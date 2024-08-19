What is a Zionist?
“A person who believes in the development and protection of a Jewish nation in what is now Israel.”
This is the definition of a Zionist. People have expressed concern when I say, based on this definition, that I am a Zionist.
Yes, Jews are concerned about becoming a minority in their own country. To put this in perspective, the United States was colonized mainly by Christians from Europe. It is considered still to be a “Christian” nation. Would any of my readers be worried if the United States (or any other country they live in) was in danger of becoming a majority Muslim nation? Would anyone worry if it was to change from a Christian/Greek foundation of law, for example, to Sharia Law?
If there are only 14 million Jews in the world and there are almost 2 billion Muslims, and it is well known that Muslim extremists have vowed to not stop fighting until every Jew is exterminated, why would anyone have a problem with Jews having this small piece of land for their own, land that historically they have inhabited for over 3,000?
In saying this, I am not discounting the plight of the Gazans or those on the West Bank. However, why do not the surrounding Muslim/Arab nations help them? Why does the responsibility fall squarely on Israel’s shoulders?
It should be remembered that while the State of Israel was established on 15 May 1948 and admitted to the United Nations, a Palestinian State was not established. The remaining territories of pre-1948 Palestine, the West Bank - including East Jerusalem- and Gaza Strip, were administered from 1948 till 1967 by Jordan and Egypt, respectively.
At that time, Egypt and/or Jordan could have given control to the local people to create Palestine. Why didn’t they do so? Instead, Israel was attacked in 1967—once again—and what was the result? Israel won and gained more land (this happens during war, all through history)—some of which it kept as a buffer to further attacks and yes, for settlements, and then returned the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt in 1982.
If Arab nations have never really wanted a Palestinian state and those who inhabit Gaza and the West Bank mainly support Hamas and hate Palestinian President Abbas—the person the West claims they want to be in charge—and Palestinians repeatedly state that they do not want a two state solution, they want all the territory, how does anyone realistically think a two-state solution is possible. After Oct 7th something like 80% of Gazans supported Hamas. In Britain, for example, almost half of Muslims support what Hamas did on Oct 7th and the vast majority don’t believe the atrocities even happened. This is a problem, isn’t it?
In the United States, I know of Jews who are moving to Israel because they feel safer there than here. The same is happening in France. If there is no Israel to go to, what are Jews supposed to do? Realistically, knowing history, what do you think would happen to Jews worldwide, especially in this escalating climate of Jew hate, if Israel did not exist?
What is this tiny nation supposed to do to defend itself? Or should it just stop? What would be happening now, for example, if Israel did not have an Iron Dome?
If you are not in favor of Israel’s existence, if you think Zionism is one of the worst evils on the planet, why do you think this? What would you suggest should happen?
It would be logical to assume that if you think Israel shouldn’t have a problem with being a majority Muslim nation, you should not worry about your own homeland being a majority Muslim nation. Would you happily live under Sharia Law? If not, why do you expect someone else to accept this? I am truly curious to know.
I believe in the freedom, fairness, opportunity and community of Democracy. Israel is this, albeit an imperfect one.
I am in favour of Israel's existence and so, must also be a Zionist. This has become a dirty word, because we are being manipulated by powers that wish discord, division, hate and war. I have largely refrained from expressing support for or against anything Israeli/Palestinian related because of this manipulation (and because my knowledge of this conflict is superficial). The elites play war games, the populace suffers.
Exactly. This intimidation is meant to make us afraid to speak up. Just like during Covid
Exactly, and perfectly argued. The two tier policing obvious to all here in Canada, is frightening. I look to Eylon Levy and Johnathan Conricus for their reporting. And the inimitable Melanie Phillips. What I find horrifying is the openly stated goal of the protesters: there is no reasoning with their murderous bigotry.
