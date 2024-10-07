You can listen to me read this essay here:

Remembrance wall for the hostages in Jerusalem

6:29 AM has already passed in Israel. For me it is now 6:20 AM as I write this, and I remember that day, that moment.

At that exact time one year ago, Hamas launched thousands of rockets into Israel as some 6,000 Palestinian terrorists and civilians tore through the Gaza-Israel border fence on their way to perpetrate the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

At the end of that terrible day, 1,200 Israelis had been murdered. Among the victims were 364 civilians murdered while attending the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel.

Thousands more people were injured. Some of them will be left with disabilities for life. Another 250 Israelis and others were kidnapped and taken into Gaza as hostages. More than 100 remain in Gaza, unaccounted for after a year – missed and mourned by their loved ones. (1)

Here are just a few thoughts I have this morning.

Never forget what happened that day.

Never forget how Gazans celebrated what Hamas did that day.

Never forget those in the West who still celebrate the terrorists instead of condemning them.

Here is a survivor of the Oct 7 Nova Festival terror attack, speaking yesterday.

“I will never forget, she said, whoever wants to stay alive, start running….”

Our current United States president, Joe Biden, the doddering and confused old man below, such an embarrassment, wants Israel to show “restraint”.

While Donald Trump says to hit the nuclear sites.

Netanyahu had a message, in particular for France’s President Macron, who said France would set the example for other Western nations by refusing help to Israel.

Netanyahu reminded Macron that Israel is defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization. Israel will stand alone if necessary and win, and the world will be ashamed.

Netanyahu’s message might have been addressed at Macron, but Macron is just the latest example of the impotence, the weakness, the complete lack of courage, character or morality that infects our Western leaders.

These leaders have set the example for the people they lead and are also a reflection of those people. It works both ways.

On the anniversary of the Oct 7th massacre, pro Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran protests are happening all across America in an effort to erase the memory of what actually happened on that day.

A nationwide “Week of Rage” on college campuses begins today.

There are many disturbing posts, like this one, along with horrific pictures of Oct 7th that they are proud to share. Elon Musk’s X is filled with stuff like this:

HAPPY OCTOBER 7 ! #October7th will remain etched in everyone’s memory as a turning point in the history of the conflict. What happened on Oct the 7th was a heroic, innovative and very successful act ! Oct7 is an unforgettable date that will always be renewed.

Remember that social media is now filled with bots, millions of accounts that spread propaganda, as I reported on in Beaten by a Chimpanzee.

The West is turning against Israel. The entire world, West and East.

You can read Ezekiel 38-39 to learn about a prophecy in which Gog, ruler of the land of Magog, leads the nations of the world, including Persia, to attack Israel, but God intervenes to defeat these forces and protect His people. The passage ends with God's promise to restore Israel and pour out His Spirit upon the Jewish people in the Land.

And it shall come to pass at the same time when Gog shall come against the land of Israel, saith the Lord God, that my fury shall come up in my face.

For in my jealousy and in the fire of my wrath have I spoken, Surely in that day there shall be a great shaking in the land of Israel… ~ Ezekial 38:18,19

And I will set my glory among the heathen, and all the heathen shall see my judgment that I have executed, and my hand that I have laid upon them.

So the house of Israel shall know that I am the Lord their God from that day and forward. ~ Ezekial 38:21,22

Those of us who stand with Israel will become fewer and fewer.

When I search on YouTube, all I see is pro-Palestinian protests. When I search on Google, it is the same. I know people will come back and say, don’t use those search engines. That’s not the point. I use them because I want to see what the majority of people in the world are seeing. This is where people get their news. As a researcher, I always check the mainstream media. The “alternative media” is just as bad, filled with antisemitism and hate. The “Neo Media”.

On X (formerly Twitter) I did find this post of a crowd in Hyde Park standing in solidarity with the Jewish community and commemorating the horror of Oct 7th last year.

I saw many other posts, such as one in Aukland, NZ, where “‘Man Up Men’ will Stand Up to Pro-Palestinian Activists Who Disrespect and Mock The 7th Oct Massacre in Israel”.

A moment of joy this morning when I saw that the biggest newspaper in the Netherlands, De Telegraaf, features the faces of the hostages in Gaza on their front cover with the headline: “Bring Them Home”.

I am proud to be half Dutch. As I have mentioned before, my mother was Mennonite.

The West seems to be committing a kind of insane, mass suicide. I am trying to understand it. I wrote about this insanity in If AI Is Slowly Killing Itself, So Are We. You might want to read it.

The West seems to want to be invaded, we seem to want to welcome the vampires into our homes. The Walking Dead.

We should look to Israel to learn a few lessons. Israel did all it could to protect itself from terrorists and has only received criticism for it. Even so, it welcomed as many Palestinians into Israel as it could to work. About 13% of all employed Palestinians worked in Israel or Israeli settlements before the war, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Intelligence gathered from the workers was used on Oct 7th, to carry out the massacres in the towns where they had worked, upon the Israelis they had worked with. Not just Jews, I always like to remind people, but Arabs, Bedouin, Christians, it didn’t matter.

Vehi Sheamda (feat. Daniel Wais) - והיא שעמדה (feat. דניאל וייס) dedicated in memory of Daniel’s parents, Shmuel and Yehudit Wais.

God help us in the year ahead to condemn the lies, to refuse the mobs who want us to be swept along in their madness. God help us to be strong, to have a clear vision, to stand firm in what we know is right and true.

