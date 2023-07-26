One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Mr. X, X-Files, X-Rays, X-Box, Project X, X marks the spot, “solve for x” in algebra. X represents the unknown. X is AI.

X is the unknown.

Elon Musk wants to use AI to make X knowable. Is he the antichrist? Does he want to be the god of this earth? Even if you are not a believer in Christ, you can look at the antichrist as “a person or thing regarded as supremely evil or as a fundamental enemy or opponent”.

I’m not going to philosophize about it or pretend I have the answer. I’m just putting the question out there and after reading this essay, you can decide for yourself.

Two days ago, Twitter became X.

Why does this matter?

It isn’t just X. It isn’t just the ‘EVERYTHING’ AP, modeled on China’s WeChat surveillance app.

It’s literally EVERYTHING.

I said it back in October of 2022:

Twitter completes what I call Musk’s Circle of 5:

Twitter + Dogecoin/crypto + Neuralink + Starlink + SpaceX = x

To set the stage, let’s start with Musk’s fixation with the letter x.

Back in 1999, Musk co-founded a dot-com banking company called X.com, which merged with another firm called Confinity. He kept that name even as others wanted to rename the merged company something else: PayPal. In 2002, Musk founded the Space Exploration Technologies Corporation — or SpaceX for short. The letter also factors into one of the core Tesla vehicles: The Model X, the company’s first SUV, was released in 2015. Musk and Canadian musician Grimes named their first child X Æ A-12. The child had to be renamed due to California law prohibiting numbers in legal names, so another X was added: X Æ A-Xii. Grimes, at the time, explained that the X stood for “the unknown variable.”

Why did Musk buy Twitter and turn it into X?

I wrote this in I Dream of Musk in April of 2022:

If Musk really buys Twitter, and that still remains to be seen, just imagine how great it will be for his wealth and power. He will have his very own advertising platform.

In that essay, I quote from Tweektown—and I cannot stress enough how important this concept is:

Musk is going to do something with all of that data that is housed in Twitter's servers and algorithms, which could be fed into Neuralink... the perfect data set. Everything the world has typed into 140-character tweets since its inception, with an AI learning it all... and then the BCI (brain-computer interface) being inserted, quite literally, into your head.

And here we are now!

Musk did buy Twitter and Neuralink has been approved by the FDA to start trials in humans.

He is setting up his Starlink satellites so he can surveille every inch of the planet. He is vying for his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, to be the leading method of payment. He has partnered with the United States government/military and that partnership is only growing.

July 23rd, Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of x announced:

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

A few days earlier, on July 12th, Elon Musk announced the formation of xAI :

The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe.

Musk is using X (Twitter) data for building AI.

Elon Musk plans Tesla and Twitter collaborations with xAI, his new startup

Elon Musk said his new AI startup, xAI, will use Twitter data for training the “maximally curious” artificial intelligence systems and products he hopes to build there.

Musk is choosing “maximally curious” over “overtly programming morality into the artificial intelligence”, since he says this will keep it focused on furthering the interests of humanity and “keeping it safe”.

“If it tried to understand the true nature of the universe, that’s actually the best thing that I can come up with from an AI safety standpoint. I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity.”

Really, Elon Musk—you think that? What if you’re wrong? How can he know that AI won’t find something else more interesting than humanity. Oh, what Musk really means is AI won’t find anything more interesting than him. What he really wants is for AI to be pro Elon Musk.

At an MIT symposium, he gave this warning:

“With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon.”

He keeps warning us about how dangerous AI is—for you and me and everyone else. Not for him. He alone can control the demon.

And there you have it— what I’ve been saying all along. Elon Musk is taking our data to train his xAI. This is why I will never have a blue check. I will not pay to verify that I am a “real” person so that Elon Musk can feed my thoughts to AI.

With Starlink dominating the skies, the time will soon come when every single person on the planet will need to verify with biometric data that they are a real person. I wrote about this in Digital ID and our Obsession with Identity.