As usual Karen spot on very accurate writing and of course again the Bible says in Genesis 12:3 that all those who bless Israel will be blessed and all those who curse Israel will be cursed and again in Zechariah 12:3 it talks about in the last days Israel being a burdensome Stone and all those seeking to move it will be cut into pieces ...so as usual it comes down to a spiritual hatred which has no logic or reason and comes straight from Satan himself who has always tried to destroy the people of God of course it will never work just read your Bible people....thanks Karen God bless you and Maranatha!!
💯 and I haven't really address the deep spiritual aspects of this yet. But I am going to.
I am a Zionist.
I am a Latin Rite Catholic.
I am the daughter of a deeply scarred protestant Christian WWII US Army veteran of Irish Sottish English Welsh French Viking and German Ashkenaz descent.
I am an American, and so the jumbled mix above is hardly a surprise.
What is a surprise is how utterly self-destructive so many Americans - particularly those in positions of power - are.
And it's absolutely mind-boggling to me how many Americans of Jewish descent are so gullible as to consider, given the history of 'Palestinian'/Israeli relations, that their dream of a 'two-state solution' is anything more than an intermediary step toward their desired 'final' solution.
Heck, they even scream it out in their obscene slogans, such as "From the river to the sea ..."
Excellent! Simply said, with clean logic. Makes total sense to me. Count me a Zionist, as you’ve laid it out.
Well written. I totally support Israel as the only democratic state in that region.
IMHO, everyone who has posted a comment should read "Hamas to America" author: Mosab Hassan Yousef. He is the son of the founder of Hamas. He has an interesting perspective.
Yes but if people don't like what he has to say they just say he is a spy and not to be trusted. But what he speaks is the truth. I read his book Son of Hamas and everyone should read it. I haven't read Hamas to America yet but I will.
I'd add
1)Don't Jewish Palestinians who were all removed from the West Bank (including Jerusalem) as part of/at end of war of Independence have a right to return? (plus imo opinion those expelled in 1929 though Palestinian refugee was defined by where you lived in 1946 so many non-jews relatively new to Palestine were classed as refugees and so now are all their decedents.)
2)more (possibly similar) jews were expelled from Arab countries than none Jewish Palestinians were made refugees.
(note I am understanding the article based on the definition of Zionism you provided)
Yes. The whole refugee situation that continues in Gaza West Bank is manufactured for victim status. I wrote about this in The Truth about UNRWA https://khmezek.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-unrwa
Firstly, I am Jewish. I am going to try to respond to some of your points. We are a small percentage of the the world. The modern Zionist movement, actually started in the late 19th century, before World War II. Then the plight of the Jews after WWII highlighted the need for a homeland where Jews could find safety after all they had been through. It was decided by the United Nations. From Google--"Zionism is a movement for (originally) the re-establishment and (now) the development and protection of a Jewish nation in what is now Israel." The debate and controversy has to do with the fact that the establishment of Israel caused the displacement and suffering of Palestinians. That's the problem. There was an actual discussion of Alaska being a possibility after WWII. The word has been made murky with opposing sides taking issue with the true definition. There is no easy answer to this problem. What we all must focus on is to stop the bloodshed. This is why we all elect politicians--to figure it out! So they must find a way to do that. There is a lot of speculation as to who knew what on Oct 7th. At the end of the day, they must stop the carnage in any way possible. It will eventually end so why not do it now before more innocents on both sides continue to die. I know both sides of the argument but they have settled things before and can again if they really want to. We must stop the tribalism and all call for PEACE. sabrinalabow.substack.com
There is no 'settling' things with people who want a whole ethnic group wiped out, "from the river to the sea".
This is a phrase repeated ad nauseam. What is the answer?? A practical, honest answer. It is to tell the ppl in charge to stop the carnage on both sides. Enough is enough. We are here in the comfortable USA pontificating about what the right thing to do is. Meanwhile none of us have actually been in this war. It's horrific from ppl who are actually there who I actually know. It must stop.
That's the propaganda you hear (on BOTH sides).
Normal everyday people (on BOTH sides) don't want to dedicate their lives to killing each other. Why would they? They are people like you and me.
