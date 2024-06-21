Cover of DABIQ, the slick magazine that the Islamic State distributed on the Deep Web. All part of the propaganda machine that turned Islamist jihadists into Western heroes.

I spent many hours reviewing videos and articles for this essay. Not the ones made for Western propaganda. The ones published on Islamic TV stations. featuring Islamic leaders speaking to the millions of Muslims living in the Middle East. Please watch the videos. They are all short. They give a perspective not usually seen by Westerners.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -41:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

In a Friday sermon in the city of Shiraz on January 25, 2019, Ayatollah Lotfollah Dezhkham said this to a massive congregation of men:

“With our hopes high, we are fighting and awaiting the day when the banner of ‘There is no God but Allah and Muhammed is His Messenger’ will fly all over the planet and the one global and just rule of the Mahdi will be established.”

Just to give an idea of the focus on End Times in Islam, the primary characters in apocalyptic Islamic narratives are:

the Mahdi ("Guided One")

Isa (Jesus) who descends from heaven in a Second Coming

the Dajjal ("Deceiving Messiah”, viewed as similar to the Antichrist figure in Christianity)

and last but not least, the Beast.

As I have explained in Why Iranian dissidents stand with Israel and why we should all do the same, Islamists believe they are going to usher in the apocalypse. If you search articles on the subject, up until Trump became president around 2016/17, you will find articles in mainstream media about Islam and the apocalypse. But not anymore. The media is now sympathetic to terrorist organizations and governments, like Hamas, and would have you believe all they want is to create a Palestinian state. The media will no longer expose Islamists true intentions to create a Caliphate. Meaning that the entire world would convert to Islam (or be killed) and would be under the rule of the Caliph.

To get back to Dezhkham’s sermon, he added: "Until we turn the White House into a [Shiite Islamic center], we will all continue to shout: 'Death to America!'"

The massive crowd subsequently chanted: "Death to America!"

“Death to America and its stooge Israel!”

I heard those cries when I was ten years old, on the streets of Cairo, just days before the 6-Day War.

I heard those cries again, when I was in Egypt four years ago, screamed at me in a phone message because I dared to stand up against violence and corruption in Luxor.

I cannot tell you how chilling it is to hear those words today.

It is hard to fathom that self-loathing Americans, Europeans or whomever, actually welcome these cries. They would rather support Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran than the “Zionists” of Israel. They refuse to listen to voices of dissenters from the Middle East. They don’t listen to those who have been imprisoned, tortured and killed for standing against this evil. They completely ignore what this war is really about. It doesn’t fit with their hatred of “Zionists” and their insistence that they are the genocidal maniacs.

So, let’s get to the truth of the matter by listening to what Islamists have to say for themselves. They parrot a “Palestinian state” for the sake of western ears. In reality, Iran and the Islamic nations surrounding Israel have no interest in a Palestinian state. What they want is a “holy war”. Their goal is to establish a Caliphate, with a caliph, a supreme religious and political leader, at its helm. The more dead Palestinians, the better.

Westerners ignore this, continuing to put whatever spin on the war that rationalizes their desire to see the destruction of Israel. They are determined at all costs to insist it’s Zionists who are intent on taking over the world. In their irrational hatred of Jews, they would rather support Islamic fanatics who would think nothing of killing them, than a country that is defending itself against these monsters. A country that is defending Western values.

Many in the West now spit on Western values—what we call Judeo-Christian values—but why would they do that? What possible advantage could anyone see in defending Islam against Judaism or Christianity?

Even the famous British atheist Richard Dawkins, author of the book “The God Delusion,” said in a recent interview that he now identifies as a “cultural Christian” and prefers Christianity to Islam. Although he clarified that he does not believe “a word” of the Christian faith.

“I’m not a believer, but there is a distinction between being a believing Christian and a cultural Christian,” Dawkins noted, adding: “I love hymns and Christmas carols and I sort of feel at home in the Christian ethos, and I feel that we are a Christian country in that sense.”