Elon Musk is in a race with others who have the same goal, like one-time partner Sam Altman who co-founded Worldcoin in 2020. Worldcoin’s goal is no different from x’s goal. It is to give Worldcoin to everybody in the world for free—except not really. Users will need to “pay” for it by giving up their biometric data that is contained in the irises of their eyes.

“Something like World ID will eventually exist, meaning that you will need to verify [you are human] on the internet, whether you like it or not,” WorldCoin CEO Alex Blania said.

What will Elon Musk require with X? Will he eventually require everyone to be chipped and connected to AI with Neuralink? And will people do it? I think they will.

It’s hard for people to grasp why data collection is so important. What’s a little bit more of it, people reason. I’ve given away so much already. But your data is more precious than gold. Your data is the key to controlling your body and your mind. The data under your skin as Yuval Noah Harari puts it.

Harari says the countries and companies that control the most data will in the future be the ones that control the world. Elon Musk is positioning his companies to dominate the world. To dominate the sky above us and space beyond. But not only that, to infiltrate our bodies and our minds and hook us up to the Vast Machine so that we are no longer free individuals. Even the thoughts inside our heads will be known. We will become extensions of the machine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it at the WEF’s annual Davos meeting back in 2018:

“The one who controls Data will be the World Leader.”

So, let’s look at the empire Elon Musk is building.

Neuralink:

More than anything, Elon Musk wants to get inside your head. Musk's Neuralink plans to unify the brain with AI. And don’t worry, we are already doing this anyway, we just don’t realize it yet:

We already have a digital tertiary layer in a sense, in that you have your computer or your phone or your applications...The thing that people, I think, don’t appreciate right now is that they are already a cyborg...If you leave your phone behind, it’s like missing limb syndrome. I think people—they’re already kind of merged with their phone and their laptop and their applications and everything.

Yes, yes, of course you will be in control of your own brain, Musk assures us: “People won’t be able to read your thoughts — you would have to will it. If you don’t will it, it doesn’t happen. Just like if you don’t will your mouth to talk, it doesn’t talk.”

But our will is already being bent to the will of AI. It is constantly influencing our thoughts and our actions. How will we know where our will ends, and the will of AI begins. Why would anyone submit even further by opening up their brains to Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Because as he pointed out, we are already part machine, we just don’t realize it. Our connection will only grow. Every child is now growing up with this connection and they will not be capable of living without it.

The ultimate threat of the anti-Christ will be, do my will or I will disconnect you.

SpaceX:

SpaceX is the glue holding his empire together. Between 2006 to 2008, it was teetering on the brink of disaster with three failed launches of its Falcon 1 rocket. In September of 2008, it finally succeeded but it was in such dire shape, it couldn’t even pay its employees. The US space agency NASA saved the day in the form of a $1.5 billion contract. One has to wonder what Musk promised, how much of his soul he had to sell in order to get that contract.

SpaceX now dominates the satellite market. The company’s rockets powered 66% of customer flights from American launch sites in 2022 and handled 88% in the first six months of this year, according to launch data compiled by Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist who tracks space activity.

Increasingly, government agencies and satellite operators are dependent on SpaceX. SpaceX is also the only one ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station and several years ago, SpaceX began handling U.S. national-security spaceflights. You could say that the war in Ukraine highlighted the importance of utilizing space for defense. And Elon Musk was right in the thick of it, offering his services to Ukraine.

Just this month, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope into space collecting data from 1 billion galaxies and hoping to solve the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. The telescope was meant to fly on a Russian Soyuz rocket, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed all that. Musk has profited immeasurably from the war in Ukraine.

SpaceX launched the most powerful rocket ever built in Boca Chica Texas.

The launchpad disintegrated, catapulting massive chunks of concrete and tangled rebar across the state park and Boca Chica peninsula. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the wind carried a plume cloud of pulverized concrete, which rained down pebbles of debris, up to 6.5 miles (10.5 kilometers) inland and blanketed the nearby city of Port Isabel with a particle-filled substance. More than three acres of state park land were scorched in a grassfire.