While they understand they will probably never be best friends, they also know neither side is going anywhere so they would rather be pragmatic and find a way to live together... because it's in THEIR best interests.
https://youtu.be/GlTDL2Lae6Q
Ok so what is your actual ANSWER??
Karen, a Zionist is defined by their deeds, not some long defiled myth. Zionism represents nothing more than Western Settler Colonialism at its worst. It wants the land and does not even consider sharing it with its indigenous people. I wants these indigenous squatters out or all dead. That is their only two options while playing the victim Holocaust card to its most sociopathic degree. Swapping the victim role to one of the most depraved Nazis racist perpetrator.
No way can this inhumanity be tolerated or rhetorically excused. I as American am ashamed of our unconditional support. I am thus complicit and angry. Unfortunately the Zionist hold on all aspects of our government including all the major Presidential candidates. None of speak of stopping this barbarism, but rather who can support these Zionists more unconditionally. When the choice is between who can slaughter more Palestinian babies than the other, our future and the world’s is very dim indeed.
God bless us, can’t this stop!
Zionism is not about the Jewish people returning to what they considered their Homeland. IT is a belief s6stem based on being "the only chosen people of jehovah" and a lot more.
I am a huge supporter of Isreal and the Jewish people. As a Christian who believes biblical prophecy points to a renewed Jewish nation of Isreal and a future of blessing for the Jewish people under the Messiah (The Lord and Savior Jesus Christ). All that said, zionism has its stranglehold on this nations politics, business and banking that has been largely destructive. That influence needs to be broken. The average Jewish person I have no qualms with.
Pardon me but why the USS LIBERTY?
There are multitudes of indegenous people who have lost their homelands throughout the existence of human history yet the UN has only reestablished a homeland for one. What makes the Jewish people any more special than for say any of the indian tribes in the US who were forcibly removed from their lands? Without the UN proclamation and US military assistance the state of Israel would not even exist.
Hi Karen,
Hope you don't this as an offence but can I please ask if your support of Zionism stems, at least in part, due to religious reasons?
I understand you are not Jewish. Is that correct?
If so, would you describe yourself as what is referred as "evangelical Christian"?
Again, not meaning to cause offence, just trying to understand your worldview.
Are you aware of what Israel did to it's own JEWISH people during the days of the Green Pass...not to mention October 7?
https://rumble.com/v3ofv1h-horrific-incitement-against-unvaccinated-israelis-by-their-own-media-and-po.html
https://rumble.com/vr6ykv-police-brutality-at-an-israeli-protest-for-human-rights.html
https://youtu.be/4vKuB1su43c
https://rumble.com/v40upax-michal-rotenbergs-testimony-about-the-massacre-in-kfar-aza-on-october-7th-2.html
Also, where is the definition of a "Zionist" you provided is taken from if you don't mind me asking?
The Jewish people, like anyone else, deserve to live in a place of peace and freedom. The current alliance between Washington neocons and Zionist extremists is a concern for all of us. Let’s hope sanity prevails on all fronts 🙏🏽
I would agree with this dangerous push toward extremism. We are being forced into extreme camps so that we fight one another instead of the elites, I've written a lot about this. However, the obsession with Zionism is a danger because it is turning into a frenzy of hate and justification to demonize Jews. This is also extremism.
Ouch, no! No country gets to choose its people's religion, and the US is NOT a "Christian nation"! This country was founded on the separation of church and state -- and FREEDOM of religion! Your definition of Zionist, and I have seen a few quite different than yours, is part of the reason that there are so many people saying, "I'm not anti-Israel, and I'm definitely not anti-Jew, I'm anti-Zionist"! Including USians well-aware of the US's lead in colonizing, eugenics, and genocide.
If the US were suddenly to become majority-Muslim, fine -- so long as the separation of church and state is maintained! Ditto for that idea of a "Christian nation, or our pretend need to "get back to God" as if that God held the patent on morality. The Crusades, the gleeful killing of Indigenous North Americans and the enslavement of African people under the guise of God's decreed Manifest Destiny, and the burning of women healers tell otherwise.
