"Palestinian" is the most famous identity theft in history.

The photo above shows an article reporting on Arab forces from Egypt, Transjordan (Jordan), Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. attacking Israel on May 15, 1948. The minute Israel declared its independence and British forces left; the Arab nations attacked.

I have compiled a history of “Palestine”. There’s a lot of information here. However, since the propaganda about this war in Gaza has succeeded in dividing people even further than they already are, and the war threatens to extend beyond the Middle East, it is vital we know historical facts to combat the lies.

Let’s set the stage by starting with where we are right now. That Israel has no right to exist and “Jews should go back to where they came from”.

One constantly hears that Jews should “go back to where they came from”. If so, that is exactly what they have done. Israel is their ancestral home.

To understand how disingenuous this statement of “go back to where they came from” is, we should rather tell it to Texans.

Mexican Texas:

Mexican Texas is the historiographical name used to refer to the era of Texan history between 1821 and 1836, when it was part of Mexico. Mexico gained independence in 1821 after winning its war against Spain, which began in 1810. The Texas Revolution, war fought from October 1835 to April 1836 between Mexico and Texas colonists resulted in Texas’s independence from Mexico and the founding of the Republic of Texas (1836–45).

That’s what happens during wars, by the way, one side wins and the other side loses. And no, I am not a warmonger. These are just facts. It is odd that suddenly, Americans have this idealistic attitude (and also extremely arrogant) that no one should ever engage in any war.

It’s like the people who claw their way up in society and move to the rich, gated neighborhood, turning around and complaining about anyone else trying to do the same thing, “how dare they!”. That’s essentially the hypocritical and self-righteous attitude of many Americans.

Usually in a war, the winning side gains territory. Any American who complains about Israel should turn their attention to insisting that the United States give back the territory it took by force. Of course, the Spanish took Mexico by force, so how far back should we go?

But the United States didn’t only capture Texas. Here are the 10 states that were once part of Mexico less than 200 years ago:

Texas, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Kansas.

For those who argue that Israel is different, I say, yes, it sure is, since a "United Monarchy" consisting of Israel and Judah existed as early as the 11th century BCE, under the reigns of Saul, David, and Solomon; the Jews always lived in the region actually returning to their original land.

Here’s 3,000 years of Jewish history reduced to a few minutes. We can compare the Jews’ historical ties to Israel with any American of European descent, for example, who first arrived in the Americas in the 17th century, many to escape religious persecution. If anyone is going to argue that Jews have no right to the land of Israel (when Jews lived there for 3,000 years) then surely, they must agree that all immigrants to the United States have no right to be there, we are all living on “stolen” land and must “go back to where we came from”.

Next, let’s further set the stage by finding out what PLO leader Zahir Muhsein said in an interview with the Dutch newspaper TRAU on March 31, 1977:

"The Palestinian people do not exist. The creation of a Palestinian state is only a means for continuing our struggle against the state of Israel for our Arab unity. In reality today there is no difference between Jordanians, Palestinians, Syrians and Lebanese. Only for political and tactical reasons do we speak today about the existence of a Palestinian people, since Arab national interests demand that we posit the existence of a distinct "Palestinian people" to oppose Zionism. Yes, the existence of a separate Palestinian identity exists only for tactical reasons, Jordan, which is a sovereign state with defined borders, cannot raise claims to Haifa and Jaffa, while as a Palestinian, I can undoubtedly demand Haifa, Jaffa, Beer-Sheva and Jerusalem. However, the moment we reclaim our right to all of Palestine, we will not wait even a minute to unite Palestine and Jordan.”

Anti-Jewish/Israeli/Zionist propaganda argues that Palestine dates back to 1150 BCE and this somehow proves that it belongs to “Palestinians”, which are Arabs, not Jews.

