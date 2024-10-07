Body of Israeli being paraded through streets of Gaza on Oct 7, 2023, as Gazans celebrate.

Quite a few people have unsubscribed from Break Free today. Some email me that they can no longer “listen to your filth” and “I DO NOT want your Israeli propaganda Karen…. you are a shill of the Mossad…. a liar and NON-Journalist.”

All of this hate because I dared to share a remembrance on the anniversary of the Oct 7th massacre in One Year of Terror.

I am now posting the forty-minute video of Hamas atrocities that happened on Oct 7, 2023.

Please follow this LINK

I give fair warning to the horror of the video, but I would urge you to watch it. And please share it so others can see the truth for themselves.

Keep in mind that Hamas terrorists proudly filmed much of what they did.

These men are cowards. They are monsters. I was close to being attacked like this in Luxor, Egypt. I know what I’m talking about. I saw the mask come off. I saw the hate. It was only because of their cowardice that they didn’t go this far with me.

I am thoroughly disgusted by the actions of the West. What foolishness. Oh, I have also been accused of being “emotional” which I guess means I am not being rational.

My writing is based on research and facts. But I am not a robot. I am feeling exceedingly emotional today.

