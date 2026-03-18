We Live in a Time of Miracles!

“What we’ve experienced the last two years, we can’t fathom it because we’re in it. But we’ve experienced the greatest miracles that we’ve seen in centuries.” ~ Rabbi Uri Pilichowski

Frie sent this to me on X. This is one of the reasons why I find X invaluable for research, because I find gems like this video. I also connect with wonderful people like Frie who are fighting the same battle of words.

Rabbi Pilichowski gives a jaw-dropping account of the miracles that Israel has experienced over the past two years.

To the exploding pagers, described by an intelligence officer as beyond the imagination that anyone would put that into play. 3,000 Hezbollah fighters taken out of action. Zero Israeli soldiers killed.

To the precise attack of taking out twenty commanders in one building because they decided to meet in person rather than use technology; in Syria 350 planes go off on 350 missions, bombing every single Syrian air force jet, every single navy boat, eliminated every single general, nuclear scientist, chemical scientist and took southern Syria as a buffer zone. Zero Israeli soldiers killed.

To the attacks on Iran and this is so fascinating, with little-known information about the fighter jets. Best case scenario with an operation like this would be 60 dead pilots. Israel suffered no losses. An unexplainable miracle.

This is truly incredible. He talks about the miracle of how many of the missiles from Iran hit and hit hard and yet, for example, one hit a building where US military personal stayed. Half the building was destroyed, yet not one US military person even went to the hospital. Engineers looked at the building and couldn’t explain it. He goes on to talk of other even more incredible miracles.

The attacks from Iran should have resulted in 80 to 100,000 Israelis dead. Israel lost less than 40 people.

February 20, 2025, he recalls the 5 buses that were inexplicably set to blow up at the wrong time, in the night when they were parked and no one was in them. 1 mistake is understandable, but 5 mistakes. If they had blown up when they were supposed to blow up, it would have been worse casualties than Oct 7th.

To the miracle of Oct 7th because yes, it should have been much worse. Yahyah Sinwar inexplicably sent the jihadists in too soon. This is really something to hear.

What Rabbi Pilichowski says is so important to remember: Because we are in the middle of these events, we don’t see them as clearly as we would if we were looking back at them from the future.

This is why we must tell the stories and spread the news as far and wide as we can. Relaying these stories is more important than in the past, because we fight against a new enemy, AI algorithms that seek to silence the voices of truth.

If we do not spread the word, how will future generations know about these miracles that can inspire them to fight further. They will have been buried beneath piles of nonsensical “information.”

My father, Dave Hunt, set this example for me, telling our family during evening devotions, as well as from the podium, in churches, at universities and around the world, stories of the miracles of Israel’s wars, from 1948 to 1967 to 1973.

The miracles of this war in Gaza, as you will see from this video, are even more incredible. The entire world is coming against Israel and God is protecting his people.

So, please listen to this short, inspiring video, like it, and pass it on.

You can find Rabbi Uri Pilichowski’s website at HERE and on X at HERE

You can find Frie on X HERE

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