What is Christian Nationalism

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“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies”. C. S. Lewis, God in the Dock

They call themselves America First, but they used to be Christian Nationalists, until they realized it sounded a bit too Nazi. Bur according to their conversations in the videos I’ve included here, they prefer Christian Nationalist. They really aren’t about “America First” they’re about their own lust for power.

Christian Nationalism is the flip side of Islam. What they want is to install the so-called Christian version of Sharia Law. Living in their world will be no different from living in Saudi Arabia. Actually, it might be worse.