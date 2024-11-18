I wasn’t going to write anything today. Really. I was going to take the day off, just relax. But then, I looked at the news…

5 years ago, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of “Morning Joe” said networks should refuse to cover Trump’s speech about the border crisis.

Because, you know, there is no border crisis, and Trump is a racist pig—and so are you if you voted for him (so there!)!

I should tell you; I’ve never seen the show, I don’t watch television. But boy oh boy, have times changed out there in Lala-land.

Today, the couple announced they met with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago because:

“ Joe and I realized it is time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him. ” ~ Mika Brzezinski

Of course, lest they be misunderstood, they quickly added, “We aren’t here to DEFEND or NORMALIZE Donald Trump.”

Well, thank goodness for that. Do you think they’ve suddenly had a change of heart and want to become serious reporters?

In case you didn’t watch the video above, here’s exactly what they said 5 years ago, just to refresh our memories:

The networks have a decision to make. Do they want to run the promise of more lies, more twisting of reality, mindless confrontation, all for the sake of defending Trump’s dark, twisted fantasy on a wall and Mexican border to fight an enemy that doesn’t exist except in the most fevered swamps of American politics. Do they want to do that for ratings?

Like they’ve done with other presidents in other times, the networks should refuse to turn over the airwaves to Donald Trump tonight for what they know objectively to be a steady stream of lies. Maybe that will stop him from debasing yet another one of our historic, solemn and cherished presidential traditions.

We should NEVER forget that not only did they demonize Trump, but they demonized half the population of the United States as complicate liars and believers in his “dark and twisted fantasies”.

Well, it turns out that the fantasies were on the media’s side.

There IS a border crisis, duh! And, no, it isn’t racist to demand that criminals and drug dealers and terrorists are refused entry at the border. It isn’t even racist to demand that ordinary immigrants, yes, ordinary immigrants, enter the United States LEGALLY.

It’s called COMMON SENSE. And over half the population of the United States has it.

Now that Trump made an impossible-to-dispute sweep of the popular vote and the electoral college, not to mention a majority in the Senate and the House, the Left is realizing that those silly, uneducated country bumpkins called AMERICANS really are capable of upsetting the applecart.

Leftist pundits might never understand how it happened, but self-preservation is a powerful force among the morally challenged, and the network honchos are regrouping, at least for now.

If they want to keep their ratings up, the days of demonizing half the country are over. In fact, that number could keep growing as more and more Americans are emboldened to admit out loud what for so long, they needed to keep secret, or they feared they would even lose their jobs: that Trump’s policies make sense.

Now, you can say, no they don’t make sense. You can argue about it. But there is one thing we should all agree on. What’s been going on in Washington hasn’t been working out very well for Americans. I have my worries about how the next four years will unfold because we are in a big mess that won’t be easy to sort out, but I’m glad Trump won and not Kamala.

The thing is the left still hates Trump and his supporters. It remains to be seen how long the media can keep up the pretense of being fair reporters. NewsNation media contributor Steve Krakauer predicts that “by the summer, we’re right back where we were. These people are obsessed, in a way, addicted to Donald Trump in this sort of masochistic way. Pleasure and pain. It’s not going to change.”

Any way you look at it, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. For starters, it would seem the outgoing Biden administration is going to make sure it goes out with a bang.

Biden (or rather his handlers) have just informed the world that the U.S. will allow Ukraine to use American-supplied longer-range weapons to conduct strikes inside Russian territory.

The Kremlin has warned that such a decision raises the risk of a confrontation with the U.S.-led NATO alliance.

"It is obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to take steps to continue adding fuel to the fire and continue to provoke tension around this conflict," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Do the Democrats hate Donald Trump so much that they are willing to risk World War III just so he isn’t successful in his peace deal with Putin?

As for those bleeding heart "liberals”, they are announcing their terror on social media, that concentration camps are next, that all the trans and abortion rights advocates will be rounded up and tortured and killed. That they, too, will be rounded up, just for posting about it.

Here’s an example that I saw recently. I can understand the disappointment, but don’t these people realize the massive contradiction?

“I think my bodily systems are finally starting to reset and normalize again. Hopefully. I know I have calmed down somewhat and that is essential to my recovery. I keep referring myself back to advice from my therapist whenever I want to react badly to something… he reminds me to be mindful of my value system. It’s not his. It’s my value system and he knows me well. Those values are all the things that make me a democrat. I care about others, especially those in need. The marginalized, struggling, forgotten or abused. I care about the earth. I care about animals and education. I like to help people. These things won’t change. What will change is that there will be no republicans in my life anymore if I have anything to say about it. That is consistent with my value system.”

(I’m so perfect, Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.)

Does that mean ostracizing family, friends, colleagues? Does it mean cutting off contact with grandpa, even though the grandkids love him? Does it mean refusing to let the best heart surgeon in the country operate on his or her (they, them—pronouns, dear) son because he’s a Republican?

In an eerie kind of way, it’s Covid all over again. The intolerance. Leftists did this to “anti-vaxxers”, too. Said they shouldn’t be treated in hospitals, that they were killing everyone else, and they deserved to die.

Those on the Right had the same fears of concentration camps at the start of Biden’s term. Biden stoked those fears of crazy right-wingers and their conspiracy theories. and extremism from the get-go. In his inauguration speech he said the biggest threat to America was from “political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism”.

Biden did everything he could to divide the country, not unite it.

Konstantin Kisin is one of my favorite writers at the moment. I enjoyed his latest piece Fine, Call Me “Right-Wing”.

Trump's appeal is not that he is a steady hand who will maintain the country's stable and positive trajectory, it's that he represents an opportunity to avert disaster. And the truth is, as I have been warning for some time, that is exactly what the West is on course for if we don't change direction. I didn't know how exactly I'd feel if he was elected. Turns out I was relieved. So I will maintain my intellectual independence - I'm too disagreeable not to - but, after what the Democrats tried to pass off as President material in the last election, and the way Starmer's government is about to nosedive the British economy, it's time to acknowledge that the Left is asking all the wrong questions and has none of the answers. As journalist Josh Barro hilariously observed last week, the Democrats were the party which committed itself to transgender surgeries for illegal aliens and then failed to actually perform any.

I hope Steve Krakauer isn’t right. I hope the communication stays open beyond the first few months. And when the concentration camps don’t materialize, maybe, just maybe we can stop demonizing each other and focus on the ones who really need to be held accountable—the elites that are making billions upon billions of dollars off of manipulating the masses into two camps attacking each other instead of them.