Not only is the environmental impact worrying, but local, working-class residents feel pushed out by surging property taxes and higher home and rental prices. Josette Hinojosa, a single mother who grew up in Brownsville, said her rent has jumped from $650 to $1,000 in just two years. About a week after the launch, at least two fences in nearby Brownsville — the seat of Cameron County, Texas — were spray-painted with “F*ck SpaceX.”

That’s just one launch. Imagine what planet earth will look like when thousands upon thousands of rockets will be launching into space on a regular basis. For Elon Musk to say he cares about the environment, he cares about preserving humanity, why would anyone believe such lies?

Starlink:

An image stack showing the paths of Starlink satellites captured in a single night in 2019. ( GMN )

Elon Musk wants to rule earth from the highest pinnacle (space). No longer will anyone live free of surveillance. Everyone will be plugged into X.

Starlink aims to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the globe through its web of satellites operating in low-Earth orbit:

Musk said he plans to eventually create a constellation of up to 42,000 satellites.

The internet service is ideal for remote sites and played a role in Ukraine's early efforts against Russia.

Here are just a couple of the examples of Musk’s world-wide infiltration:

Malaysia issues license to Musk's Starlink to bring internet services to remote areas.

Starlink to connect indigenous communities in the Philippines.

A Brazilian indigenous man takes pictures with his mobile phone. Picture: EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

The cellular connectivity company Swarm was purchased by SpaceX in 2021, and it remains SpaceX’s only acquisition. SpaceX is most known for its Starlink satellite internet service, but the company announced last year that it would expand into cellular connectivity — an enormous market, especially in the developing world.

With all those satellites, chemicals such as aluminum released as defunct satellites burn in the atmosphere could damage Earth’s protective ozone layer. How much space junk do you think will be floating around earth within the next five years. We can’t even clean up our own planet, how will we clean up space?

Not only that, but it’s a traffic jam up there. Starlink satellites had to make 25,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers in just 6 months — and it will only get worse.

By 2028, Starlink satellites will have to maneuver nearly a million times in a half-year to minimize the risk of orbital collisions. That’s like having to swerve on the highway every ten meters.

The projected growth in Starlink orbital collision avoidance maneuvers. (Image credit: Hugh Lewis)

Satellites are destroying the night sky. This is bad for astronomers, and it is bad our health, physically and mentally. Imagine if you can no longer see the stars at night—not even if you are in the middle of the desert or on top of a mountain.

Dogecoin:

Responding to Musk, DOGE co-founder Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, said that the xAI project seems promising. “This is gonna be really interesting, especially with it being trained on Twitter.

Of course, he thinks it will be “really interesting”. Dogecoin is Elon Musk’s favorite crypto and anything Musk touches turns to gold. You can bet Musk is positioning his cryptocurrency to be used by the BTR as the official central digital bank currency method of transactions.

When you can no longer use cash. When everything you do is tied to x, the everything app, when you cannot enter a store, buy or sell anything without approval of x, how will you live unless you submit to the Vast Machine?

and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. - Revelation 13:17

The Boring Company

The Boring Company isn’t in my Circle of 5, but it bears mentioning because it illustrates Musk’s true colors.

Texans sound off against Boring Company's 'horrifying' plans for dumping 142,000 gallons of wastewater per day into Colorado River.

"The thought of this happening is horrifying," Erin, who runs an organic farm near the Boring Company facility, told Fox News. "This stuff — and we don't even know what it is — going into the river that we depend on for food production." Local citizen Chap Ambrose, who organized a protest against the dumping, said he has concerns about Musk's propensity to "value speed over everything."

Yes, Elon Musk is in a race against time. He wants to unlock the secrets of the universe. He wants to invade every corner of the planet and every single person’s mind. He wants to hook us all up to the Vast Machine. Incredibly, he has fooled millions of people into thinking he cares about freedom when he craves omniscience.

Let no one in any way deceive you, for it will not come unless the apostasy comes first, and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the son of destruction, who opposes and exalts himself above every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, displaying himself as being God. ~ II Thessalonians 2:3-4

Yes, he could very well be the antichrist. What do you think?