Does Israel as a nation-state have the right to exist? Of course. Is Israel a land created to be for the safety of Jewish people in a region that is heavily Muslim? And Arab? Yes, and yes. But if your "safety" is built upon the intolerance of, disdain for, and exclusion of others, you're losing massive world support. And you deserve to.
This has nothing to do with religion. In Israel as in the US anyone is free to practice their religion. I believe firmly in separation of church and state. This is about basic fundamental principles. That's why I included Greek. But historically, it was Christians who can to America and took over the land! ouch! Not good, right? Should we give it back?
FYI, most Jews I know are not even religious. Many Israelis are not religious. But they are still Jews. And they are still persecuted
Sincerely, what people were in America before people settled there? I'm not sure but I think many of the ancient people were nomadic.
If a person or people show up to an area that's uninhabited is it theirs? IDK.
People have fought over lands since the dawn of creation.
I'm pretty sure even before the Europeans arrived in America there was fighting for land among the people. Who rightfully even owns the lands?
I believe that people need to coexist peacefully together.
Many can't even get along with the next door neighbors!
I sure do wish everyone well and really hope and pray they can stop the fighting but it's not for me to solve. I wish I could.
I know if I don't pay the government they will come and take "my land".
I paid for it but I don't own it.
I appears those with the largest military owns it.
Muslims excluded from Israel?!? Where are you getting your info? There are Muslim members of the Knesset, even.
I am in favour of Israel's existence and so, must also be a Zionist. This has become a dirty word, because we are being manipulated by powers that wish discord, division, hate and war. I have largely refrained from expressing support for or against anything Israeli/Palestinian related because of this manipulation (and because my knowledge of this conflict is superficial). The elites play war games, the populace suffers.
Exactly. This intimidation is meant to make us afraid to speak up. Just like during Covid
Exactly, and perfectly argued. The two tier policing obvious to all here in Canada, is frightening. I look to Eylon Levy and Johnathan Conricus for their reporting. And the inimitable Melanie Phillips. What I find horrifying is the openly stated goal of the protesters: there is no reasoning with their murderous bigotry.
As usual Karen spot on very accurate writing and of course again the Bible says in Genesis 12:3 that all those who bless Israel will be blessed and all those who curse Israel will be cursed and again in Zechariah 12:3 it talks about in the last days Israel being a burdensome Stone and all those seeking to move it will be cut into pieces ...so as usual it comes down to a spiritual hatred which has no logic or reason and comes straight from Satan himself who has always tried to destroy the people of God of course it will never work just read your Bible people....thanks Karen God bless you and Maranatha!!
💯 and I haven't really address the deep spiritual aspects of this yet. But I am going to.
Can't wait!!🙏
I am a Zionist.
I am a Latin Rite Catholic.
I am the daughter of a deeply scarred protestant Christian WWII US Army veteran of Irish Sottish English Welsh French Viking and German Ashkenaz descent.
I am an American, and so the jumbled mix above is hardly a surprise.
What is a surprise is how utterly self-destructive so many Americans - particularly those in positions of power - are.
And it's absolutely mind-boggling to me how many Americans of Jewish descent are so gullible as to consider, given the history of 'Palestinian'/Israeli relations, that their dream of a 'two-state solution' is anything more than an intermediary step toward their desired 'final' solution.
Heck, they even scream it out in their obscene slogans, such as "From the river to the sea ..."
Excellent! Simply said, with clean logic. Makes total sense to me. Count me a Zionist, as you’ve laid it out.
Well written. I totally support Israel as the only democratic state in that region.
IMHO, everyone who has posted a comment should read "Hamas to America" author: Mosab Hassan Yousef. He is the son of the founder of Hamas. He has an interesting perspective.
Yes but if people don't like what he has to say they just say he is a spy and not to be trusted. But what he speaks is the truth. I read his book Son of Hamas and everyone should read it. I haven't read Hamas to America yet but I will.
