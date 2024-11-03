Short post!

A friend just asked me about her California mail-in ballot, which has Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name on the ballot. She is not interested in politics. She works full time and has three small children. It’s all she can do to keep up with her own life, let alone the antics of politicians.

She was going to vote for RFK, since she’d heard good things about him from another friend of hers. That’s how a lot of people vote! By recommendation. It’s like finding a doctor, or a therapist.

However, she is more inquiring than most people. She took the extra step to Google RFK and discovered that he wanted his name removed from the ballot and that he now endorses Donald Trump. But looking at her ballot, she was confused. There was his name. Was he a candidate, or wasn’t he? She didn’t know what to do. She was going to go ahead and vote for him and then she asked me.

When I explained to her that California as well as other blue states are hoping many people will do as she was considering doing, vote for Kennedy since he’s on the ballot and they’ve heard good things about him, she really wasn’t happy.

“Well, I’m voting for Trump, then,” she said.

And so, she did. One more vote that could so easily have been wasted.

Most of these undecided voters, or those who are outright Kennedy fans, will vote for him when they see his name. Yet, if his named had been removed, they would have voted for Trump, not Harris—just like my friend. But most of them won’t do what my friend did, they won’t Google anything. They won’t go to the trouble to ask a second friend to get a second opinion. They will just vote for Kennedy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pleaded with voters “DO NOT VOTE FOR ME”—hours after the Supreme Court rejected an emergency appeal to remove him from the ballot in Michigan and Wisconsin.

His name has purposely been kept on the ballot in swing states, including the “blue wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and California.

It is shocking that this is allowed to happen in a “free” country. And we are supposed to accept that they will not cheat? This is the type of underhanded behavior of a Banana Republic. I know it’s sort of a cliche now to say that, but how else are we supposed to think?