It only takes a little digging to uncover the truth. I quote one source here but there are many others. Of course, if you chose to deny it, that’s up to you. Here are the facts:

The word “Palestine” is not Arab or Middle Eastern in origin. It dates back 1,900 years and is derived from a people who were not native to the region — the Philistines, a people from the Aegean Sea who were closely related to the ancient Greeks. They lived on the coast of what is now the Gaza Strip and Israel but had disappeared by the 6th century BCE. The name associated with them, however, did not die out. The Romans, in a fit of spite, reapplied the term “Palestine” to the Land of Israel centuries later, after they defeated a Judean uprising in 135 CE. In effect, the Romans sought to erase the association between the Land of Israel and the Jewish people. The “Palestine” moniker continued to be used long after the Roman Empire fell. When Muslim armies conquered the region in 629 CE, they Arabized the name to “Filastin.” This term cannot be found in the Quran, while the name “Israel” is mentioned several times. The regional name “Palestine” endured. During the Middle Ages, it became common in early modern English and was employed by the Crusaders. But for nearly 2,000 years, it never referred to a country or a group of people. In short, for most of recorded history, there were never any “Palestinians.” After World War I, the modern contours of “Palestine” were established. The British Mandate for Palestine originally consisted of present-day Israel, Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and Jordan. In 1937, a local Arab leader told the Palestine Royal Commission, “There is no such country [as Palestine]. Palestine is a term the Zionists invented! Our country for centuries was part of Syria.” Arab historian Philip Hitti echoed this sentiment shortly before Israel declared independence, saying, “There is no such thing as Palestine in history, absolutely not.”

Up until the invention of '“Palestine” after the 1967 war, Jews were traditionally known as being from Palestine, which was considered to be a region; it was not a nation.

In 1798, German philosopher Immanuel Kant referred to Jews as "Palestinians"

Here are some photos of Jews living in “Palestine”.

Jews of Peki'in , 1930, source

In 1936 a Palestinian Jew Franz Kraus created a famous poster to promote Jewish tourism to the Land of Israel:

Here is the original Jewish “Palestine” flag contrasted with the modern “Palestine” flag.

Check out the British/Jewish flags for the “Anglo-Palestine” exhibition in 1933.

After WWII, when Mandatory Palestine was divided between Jews and Arabs, the Jews did not get the best land. Myths & Facts:

Critics claim the UN gave the Jews fertile land while the Arabs were allotted hilly, arid land. On the contrary, approximately 60% of the Jewish state was to be the desert in the Negev, while the Arabs occupied most of the agricultural land.9 Further complicating the situation was the UN majority’s insistence that Jerusalem remain apart from both states and be administered as an international zone. This arrangement left more than one hundred thousand Jews in Jerusalem isolated from their country and circumscribed by the Arab state. According to British statistics, more than 70% of the land in what would become Israel belonged to the mandatory government. Those lands reverted to Israeli control after the departure of the British. Jews owned another 9% of the land; Arabs who became citizens of Israel owned about 3%. That means only about 18% belonged to Arabs who left the country before and after the Arab invasion of Israel.10 Nearly 80% of the historic land of Palestine and the Jewish National Home, as defined by the League of Nations, was severed by the British in 1921 and allocated to Transjordan. Jewish settlement there was barred. The UN partitioned the remaining 20-odd percent of Palestine into two states. With Transjordan’s annexation of the West Bank in 1950 and Egypt’s occupation of Gaza, Arabs controlled more than 80% of the Mandate territory, while the Jewish State held a bare 17.5%.11

If you would like to learn more about the “Nakba” please read the article linked here: Deconstructing the Three Stages of the Nakba Myth. Yes, it is from the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, but if you dig deeper, you will see it is accurate. If you have only listened to propaganda from Yassar Arafat and the PLO, it won’t do any harm to learn more about what really happened.

You can also watch this enlightening video of Arabs who actually lived through the “Nakba”. Testimonies come from ordinary citizens as well as officials such as former Jordanian MP Talal Abu Ghazaleh:

Here are a few examples of those witnesses’ testimonies:

Why I left Bir Ma'in (central Israel) -

Orders of Jordanian army, promised we would “return in 2 hours”

Official PA TV May 15, 2013 (PA TV reporter): "How did you leave Bir Ma'in? Did you experience the Nakba?"

Fuad Khader: "We left, I mean, the one who made us leave was the Jordanian army, because there were going to be battles and we would be under their feet. They told us: 'Leave. In 2 hours we liberate it and then you’ll return.' We left only with our clothes, we didn’t take anything because we were supposed to return in 2 hours. Why carry anything? We’re still waiting for those 2 hours to this day."