I'd add
1)Don't Jewish Palestinians who were all removed from the West Bank (including Jerusalem) as part of/at end of war of Independence have a right to return? (plus imo opinion those expelled in 1929 though Palestinian refugee was defined by where you lived in 1946 so many non-jews relatively new to Palestine were classed as refugees and so now are all their decedents.)
2)more (possibly similar) jews were expelled from Arab countries than none Jewish Palestinians were made refugees.
(note I am understanding the article based on the definition of Zionism you provided)
Yes. The whole refugee situation that continues in Gaza West Bank is manufactured for victim status. I wrote about this in The Truth about UNRWA https://khmezek.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-unrwa
Firstly, I am Jewish. I am going to try to respond to some of your points. We are a small percentage of the the world. The modern Zionist movement, actually started in the late 19th century, before World War II. Then the plight of the Jews after WWII highlighted the need for a homeland where Jews could find safety after all they had been through. It was decided by the United Nations. From Google--"Zionism is a movement for (originally) the re-establishment and (now) the development and protection of a Jewish nation in what is now Israel." The debate and controversy has to do with the fact that the establishment of Israel caused the displacement and suffering of Palestinians. That's the problem. There was an actual discussion of Alaska being a possibility after WWII. The word has been made murky with opposing sides taking issue with the true definition. There is no easy answer to this problem. What we all must focus on is to stop the bloodshed. This is why we all elect politicians--to figure it out! So they must find a way to do that. There is a lot of speculation as to who knew what on Oct 7th. At the end of the day, they must stop the carnage in any way possible. It will eventually end so why not do it now before more innocents on both sides continue to die. I know both sides of the argument but they have settled things before and can again if they really want to. We must stop the tribalism and all call for PEACE. sabrinalabow.substack.com
There is no 'settling' things with people who want a whole ethnic group wiped out, "from the river to the sea".
This is a phrase repeated ad nauseam. What is the answer?? A practical, honest answer. It is to tell the ppl in charge to stop the carnage on both sides. Enough is enough. We are here in the comfortable USA pontificating about what the right thing to do is. Meanwhile none of us have actually been in this war. It's horrific from ppl who are actually there who I actually know. It must stop.
That's the propaganda you hear (on BOTH sides).
Normal everyday people (on BOTH sides) don't want to dedicate their lives to killing each other. Why would they? They are people like you and me.
While they understand they will probably never be best friends, they also know neither side is going anywhere so they would rather be pragmatic and find a way to live together... because it's in THEIR best interests.
https://youtu.be/GlTDL2Lae6Q
Ok so what is your actual ANSWER??
Karen, a Zionist is defined by their deeds, not some long defiled myth. Zionism represents nothing more than Western Settler Colonialism at its worst. It wants the land and does not even consider sharing it with its indigenous people. I wants these indigenous squatters out or all dead. That is their only two options while playing the victim Holocaust card to its most sociopathic degree. Swapping the victim role to one of the most depraved Nazis racist perpetrator.
No way can this inhumanity be tolerated or rhetorically excused. I as American am ashamed of our unconditional support. I am thus complicit and angry. Unfortunately the Zionist hold on all aspects of our government including all the major Presidential candidates. None of speak of stopping this barbarism, but rather who can support these Zionists more unconditionally. When the choice is between who can slaughter more Palestinian babies than the other, our future and the world’s is very dim indeed.
God bless us, can’t this stop!
Zionism is not about the Jewish people returning to what they considered their Homeland. IT is a belief s6stem based on being "the only chosen people of jehovah" and a lot more.
I am a huge supporter of Isreal and the Jewish people. As a Christian who believes biblical prophecy points to a renewed Jewish nation of Isreal and a future of blessing for the Jewish people under the Messiah (The Lord and Savior Jesus Christ). All that said, zionism has its stranglehold on this nations politics, business and banking that has been largely destructive. That influence needs to be broken. The average Jewish person I have no qualms with.
