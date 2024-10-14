Transhumanism & Global Corporate Monoculture

Here is the third and final conversation in this series on transhumanism. It was a fantastic three hours we spent together, discussing this important topic. I learned so much, thanks to the other participants.

Again, I wish I could upload it directly to Break Free, but so far, it’s just on X (Twitter). I know a lot of you don’t go on X, but I encourage you to watch it anyway!

Just follow the link HERE

LARRY KIRKPATRICK serves as pastor to the Muskegon, Michigan Seventh-day Adventist Church. A pastor since 1994, Kirkpatrick has authored books including Real Grace for Real People, and Cleanse and Close, along with numerous articles. He also has a YouTube Channel

JENNIFER BILEK is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the new book: Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches from The 11th Hour. You can find her on Stack at Jennifer Bilek

DI LANDY is a co-founder of Mana Wāhine Kōrero. Her organization is “committed to fighting against Wokeism, DEI and other academic theories that seek to steal and subvert our culture and harm our tamariki”. Wāhine is a Māori term that refers to women, females, ladies, or wives.