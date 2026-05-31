Paris Burns

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Above are the streets of Paris after the football team PSG beat Arsenal in the UEFA champions league yesterday final yesterday.

It is truly surreal to see people sitting in a cafe laughing and talking as rioters run past them. This is a perfect example of how blind people are up until the very last minute when the mobs turn on them.

Riots by PSG fans lasted almost all night. These are the results so far:

780 arrests nationwide

480 arrests in Paris

277 people placed in police custody in Paris, including 82 minors

219 injured

57 police officers injured

1 dead (24-year-old motorcyclist)

71 municipalities had violence

15 cities had looting

No wonder Macron prefers to talk about Lebanon than the streets of his own cities.

Below, savages attack young women in a car. Terrifying.

Paris, the city of love:

The morning after. Smoldering fires, broken glass and overturned cars across Paris:

Football has been used since the Nazi to ignite racial hatred, in particular against the Jews.

We can look to the past to see what is happening now:

One of the most notorious cases of propaganda through sport is the game between the English and German national soccer teams held on December 4, 1935 in London, at White Hart Lane, the former stadium of Tottenham Hotspur, a team with a notable Jewish fan base. For the occasion, the Nazi government organized for 10,000 fans to travel to the event and do the Nazi salute during the match. The London newspaper Jewish Chronicle analyzed the intention of the event as follows: “There is little doubt that the ulterior purpose is to present to the world the spectacle of an Anglo-Nazi fraternization, to silence protests against Nazi tyranny [...] and to give the impression that this country has reconciled itself to Nazism and all that that implies.” As soon as the game became common knowledge, it unleashed a wave of protests by anti-fascist groups. Rallies were organized and posters were circulated calling for the event to be called off. One of these can be seen at the exhibition: “Propaganda for war, propaganda for racial hatred and savagery is the purpose that Hitler sees fulfilled with this proposed visit.” (1)

Don’t think that the riots happening now aren’t also orchestrated. No doubt thousands of people are hired to cause unrest. Creating an atmosphere of tension and fear across Europe and the UK feeds the purpose of both the far left and the far right, who are increasingly becoming hard to distinguish between one another. At a certain point, the hatred grows organically and they no longer have to hire anyone, it happens on its own.

Just a couple of examples from the UK.

A recent article by Michael Core stated Jew-hate in Britain is now so gruesome that ‘Yid’ chants at football seem frivolous

Citing the excuse of “safety issues,” supporters of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv would not be allowed to attend the Europa League game against Aston Villa last year. Instead of protecting those who needed protection, they were barred and those who would attack them were rewarded by being allowed to attend the game. This is how backwards our world is now.

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