I saw something that really disturbed me this morning, so I thought I’d write about it.

Civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon, speaking at the Republican National Convention

For those objecting to Harmeet Dhillon offering 'Ardas' at the RNC last night, claiming she's praying to a god other than the one God, maybe they should educate themselves about Sikhism first. They also might want to find out who Harmeet Dhillon is.

After her prayer, I saw so many angry comments like this one:

This woman @pnjaban cursed our nation by hosting a prayer to a demon and a bunch of RINOs are supporting it.

Ignorance is scary in one person. It’s terrifying when it spreads across social media where people no longer think deeply about anything, they just react.

We should not become the tyrants we are fighting against.

Who is Harmeet Dhillon?

Harmeet Dhillon is a civil rights attorney. Here are some of her achievements:

Sued Antifa on behalf of @MrAndyNgo when he was assaulted

Sued on behalf of College Republican when Berkley cancelled Ann Coulter's speech

Sued to stop Hawaii's COVID quarantine orders

Was a legal advisor on Trump's 2020 campaign

Filed a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente on behalf of Chloe Cole @ChoooCole for damage done by gender transition surgery and puberty blockers

Served as Chair of the San Fransisco Republican Party

She is the Co-Chair of "Women for Trump"

She represented South Bay United Pentecostal Church other Churches when Gavin Newsome shut down churches during COVID. (She won injunctive relief from the Supreme Court in 2021)

Her firm filed a lawsuit the City of San Jose, when they demanded people purchase insurance and pay fees to own firearms.

Worked with Center for American Liberty, Thomas More Society attorneys, and Nebraska malpractice attorney Jeff Downing, to sue the University of Nebraska Medical Center on behalf of Luka Hein for the damage done by childhood gender transition

The Dhillon Law Group was hired by the Republican National Committee to file a lawsuit against Google for discrimination against the RNC

Her firm won a $100,000against Spreckles School District for transitioning a girl behind her parents back

I should add that the despicable California Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed a new law banning school districts from notifying parents if their child uses different pronouns or identifies as a gender that’s different from what’s on their school record.

We need Harmeet Dhillon on this asap!

Harmeet Dhillon knows what it’s like to experience violence and racism:

In 1995, Dhillon’s second husband, Dr. Kanwarjit Singh, was shot in New York, where she was living at the time. Singh was a doctor at New York Medical Center and was shot at by a drunk man. All the bullets went wild but one, which fractured several ribs, The New York Times reported. The suspect was identified as Abu Muhammad.

The man screamed racist slurs at Singh, calling him a “Hindu.” “Of course, my husband is a Sikh, not a Hindu,” Dhillon told the Times.

What is Sikhism?

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion that emphasizes doing good actions rather than rituals. ‘Ardas’ is not a god, as so many jumped to this false conclusion. It is a prayer to God.

Following are the main features and benefits of Ardas:

It is a petition to God, the merciful creator of the universe It lowers ones ego and brings calmness to the mental state Teaches one Nimrata (Humility), Daya (Compassion), fearlessness, Chardi Kala (soaring spirit) One is reminded of the level of dedication required to become a better human being Gives one inner strength and energy Links the mind with the pure ones from human history Elevates ones spiritual state; builds ones confidence Brings a sense of “community” to the person.

A beautiful little story about a Sikh man:

I knew a wonderful Sikh man in London. This was during the years when I was married to my physically abusive husband. The view from the back window of our flat looked out at the back windows of the flats on the other side of a parallel street. It reminded me of the movie, Rear Window.

And because I have a vivid imagination, and I was writing stories at the time—that was one way I escaped from the abuse, with my imagination—I would look out at those windows, see people inside and make up stories about their lives. What if I saw a murder, what would I do?

Often, I saw a young man sitting at a table just like me, and studying, at least that’s what I assumed he was doing. He always wore a white turban. Both of us spent many hours at our tables and we took to tentatively smiling and waving at one another.

I had started running in Kensington Gardens. As I mentioned in Way of the Warrior, running was the one physical thing I could do to get out of my head, and away from my dire situation. I determined to run every day, no matter how I felt, and each day I grew stronger, more determined, more focused on my goals rather than my pain.

One day, as I headed down the street, there was the turbaned guy. I wasn’t sure at first because he wasn’t wearing the turban. He was wearing a track suit, and he was running, too. He was tall and skinny like me. He was much stronger, though, an avid runner. We started running together. We never talked much. He was as shy as I was. We would just meet and run together. I believe God brought him into my life. A gentle man, so unlike the monster I was living with, who wasn’t interested in anything except helping me go a little bit further each day.

One thing we did talk about was Sikhism. He was a devout Sikh and explained that he wore white because it was associated with purity, allowing one to have a clean mind focusing on God as well as one’s spiritual being.

Once I grew strong enough to leave my husband, I got on a plane with my daughter for Los Angeles and I never saw him again. I don’t remember his name. Sometimes I feel like he wasn’t even a real person, he was an angel. I know that he was real, but that’s just how it feels.

Anyway, I thought I would make this little post as a reminder not to judge others. We are all responsible for ourselves and our own spiritual journey. I’m so thankful for the wonderful people God has brought across my path who have helped me when they didn’t need to. God bless them all!

And God bless Harmeet Dhillon. We need people like her in our corner.

