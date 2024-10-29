Yesterday I had a great conversation with my dear friend Rick Munn. We’ve done quite a few interviews over the course of the past couple of years, dealing with everything from Covid, to tech, to transhumanism, to faith, to boxing, you name it.

This was different in that we delved more into my life and the amazing course God has led me on through the years, starting with my childhood. I think it will be the first of a few convos like this.

He started off by quoting something I had written, and we went from there:

“I grew up in a conservative Christian family. In the 1980s, my dad became an influential Christian author, selling over four million books. The road to that goal was long and hard. It all started on a night in 1966, when my dad gathered our family of six in his study and made an announcement that would change our lives forever. Dad told us God had spoken to him. He was to give up his successful business career and become a writer. With the fire of faith and fervor in his eyes, he said we were going to travel the world and go where God led us, so he could gain inspiration for his books.”

It seemed to me the height of folly for a father to make such a rash decision. But off we went, landing in London early that summer and beginning our travels.”

It’s on YouTube below. You can also watch on Rick Munn’s Substack HERE. If you haven’t yet subscribed to Rick, do it!

I hope you enjoy the conversation.