Pardon me but why the USS LIBERTY?
There are multitudes of indegenous people who have lost their homelands throughout the existence of human history yet the UN has only reestablished a homeland for one. What makes the Jewish people any more special than for say any of the indian tribes in the US who were forcibly removed from their lands? Without the UN proclamation and US military assistance the state of Israel would not even exist.
Hi Karen,
Hope you don't this as an offence but can I please ask if your support of Zionism stems, at least in part, due to religious reasons?
I understand you are not Jewish. Is that correct?
If so, would you describe yourself as what is referred as "evangelical Christian"?
Again, not meaning to cause offence, just trying to understand your worldview.
Are you aware of what Israel did to it's own JEWISH people during the days of the Green Pass...not to mention October 7?
https://rumble.com/v3ofv1h-horrific-incitement-against-unvaccinated-israelis-by-their-own-media-and-po.html
https://rumble.com/vr6ykv-police-brutality-at-an-israeli-protest-for-human-rights.html
https://youtu.be/4vKuB1su43c
https://rumble.com/v40upax-michal-rotenbergs-testimony-about-the-massacre-in-kfar-aza-on-october-7th-2.html
Also, where is the definition of a "Zionist" you provided is taken from if you don't mind me asking?
The Jewish people, like anyone else, deserve to live in a place of peace and freedom. The current alliance between Washington neocons and Zionist extremists is a concern for all of us. Let’s hope sanity prevails on all fronts 🙏🏽
I would agree with this dangerous push toward extremism. We are being forced into extreme camps so that we fight one another instead of the elites, I've written a lot about this. However, the obsession with Zionism is a danger because it is turning into a frenzy of hate and justification to demonize Jews. This is also extremism.
Ouch, no! No country gets to choose its people's religion, and the US is NOT a "Christian nation"! This country was founded on the separation of church and state -- and FREEDOM of religion! Your definition of Zionist, and I have seen a few quite different than yours, is part of the reason that there are so many people saying, "I'm not anti-Israel, and I'm definitely not anti-Jew, I'm anti-Zionist"! Including USians well-aware of the US's lead in colonizing, eugenics, and genocide.
If the US were suddenly to become majority-Muslim, fine -- so long as the separation of church and state is maintained! Ditto for that idea of a "Christian nation, or our pretend need to "get back to God" as if that God held the patent on morality. The Crusades, the gleeful killing of Indigenous North Americans and the enslavement of African people under the guise of God's decreed Manifest Destiny, and the burning of women healers tell otherwise.
Does Israel as a nation-state have the right to exist? Of course. Is Israel a land created to be for the safety of Jewish people in a region that is heavily Muslim? And Arab? Yes, and yes. But if your "safety" is built upon the intolerance of, disdain for, and exclusion of others, you're losing massive world support. And you deserve to.
This has nothing to do with religion. In Israel as in the US anyone is free to practice their religion. I believe firmly in separation of church and state. This is about basic fundamental principles. That's why I included Greek. But historically, it was Christians who can to America and took over the land! ouch! Not good, right? Should we give it back?
FYI, most Jews I know are not even religious. Many Israelis are not religious. But they are still Jews. And they are still persecuted
Sincerely, what people were in America before people settled there? I'm not sure but I think many of the ancient people were nomadic.
If a person or people show up to an area that's uninhabited is it theirs? IDK.
People have fought over lands since the dawn of creation.
I'm pretty sure even before the Europeans arrived in America there was fighting for land among the people. Who rightfully even owns the lands?
I believe that people need to coexist peacefully together.
Many can't even get along with the next door neighbors!
I sure do wish everyone well and really hope and pray they can stop the fighting but it's not for me to solve. I wish I could.
I know if I don't pay the government they will come and take "my land".
I paid for it but I don't own it.
I appears those with the largest military owns it.
Muslims excluded from Israel?!? Where are you getting your info? There are Muslim members of the Knesset, even.