Official PA TV July 7, 2009 Refugee from Ein Karem: "The radio stations of the Arab regimes kept repeating to us: 'Get away from the frontline. It's a matter of ten days, or at most two weeks, and we'll bring you back to Ein Karem [in Jerusalem].' And we said to ourselves, 'That's a very long time. Two weeks is too much.' That's what we thought [then]. And now 50 years have gone by."

Edwin Black, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author, wrote an excellent article based on research from Banking on Baghdad: Inside Iraq's 7,000-Year History of War, Profit, and Conflict about the forgotten history that sparked the war for Israel’s Independence; events that led to the global Islamic jihad that continues today:

As Israelis and Palestinians struggle with a twenty-first century peace process, the world must face the forgotten history that was so pivotal in determining the present crisis. In many ways, a turning point was the day Arabs massacred Jews because they dared to sit at the Wailing Wall while praying. This simple act of prayer was so unacceptable to Arabs that it helped launch a worldwide crisis of hate that provoked a global Islamic jihad, forged an Arab-Nazi alliance during the Holocaust, and still echoes today. The year was 1929. Jewish Palestine was still being settled by torrents of Eastern European refugees. The League of Nations Mandate for Palestine included the provision for a Jewish homeland. The Balfour Declaration, widely endorsed by many nations, was a matter of international law. But the Arabs in Palestine refused to co-exist with Jews in any way except as second-class dhimmis. Islam had been at war with the Jewish people since its defining inception in 627 when Mohammad exterminated the Jews of Mecca and launched the Islamic conquest that swept north and subsumed Syria-Palestina. For centuries, Jews and Christians in Arab lands were allowed to exist as dhimmis, second-class citizens with limited religious rights. These restrictions were enforced by the Turks who, until World War I, ruled the geographically undetermined region known as Palestine, which included Jerusalem. When the Ottoman Empire fell, after World War I ended in 1918, the British were obligated by the Mandate to maintain the Turkish status quo at the Wailing Wall. That status quo, according to numerous decrees under sharia, maintained that Jews could pray at the Wailing Wall—the last remnant of the Temple—only quietly and never sit, even in the heat. Nor were Jews allowed to separate men from women during prayer. The Jews revered the Wailing Wall as their holiest accessible place and a direct connection to God. But under Turkish and Arab tradition, the Wailing Wall was not the Jews’ holy site. Rather, it was revered by Muslims as al-Buraq, the place where Mohammad tethered his winged steed during his miraculous ascent to heaven. During that miraculous journey, according to Islamic tradition, Mohammad flew through the air on his magnificent horse to the furthest mosque. The furthest mosque was in Jerusalem, hence the al-Aqsa, meaning “the furthest.” Therefore, the Wailing Wall became pre-eminently a Muslim holy place, only available for Jewish visitation with permission and under strict guidelines that would not connote independent worship or ownership of the Wall. In 1928, on Yom Kippur, Jews decided to bring benches and chairs to sit while they prayed, and they also brought a mechitza, in this case, a flimsy portable partition to separate men from women. This provoked outrage among Arabs, and the British even tried to pull chairs out from under people to force them to stand. The offense catapulted al-Hajj Muhammad Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, to sudden international Islamic importance as Muslims everywhere—from India to London—objected to Jews sitting. Husseini even convened an emergency international conference of Muslims in Jerusalem to stop Jews from sitting at the Wall to pray. The Mufti and his machinery also began a non-stop protest movement against the perceived Jewish encroachment on the Wall. As the chief religious authority, it was Husseini who directed that the muezzin, the man who calls Muslims to prayer from the minaret, position himself within earshot of the Wailing Wall pavement, and then dial the volume up to rile Jews during prayer and prove Islamic dominance. At the same time, it was Husseini who directed the revival of the cacophonous dhikr ceremony, complete with repetitive shouts of Allahu Akbar, as well as loud gongs and cymbals, once again, disrupting Jewish prayers with strategic noise. The Mufti also was the one who permitted mules to be herded through the Jewish prayer area, dropping dung and creating the feel and smell of what one Jerusalem newspaper termed “a latrine.” On August 15 1929, when Jews again marked the holiday Tisha B’av by sitting, and also chanted “the Wall is ours,” the Arabs began yet another in a series of bloody massacres. The massacres in several cities