One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

You can listen to me read this short post here:

1× 0:00 -5:37

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Goodness, here I am again, sitting at my computer! I don’t think I’ve ever made so many posts in such a short space of time and I don’t mean to spam everybody, but this is a crucial moment in American history and certainly as we get nearer to the presidential election.

What I’m posting here can be used as an exercise in critical thinking skills and common sense.

THEY ARE RELENTLESS. Biden is acting like the victor, like he is in this for the win. And Dr. Jill Biden is right there, leading him around, cracking the whip.

Watch this short clip from Biden’s speech this morning. Is the audience behind him even real?

“I may not debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong.” — Joe Biden

What do you think about this statement, made to thunderous applause.

It’s bizarre to watch this display when at the same time all of MSM—those who served Biden so faithfully all these years—are now saying things like this opinion in the WSJ:

Well, that was painful—for the United States. President Biden’s halting, stumbling debate performance Thursday night showed all too clearly that he isn’t up to serving four more years in office. For the good of the country, more even than their party, Democrats have some hard thinking to do about whether they need to replace him at the top of their ticket

And this from Newsweek: Michelle Obama Odds Surge to Replace Joe Biden After Debate.

In contrast, Trump’s rally is being filmed live, and it is upbeat.

For some reason, I’m not able to put the actual speech here, maybe because it’s live or maybe because it’s censored or I’m censored (well, I know I am, that’s not in dispute).

But here is the LINK.

You certainly never get the feeling that Trump is being controlled by anyone when he speaks. He just lets it all out!

Trump talks about “The Enemy Within” (I wrote an essay with this title not long ago). He says the country never stopped at the station called socialism, it went straight to fascism. Well, I have to agree. This is exactly what I’ve been saying for almost three years. In fact, as I’ve mentioned before, I’ve known it ever since my social studies teacher warned us about it when I was maybe 12 years old. That was when communism was the boogieman, and no one would have taken what he said seriously. But for some reason, I did, and I never forgot it.

Trump doesn’t believe that Biden will leave the race. This is hard to swallow, but then again, the public has been so conditioned to blindly follow, I guess it could actually happen. Biden could rally (as he is trying to do in this rally today). People have very short attention spans. As soon as the next big news comes along, the last fiasco is forgotten.

That’s why I’m taking a moment to pause here a write a bit more than I usually do on this topic. It’s important.

Notice that Trump’s live rally allows comments, while Biden’s doesn’t. There are plenty of bots, I am sure. Reality is illusive.

Keep in mind, mostly only those who support Biden are watching his rally. Mostly only those who support Trump are watching his rally. Although are people so over it all by now that most people aren’t watching either? They watch ten second clips on TikTok, X, or Instagram.

As always, I encourage you look at opposing viewpoints, not just one side, not only for your own edification, but because IT CONFUSES THE ALGORITHIMS. I look everywhere, also at international news sites.

But then, this has kind of become my fulltime job, so it’s understandable that I spend more time than most people searching the news. (How did this happen to me, ha-ha!)

I could reassure my readers that since I do all this research, you don’t have to—just trust me. But that would go against everything I’ve been warning about for almost three years now. Trust no man (or woman).

My dad always said, search the Scriptures. Always go to the source. Don’t believe what someone tells you just because they are “on the same side” or because what they are saying is what you want to hear.

Here’s one of my dad’s most brilliant talks (there were so many). I encourage you to watch it. He really taught me critical thinking. It’s one hour of your time well spent.

I’m thankful to have so many thoughtful readers!

Keep exercising your brains!

God bless.

Leave a comment

Share