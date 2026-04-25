PRINCE REZA PAHLAVI Blasts EU Journalists and Parliament

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I hope you are inspired by Prince Reza Pahlavi’s speech above. What transpired between him and these so-called journalists exposed the moral bankruptcy of Europe.

Here is a transcript:

Here, in the heart of a continent that claims to stand for human rights, justice and dignity, its journalists have fully abdicated their professional responsibilities and even their moral objectivity. It is clear to me that my 40,000 brave innocent compatriots who were slaughtered in the fight for liberty are of little interest to these journalists.

They seem more interested in criticizing the United States, asking why the United States and Israel killed the dictator that has slaughtered our people for 47 years than criticizing the regime doing the slaughtering.

One member of parliament even told me they didn’t think Iranians are ready for democracy. But to that member of parliament, to those journalists, I remind you, Iranians aren’t just ready for democracy, 40,000 people just gave their lives for it and I won’t let that be in vain.

So, no this, whether or not Europe stands with us, whether or not journalists do their jobs, whether or not your politicians demonstrate the courage to act, I will fight for my people and my country. Even if we have to do this alone, we will fight until Iran is free.

There are pros and cons with Prince Reza Pahlavi as there is with anyone and those can be argued ad nauseum. However, we should all agree he is a far better choice than IRGC mullahs and their reign of terror.

It isn’t Pahlavi’s fault that he has been in exile instead of living in Iran and suffering along with his people. He has been known as a playboy, but then, again, we are surrounded by playboy leaders, so why should that be a factor.

I wasn’t a fan of Zelensky in the beginning either, seeing as how he seemed more like a buffoon than a serious leader. But war is serious and none of us can begin to imagine what it must have been like for Zelensky to be thrown into that nightmare. Both Pahlavi and Zelensky have had to rise above their weaknesses to fight for their people.

Shame on the West that is so intent on pointing out the faults of others (often blatant lies) rather than concerning themselves with the destruction of their own nations.

Hatred of Jews is at the heart of much of it. This coupled with hatred of President Trump has caused millions of people to lose their reason. Emotionalism, exacerbated by online brainwashing, means they would rather support terrorists who have vowed to kill them, too. I belong to a large Facebook group of liberal Jews who are also Zionists, because unlike what the media tries to tell you, the vast majority of Jews are Zionists. Even though Trump firmly supports Israel (despite all his faults, including deals he’s made with Israel’s Gulf State enemies), very few of these liberal Jews support him. They vow they will NEVER vote Republican no matter what, presumably even if it means death camps for them. This makes no sense.

I am not sure we aren’t too far gone anyway for it to matter who becomes the next president, Republican or Democrat. But I can assure you that every liberal Zionist who hates Trump right now will be wishing he was back again once he is gone.

As an example of some of the questions asked by propagandists posing as journalists, Tilo Jung asked Pahlavi with such disdain and disrespect, making fun of him as a “prince”:

The Israeli government supports you taking over in Iran, that’s the same government that started the war of aggression against your country with the US, so many people around the world think you are an Israeli asset. Are you?

What has happened to the West that this petty, cowardly and hypocritical propagandist is able to ask such questions as if they are legitimate? Pahlavi responds with such eloquent logic and truth everyone listening should realize it yet all they do is double down on the lies.

Iranians and Jews have a Biblical relationship

Pahlavi says he doesn’t need to be an agent of anyone to stand for freedom of religion for any people. Iranians and Jews have a Biblical relationship unlike any other. He goes into history, back to Cyrus the Great, taking pride in the fact that the cornerstone of human rights happened at the time of Cyrus the Great, who coined the very principles of liberty when he freed the Jewish slaves in Babylon and helped them rebuild their temples in Jerusalem.

In modern history, Iran was the only Middle Eastern country that harbored Jews escaping Hitler. That’s part of our history. That’s part of our tradition of harboring persecuted people.

Pahlavi:

I’m an agent of the Iranian people. I’m standing here because tens of millions of Iranians asked me to be their voice to talk to people like you today and explain their vision of the future.

Here, in the heart of a continent that claims to stand for human rights, justice and dignity, its journalists have fully abdicated their professional responsibilities and even their moral objectivity. It is clear to me that my 40,000 brave innocent compatriots who were slaughtered in the fight for liberty are of little interest to these journalists.

They seem more interested in criticizing the United States, asking why the United States and Israel killed the dictator that has slaughtered our people for 47 years than criticizing the regime doing the slaughtering.

One member of parliament even told me they didn’t think Iranians are ready for democracy. But to that member of parliament, to those journalists, I remind you, Iranians aren’t just ready for democracy, 40,000 people just gave their lives for it and I won’t let that be in vain.

So, whether or not Europe stands with us, whether or not journalists do their jobs, whether or not your politicians demonstrate the courage to act, I will fight for my people and my country. Even if we have to do this alone, we will fight until Iran is free.

The Iranian and the Israeli people are both fighting for the same thing. That is why they stand with one another. These two peoples put the West to shame.

To find out more about the complexities of the Iranian resistance, please read my essay:

“Keep tweeting from your living room: ‘Unity is coming!’ While the streets boil with blood feuds, Kurds sharpen knives, and protestors families whisper, ‘Who dies firs?” Mosab Hassan Yousef

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