Ayaan Hirsi Ali is Tired but Undefeated

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I know how Ayaan Hirsi Ali feels. She is tired. I am tired. We are all tired. But we are undefeated. We will never be defeated because we speak the truth.

We are not afraid to say it, even as the Western world becomes more hostile towards us. It is no longer the far-left and the far-right that are against us. Mainstream Republicans and Democrats, and across Europe, Canada, Australia and the UK, would rather support tyrannical Islamic regimes than the democratic state of Israel.

Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), like TPUSA, just exposed how popular vilification of Jews has become.

Jack Posobiec, a conservative commentator and online influencer, said age 45 is a dividing line, with the younger cohort more likely to question the party's steadfast support of Israel. Youth on both sides of the aisle are hearing the same lies about Jews and Israel.

These opportunists are counting on the next president—whether Republican or Democrat—turning not only on Israel, but on Jews in the United States and anyone who stands with them. Notice that powerful figures like Tucker Carlson et al are positioning themselves against traditional Republicans so they can go either way when the time comes—claiming allegiance to either party of a new one.

Imagine for one moment, as a Christian or a Jew, if Israel no longer existed.

It is obvious what will happen! The first chance Muslims got, they built Al-Aqsa Mosque on top of the Jews most sacred site, King Solomon’s Temple.

In Istanbul, they have turn Hagia Sofia into a mosque.

Across the west they are buying up churches and attacking synagogues.

Jerusalem is and has always been the ultimate battle ground, where spiritual forces are gathering.

How long would it be before the Christian Holy sites in Jerusalem and across Israel would be desecrated? The Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the Garden of Gethsemane. There would be no more pretending in places like Bethlehem and Nazareth. The fire of hatred burning across the Middle East would spread throughout the Western world. Indeed, it already has. Billions of people, many of whom call themselves Christians, are so eager to see the downfall of Israel that they are welcoming their own destruction with open arms.

I discovered Ali’s book, Infidel, on one of my trips back home from Egypt. Her story was riveting. I understood it so well. Her spiritual journey to become a Christian was instrumental in my conviction to reaffirm my faith.

At that time, when I was in Egypt, it was impossible to even suggest “infidel” was the word Mohammed used to describe unbelievers in the Qur’an; or that Muslims were commanded to kill all infidels; or that this was central to Islam and taught by imams in mosques around the world. This truth had been hidden from people in the West. They received a watered-down version of Islam, easy to do since very few Westerners speak Arabic.

As a writer, if I had dared to say we are just infidels to them, I would have been pilloried and called an “Islamophobe.” But I saw the truth, I experienced it for myself while living in Luxor.

I am grateful to courageous former Muslims like Ali who must have 24/7 protection because they are now “apostates” with fatwas taken out against them. Whoever kills Ali will go straight to paradise. Reading about Ali let me know I was not alone. It let me know I was not wrong. From the moment I realized the truth of Islam and got out of Egypt, I resolved to speak out, no matter the cost.

I do not write or speak because of sensationalized videos I saw on social media, like so many “influencers” who claim to be experts when they have never even been to these countries, let alone lived there. Or, like Carlson, they are flattered and treated like royalty in Qatar, a country of 300,000 Muslims citizens served by 2 million kafala slaves.

I am one of the few Westerners who experienced Islam in the Middle East by living there and is talking about it. Not as a privileged foreign influencer or businessman, but as the locals live, married to a local Muslim man in a village on the west bank of the Nile, in Luxor.

And yet, somehow, I am the one who doesn’t know what I’m talking about. My voice is purposely suppressed.

It is people like Tommy Robinson and Ayaan Hirsi Ali who are now being called extremists. Oh, the irony. We are all being silenced online, in ways that are not as obvious as being sent to a gulag. But don’t worry, the gulag will come.

As one example of this war of words, when I searched online “al-Aqsa mosque built on top of Solomon’s Temple”, this is the first answer I got (followed by many similar ones):

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is indeed built on the Temple Mount, which is where the Hall of Solomon, part of the Jewish Temple, once stood. This mosque is one of the oldest and most significant in the world, with its construction predating Jewish claims about Solomon's Temple. Islamic sources affirm that the mosque was originally built as a house of worship for believers, not as a Jewish temple. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam, following the Kaaba in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

This is an outright lie. The Book of Kings in the Hebrew Bible, gives a detailed narrative of the construction of Solomon’s Temple. It was built around 950 BC. Mohamed was born around 570 AD.

No religious texts from other religions have proved as accurate as the Hebrew Bible. Over and over again, archeologists doubted the cities and peoples talked about in the Bible existed, only to have to admit they were wrong when they found evidence. For example, archeologists and historians scoffed at the existence of the Hittites, until evidence was found 3,000 years after they lived. But if the “experts” had believed the Bible, they would have known the Hittites existed. There is now a museum in Turkey dedicated to the Hittites.

I repeat, imagine what would happen if Israel ceased to exist. The entire world is aligning with this goal.

True history, Jewish and Christian history based on the Bible, is being replaced by lies from Islam. The voices of those who fight against those lies are being silenced. If we do not fight back, the truth will be lost forever, buried by the algorithms. For the sake of our children and our grandchildren, we must do what we can.

As Ali says to Tommy Robinson, we are real people living in real neighborhoods, and the powerful need to be reminded by the real people what is TRUE. I lived in a real neighborhood in Luxor, and no Tucker Carlson or King of England, as she says, living in their disconnected bubbles, can argue with that reality.

Share the words of those who are tired but do not stop fighting. Defy the algorithms. World War III has already begun. It is a battle of words. We must engage in that battle.

Please subscribe, share and “like”. Thousands read my essays, but few take the 2 seconds to “like” them. This is the most important thing anyone can do in this battle of words. Thank you!

I didn’t want to say it, since the rest of the message is so important, but I feel I must add one that I do not agree with Ayaan Hiri Ali’s assessment of Elon Musk and I worry that, as I have warned, those who want to remain a huge voice on X must make sure to praise Elon Musk. I do not trust him and never will. At some point those who built a following by catering to Musk will have to make a choice of how much they will give up their integrity to maintain their visibility online. This is also another form of gulag.

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