culminated in unspeakable atrocities at Hebron. It began in Jerusalem. “Itbach Al Yahood! Itbach Al Yahood!” Slaughter the Jews. Slaughter the Jews. With knives and clubs, the mob attacked every Jew in sight, burned Torah scrolls, and yanked supplication notes to God from the cracks in the Wall and set them aflame. Attacks spread throughout the land over the following days. Jews were stabbed, shot, beaten down with rocks, maimed, and killed in various Jewish towns and suburbs. The chaos continued for days. With thousands of dagger- and club-wielding Arabs swarming throughout the city hunting Jews, wire services transmitted headlines such as “Thousands of Peasants Invaded Jerusalem and Raided all Parts of the City.” Martial law was declared. Armored cars were brought in from Baghdad. British airplanes swept in to machine-gun Arab marauders. Violence continued to spread throughout Palestine. Jews fought back and retaliated with bricks and bars and whatever they could find. Then, on August 23 and 24, 1929, Hebron became a bloody nightmare. House to house, Arab mobs went, bursting into every room looking for hiding Jews. Religious books and scrolls were burned or torn to shreds. The defenseless Jews were variously beheaded, castrated, their breasts and fingers sliced off, and in some cases their eyes plucked from their sockets. Infant or adult, man or woman—it mattered not. The carnage went on for hours, with the Arab policemen standing down—or joining in. Blood ran in streamlets down the narrow stone staircases outside the buildings. House to house, room by room, the savagery was repeated. One young boy, Yosef Lazarovski, later wrote of the horror: “I remember a brown-skinned Arab with a large mustache breaking through the door. He had a large knife and an axe that he swung through the doorjambs until he broke through. [He was] full of fury, screaming, ‘Allah Akbar!’ and ‘Itbach al Yahood!’ … My grandfather tried to hold my hand, then [he tried] to push me aside [and hide me], screaming, Shema Yisrael [the most solemn Jewish prayer] … and then I remember another Arab … with an axe that he brought down on my grandfather’s neck.” Not a single victim was simply killed. Each was mutilated and tortured in accordance with their identities, the specific information provided by local Arabs. The Jewish man who lent money to Arabs was sliced open and the IOUs burned in his body. The Jewish baker’s head was tied to the stove and then baked. A Jewish scholar who had studied Koranic philosophy for years was seized, his cranium cut open, and his brain extracted. Another man was nailed to a door. Some sixty-seven Jews were brutally murdered. London dispatched special investigative commissions which determined that under the sharia status quo, Jews were not permitted to sit. Jews were even blamed for provoking the massacres by deliberately sitting. The Mufti of Jerusalem used the Wall controversy to continue his campaign against the British and the Jews. As part of that war, the Mufti led a broadly accepted, international and popularly accepted Arab and Islamic alliance with Nazi Germany. Eventually, when the British tried to arrest him, he fled to Iraq. There, the Mufti and Nazi agents helped inspire the 1941 Farhud, a two-day spree of killing, looting and raping the Jews of Baghdad. Once the British finally helped restore order, the Mufti fled again, this time to Germany, where he was taken under the personal auspices of Adolf Hitler and Heinrich Himmler. The Mufti formed a 8,000-man plus Muslim Waffen-SS division, which partnered with the bloodthirsty Ustasha in Croatia to commit the most heinous crimes in the hell that were the Holocaust. The Ustasha wore Jewish eyeballs on necklaces. This alliance with the Nazis spanned every aspect of the war, from intelligence offices in Paris to plans, to parachute units, to artillery battalions, to a plan exterminate all Jews in Palestine. This alliance was more than one man, the Mufti of Jerusalem—it was a movement of popular international Islamic fervor that stretched across the Middle East and Europe. After the fall of Hitler, the legacy of hate continued in the post-War expulsions of a million Jews from Arab lands. Periodically, the fervor that ignited the massacres of 1929 surfaces even today. Intifadas arise, riots erupt, and the Arab rallying call, spoken and collectively remembered, continues to be in Jerusalem—where Jews should not be permitted to sit at the Wailing Wall when they pray

Now, let’s take a deeper look at historical facts from 1948 onwards:

Even though 78% of the original British Mandate for Palestine was turned into a brand new, never before existed Arab country — Transjordan — by the British Colonial Secretary in 1921, before Israel declared its independence in 1948, its leadership twice (in 1937 and 1947) agreed to share well over half of the arable land west of the Jordan River, and twice agreed to the creation of the first ever independent Arab state west of the Jordan River.

