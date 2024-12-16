You can listen to me read this article here:

I cannot tell you how many times I’ve been accused of supporting genocide because I stand with Israel. 44,000 women and children killed, Hamas claimed, and people ate it up. Sometimes, people have even claimed hundreds of thousands. Millions. Children purposely targeted. On and on.

Is anyone going to say oops, sorry, we realize we were duped? I’m waiting.

An Israeli air strike on Deir al Balah in Gaza Credit: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

In a comprehensive report, Andrew Fox, ex-armed forces and former Sandhurst lecturer, now a disinformation researcher at the Henry Jackson Society think tank, collated through Hamas’s own registries and Health Ministry websites, illuminating the myriad ways in which the terrorists fudged and manipulated casualty figures – and which world media eagerly lapped up without any skepticism, and repeated verbatim.

Not only were around 17,000 of those 44,000 deaths Hamas fighters, but Hamas’s “Ministry of Health” failed to distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths, over-reported deaths among women and children, and even included individuals who died before the conflict began.

The report found numerous statistical anomalies and inaccuracies. Researchers say that around 5,000 natural deaths, which would have happened even without the conflict, appear to have been added to the list of casualties, including cancer patients who later appeared on lists of those still receiving hospital treatment.

The Henry Jackson Society said the casualty figures also failed to distinguish between Gazans killed by the IDF and those killed by misfired Hamas rockets or during the distribution of food aid.

I have no doubt that more damning truths will come out as the war winds down. I also have no doubt that those who want to believe Israel is the monster in this conflict will continue to do so. It would seem that no amount of truth will change their minds.

