First of all, it’s ugly out there on social media—and that’s what our “handlers” want. People are already divided, but they are now being pushed into two new camps—those who think the assassination was faked and those who don’t.

Let’s put that argument aside. For the sake of this piece, let’s go with what we saw with our own eyes. And let’s put aside all the ways we can criticize Trump, which are many, yes, but that’s not what we are talking about here. Let’s focus on what really matters in this context.

Just one week ago, Biden boasted:

“…we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

Biden might be confused when he calls Zelensky Putin and Kamala Trump, but he's real clear about who he wants the 🎯 on. He didn’t use the wrong name there.

Around the world, leaders are weighing in.

A Kremlin spokesperson blamed Saturday's attempted assassination of Donald Trump on the “atmosphere” created by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The UK’s Nigel Farage condemned “liberal intolerance” and said, “The narrative that is put out there about Trump…is so nasty, is so unpleasant, that I think it almost encourages this type of behavior.”

No president in the history of the United States has ever been as persecuted as Donald Trump.

I think we can all agree on that.

The nation is being plunged into chaos and the closer we get the elections (as I keep saying), the greater that chaos will be. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is so great, the left has made it clear that they would rather have anyone or anything as president as long as it isn’t Donald Trump.

Whoopi Goldberg said she'd “vote for Biden even if he 'pooped his pants' or 'can't put a sentence together'.” So pathetic.

Indeed, they don’t really care if they bring the entire country down around our heads if it means keeping Trump out.

Now it would seem they almost got their wish.

The Secret Service was so lackadaisical in its security measures, as Bobby Kennedy Jr pointed out":

Unsecured rooftop 150 yards away.

Multiple witnesses saying they were screaming at secret service and cops for 3-4 minutes as they watched the guy with the rifle crawl to the spot and line up his shot.

Take your secret service and shove it up your ass.

Prayers to Trump and his family.” Bobby Kennedy Jr

But when Trump has been compared to Hitler over and over again, for years now, no wonder there is a bullseye on his head.

Here’s the cover of The New Republic making the Hitler connection:

The brilliant American classicist, military historian, and conservative political commentator Victor David Hanson weighed in:

So since at least 2016 there has been a parlor game among Leftist celebrities and entertainers joking (one hopes), dreaming, imagining, and just talking about the various and graphic ways they would like to assassinate or seriously injure Trump: By slugging his face (Robert De Niro) by decapitation (Kathy Griffin, Marilyn Manson) by stabbing (Shakespeare in the Park) by clubbing (Mickey Rourke) by shooting ( Snoop Dogg) by poisoning (Anthony Bourdain) by bounty killing (George Lopez) by carrion eating his corpse (Pearl Jam) by suffocating (Larry Whilmore) by blowing him up (Madonna, Moby) by throwing him over a cliff (Rosie O’Donnell) just by generic “killing” him (Johnny Depp, Big Sean) or by martyring him (Reid Hoffman: “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.”). Now, it as if the imagined killing of Trump had been mainstreamed and become acceptable in a way inconceivable of other presidents.

I always like to put things in perspective; look at the bigger picture. Therefore:

We should not forget it was on February 16, 2016, in his debate with Jeb Bush that Donald Trump made a blood enemy of the largest and most powerful organization in human history: the United States federal government.

The first rule of Washington is that no dissent is allowed. Join the swamp and play by the rules. Or else.

But then, Trump never was a follower. He was a dangerous renegade.

Yes, it was on February 16th where Trump dared tell the truth to the entire country, indeed, the entire world, about the Iraq war.

“We should have never been in Iraq. We destabilized the Middle East. They lied. They said there were weapons of mass destruction and there were none.”

The audience boos Trump when he says these most honest words. Seeing this, Trump derides the audience, pointing out how it’s all doners and special interest groups.

“And the reason they’re not loving me is I don’t want their money. I’m going to do the right thing for the American public. I don’t want their money, I don’t need their money, and I’m the only one up here who can say that.”

And that right there, folks, is why they hate Trump in a nutshell. That’s the core. Imagine, all the politicians are owned by special interest groups. And here comes this outsider who is free to say exactly what he wants—and he does, fearlessly.

That’s dangerous. That’s despicable. He will rip back the curtain. He will expose them for who they are. They must attack and destroy him before he can cause too much trouble.

Except that, the more they persecuted Trump, the more popular he became. But that didn’t make them stop. It only increased their thirst for blood. And now, this is the result. An assassination attempt.

Yet, miraculously, his life has been spared.

If Trump hadn’t turned his head at that precise moment, he would be dead, and this once great nation would be plunged into civil war.

Donald Trump dared to say, “Make America Great Again”. What could be a worse slogan for those who want to drag this country down, deconstruct it and turn it into something else. You can’t have the man who is most hated and persecuted by the establishment saying something like that and getting away with it. If he wins, that makes everything he’s been saying about the rest of them true.

Melania Trump broke her silence, making an impassioned plea for Americans to come “together as one”.

Her comment is so good, shared on X, here it is in its entirety:

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change."

"I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration."

"The core facets of my husband's life - his human side - were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times."

"Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now."

Ah, yes. Barron. He’s 18 years old now. His mom carefully shielded him from the public eye until now.

Barron is the one person who will NEVER forget what he witnessed his entire life as his father battled against the most powerful force in the world, the United States federal government. What will his future be? That is something I wonder about more than anything else. Perhaps I will not live to see the day when he takes on his father’s mantle. Will it be in revenge or in compassion. Will he be a warrior or a statesman. All of this remains to be seen.

As a nation, we have been led to the edge of a precipice and now we are expected to jump off. The establishment is panicking because more and more people are refusing to jump. They are turning around and walking the other way. Toward sanity.