The Arab side to the conflict, led by an undisputed Nazi collaborator and virulent antisemite, Hajj Amin el-Husseini, rejected both of those offers in favor of war; and, but for those wars, there would have been no refugees or casualties whatsoever from the Arab-Israeli conflict. Notably, when the 1937 and 1947 offers to create two separate independent states in British controlled Palestine (west of the Jordan River) were rejected by the Arab Higher Committee (with el-Husseini as its head) – those offers were to create an independent Jewish state and an independent Arab state, and not a “Palestinian” state, because …

Before 1948 the only people in the Levant who generally referred to themselves as “Palestinians” were the Jews. That’s why the “Palestine Post” (which became the “Jerusalem Post”), the Palestine Symphony Orchestra (which became the Tel Aviv Philharmonic), and the Palestine Electric Company (which became the Israel Electric Corporation) were all founded by Jews who were working toward building the foundations of an independent Jewish state during the period of Turkish and British colonial control of the Levant.

After Israel declared its independence in 1948, Arab dictatorships throughout the MENA forced nearly 900,000 Jews from their homes and almost all those Jewish refugees found refuge in Israel.

From 1948 to June 1967 — before there was any “occupied territory” — no one ever tried to create a Palestinian Arab state in either Gaza or in Judea and Samaria (what Transjordan decided to call the “West Bank” in 1950) even though both areas were completely controlled by Arab countries; and during this time, nearly 1,000 Israeli civilians were murdered in terrorist attacks.

The Palestinian Authority in 2000, 2001 and 2008, without ever making a counteroffer, rejected three different offers that would have created a first-ever Palestinian Arab state in over 90% of the “West Bank” and Gaza; and in 2001 they launched a brutal bombing campaign (called the Second Intifada) that murdered over 1,000 Israelis and maimed another 8,000 in barely more than four years.

The Palestinian Authority’s corrupt dictator, Mahmoud Abbass, (who built himself a $13,000,000 home and is in the 19th year of his original four-year term) funds a virtual “pay to slay” program that incentivizes Palestinian Arabs to murder Jews by paying those who murder Jews nearly eight times the average salary earned by a high school teacher working for the PA.

Both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas promote incredibly antisemitic propaganda that demonizes all Jews (not just Israelis) and completely denies the historical, cultural, archeological and religious connection of the Jewish people to the land of Israel — all while promoting Nazi-like stereotypes of Jews. The Hamas Charter, for example, has blamed Jews for causing every conflict from the French Revolution through World War II. Demonizing Jews and making it easier for people to mass-murder Jews, just like the Nazis did.

Overall, the 1967 Six-Day War, when Israel won control of Judea and Samaria from Jordan, was a defining moment for the Palestinian movement. The words of author Walid Shoebat of Bethlehem sum up the profound shift in local Arabs’ identity:

“On June 4, 1967, I was a Jordanian, and overnight I became a Palestinian.”

In 1964 genius Arafat and Masters Manipulators KGB decided that Arabs should start calling themselves "Palestinians". But only temporarily, until they destroy and occupy Israel and exterminate all Jews. Remember that this was always the goal. It never changed since Israel declared its independence. It is all the land or nothing. There can be no Israeli state, there can be no Jews. They must all be killed.

The purpose of this identity theft was to create the impression as if Jews stole the land from Arabs. Psychologically, this turned the “Palestinians” into an "oppressed" people. “Oppressed” was a big trend in the West, and Arafat knew how to use trends.

The Stanford Review also detailed the fabrication of Palestine, and Soviet involvement in, The Deception of Palestinian Nationalism, which includes:

“Historically, the Palestinian “desire for statehood” and “need for liberation” was invented in large part by the Soviet Union. It is no coincidence that the blueprint for the PLO Charter was drafted in Moscow in 1964 and was approved by 422 Palestinian representative hand selected by the KGB. At that time, the USSR was in the business of creating people’s liberation fronts. The KGB founded the PLO as well as the National Liberation Army of Bolivia (1964) with Ernesto “Che” Guevara at its head and the National Liberation Army of Colombia (1965).”

