musk announced the rebranding of Twitter, a popular social networking company he acquired last year for $44 billion, to X.

Behind all of those brands: In April 2022, filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed Musk had formed three corporate entities in Delaware, one was X Corp, another was X Holdings, and another was X Holdings Corp.

If Trump becomes president, Musk’s dream of X becoming everything could well become reality.

Just something to think about because we could all end up living in Elon Musk’s X world, buying and selling, interacting, doing everything on his X ap, on his soon-to-be X phone, using his Starlink, and, finally, connected to his Telepathy brain chip. Is this going to make us all freer, or just under the thumb of a worldwide despot?

Neuralink’s original ambitions, which Musk outlined when he founded the company in 2016, included meshing human brains with artificial intelligence. “Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking,” he announced on X. He has named that company Telepathy.

The crypto coin, DOGE, surged Monday after Elon Musk mentioned it during a podcast with Joe Rogan.

Leading up to today, Musk has been touting DOGE from X posts to political rallies. And in an earlier interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk said that the Department of Government Efficiency would act as a “garbage collection” for regulations that don’t make sense.

There’s one person rarely talked about in all of this and I’d just like to mention his name: Barron Trump. Steve Witkoff, a close friend of Mr. Trump’s and a donor to a pro-Trump political action committee has said that 18-year-old Barron could get solid business experience from being involved in his father’s crypto vision. It’s said it was Barron that encouraged his father to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Whether or not Trump wins today, Barron Trump is growing up fast and he is his father’s son. I don’t think we’ve seen the last of the Trump dynasty by a long shot.

I’m just stating the facts here. And when we look at the facts, we can be fairly certain Trump’s Bitcoin Team is counting on making a whole of money if Trump wins, and they’ve been planning it for a while.

If Trump loses? That remains to be seen.

Leave a comment

Share

Jan 2024: Elon Musk's 'Telepathy'

April 2024: THE END OF MONEY. 98% of the world’s central banks are deploying or about to deploy CBDCs.

Aug 2023: WORLDCOIN: AI Requires Proof That You Are Human

July 2023: Is Elon Musk the Anti-Christ?

Dec 2022: THE FINAL SOLUTION: Central Bank Digital Currency

Nov 2022: Digital ID and Our Obsession with "Identity"

Nov 2022: Sam Bankman-Fried's Fall from Grace

Sept 2022: SoulBOUND: Ethereum and Vitalik Buterin

May 2022: Bitcoin: The Dirty Business of Clean Energy

April 2022: Twitter vs Remdesivir

April 2022: I Dream of Musk

June 2021: Gods of Tech and Pestilence