The Deception of Palestinian Nationalism, from the Stanford Revue:

To understand the PLO’s conception of a Palestinian state, it is instructive to examine Article 24 of the original PLO Charter. It reads: “this Organization [the PLO] does not exercise any regional sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in the Gaza Strip or the Himmah area.” If not the West Bank and Gaza, then what exactly what did, the PLO claim? The Palestine that the PLO wanted was in fact the State of Israel. Consider that it was not until 1968 that Article 24 was amended to include a claim on the West Bank and Gaza. At the time of the original drafting, Jordan and Egypt controlled the West Bank and Gaza after unilaterally and illegally annexing them following the War of Israeli Independence in 1948. It was only after Israel had gained these territories in the War of 1967 that the Palestinian Arabs declared an interest in controlling them. The evidence that simple autonomy in the West Bank and Gaza was never the PLO’s true goal is everywhere. In 1970, US Secretary of State William Rogers suggested that the West Bank and Gaza be given up by Israel in return for peace and recognition. This plan was accepted by Israel, Jordan, and Egypt. Only Yasser Arafat, leader of the PLO, rejected it, opting instead to attempt an overthrow of Jordan’s King Hussein. The evidence runs deeper. Yassir Arafat, who was head of the PLO until 2004, was under the direct tutelage and control of the KGB. Ion Mihai Pacepa, KGB officer and onetime chief of Romanian Intelligence, was assigned to handling Arafat. Pacepa recorded several of his conversations with Arafat when they met in Romania at the palace of brutal dictators Nicolai and Elena Ceausescu. In these conversations, Arafat unequivocally states that his sole aim is to destroy Israel. Pacepa and the KGB were delighted. They consulted General Giap, a close associate of Ho Chi Minh, who was involved with the North Vietnamese propaganda effort during the Vietnam War. Giap recommended to Arafat that he “stop talking about annihilating Israel and instead turn your [Arafat’s] terror war into a struggle for human rights.” It had worked in Vietnam, he claimed, because transforming the conflict from one of ideologies (Socialism vs. Capitalism) to one of an “indigenous” people’s struggle for liberty had turned the tide of popular support in the West against the war. Similar advice was provided to Arafat by Muhammed Yazid, minister of information in two Algerian wartime governments. He wrote “wipe out the argument that Israel is a small state whose existence is threatened by the Arab States, or the reduction of the Palestinian problem to a question of refugees; instead present the Palestinian struggle as one for liberation like the others. Wipe out the impression that in the struggle between the Palestinians and Zionists, the Zionist is the underdog. Now it is the Arab who is oppressed and victimized in his existence because he is not only facing the Zionists but also world imperialism.” Yasser Arafat heeded this advice, and with the help of bi-weekly plane-loads of Soviet supplies brought in through Damascus as well as the Soviet propaganda machine, he began to portray the Palestinian Arabs as a supposedly indigenous population whose human rights were being tarnished by Israel. The fact is that after the War of 1967, Israel inherited Arab refugees living in the West Bank and Gaza that were forced to live there in the period of Egyptian and Jordanian control from 1948 to 1967. Israel immediately offered to return the lands it won in 1967 (West Bank, Gaza, Sinai, and the Golan Heights) in return for a peace treaty. This offer was rejected by the Arab countries in the Khartoum Conference (Aug. 29- Sep. 1, 1967). In Arafat’s authorized biography, Arafat: Terrorist or Peace Maker, Arafat claims this moment as one of his greatest diplomatic victories. Palestinian nationalism is therefore a historical fabrication born out of a communist thirst for expansion and an Arab resentment of the existence of Israel. The need and desire for “Palestine” is a veiled expression of the need” and “desire” to end Israel’s existence.

All of this does not exclude the fact that there are very real people living in Gaza and the West Bank who suffer because of these manipulations. But it is time for the Western world to admit they have fallen for a lie and that "Palestinian" is the most famous identity theft in history.