To be honest, I kind of liked him better when he wasn’t being so wishy-washy. His admitting that he likes all the surface things about Christianity without acknowledging the profound foundation it is built on exposes the problem with atheism. It is not sustainable. Not when we begin to realize there is more than this physical realm. Not when the spiritual battle is forced in front of our faces, and we have no choice but to confront it.

Dawkins is facing a quandary that many others will have to face. He recognizes the value of Christianity, but he doesn’t want to admit that therefore it must be true.

At some point, we in the West are going to have to figure out what we believe. We are going to have to stand for something. What will it be?

Taking a stand against evil is not silly or embarrassing. It is the only thing in life worth doing.

If you insist Zionists are evil for defending their existence against those who wish to exterminate them, you aren’t listening to the Islamists. Nor are you listening to the voices of courageous Gazan dissidents like Hamza Howidy who want Israel to succeed. Yes, Gazan (and Iranian) dissidents support Israel. Support “Zionists”.

Ask why you can’t bring yourself to agree with them.

It’s true that most Muslims are peaceful. It’s a minority that’s intent on violence. Well, that minority makes up how many millions of people? And when it comes down to a war, who will most moderate Muslims support, you or their Muslim brothers? If they are true Muslims, their loyalty will always be to their faith.

It’s the passive majority that bows to the will of a powerful minority, not the other way around.

The majority stick their heads in the sand, not wanting to get involved, too afraid, too lazy, or too brainwashed by those in power.

Isn’t that how it’s always been?

Let’s look at a little recent history. ISIS leader Abu al-Baghdadi’s historic 2014 speech :

Baghdadi’s speech at Al-Nuri Mosque was a seminal moment in the history of ISIS. He used the pulpit to call on Muslims around the world to join the new state. “So let the world know that we are living today in a new era,” Baghdadi said. “Therefore, rush O Muslims to your state. Yes, it is your state. Rush, because Syria is not for the Syrians, and Iraq is not for the Iraqis.” “The State is a state for all Muslims. The land is for the Muslims, all the Muslims.” Baghdadi emphasized his organization’s uncompromising jihad against everyone else. He argued that the world “has been divided into two camps and two trenches…[t]he camp of Islam and faith, and the camp of kufr (disbelief) and hypocrisy.” The former is “the camp of the Muslims and the mujahidin everywhere,” while the latter is “the camp of the Jews, the Crusaders, their allies, and with them the rest of the nations and religions of kufr, all being led by America and Russia, and being mobilized by the Jews.”

Now, let’s jump to what just happened within the past day or so. In a major escalation in the war in the Middle East, Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah declares that Lebanon's forces:

"…will target all of Israel’s beaches, ports, and ships in the Mediterranean Sea; They should expect us in land, air, and sea". Nasrallah threatens Cyprus if it allows Israel to use it as a military base and declares:

“…the Lebanon resistance will fight without restraints, without rules and without limits. Nowhere in Israel will be safe”

Great news for those who hate “Zionists”! Israel deserves it.

Those who say this do realize that Israel is fighting against the extremists I am quoting here, right? The same extremists that vow to annihilate Israel want to do the same to every infidel. They hate you and me and everyone else who is not a Muslim. Israel is just the start of the war on the rest of the world. They want a Caliphate, and it doesn’t include you, unless you convert—oh, I mean, revert. Everyone was once a Muslim; you just didn’t realize it.

The media in the West continues to gloss over what is actually happening in Gaza. Rather than admitting the real motivation behind why these Islamic forces are fighting against Israel—that it has nothing to do with a Palestinian state—they continue to insist that Israel is the "Islamophobic aggressor" and the Muslim terrorists are "victims" of Islamophobic oppression.

This is the media that so many of my colleagues claimed was lying to them during Covid. Yet, somehow, that same media is now telling the truth about the war in Gaza.

Listen to what dissenting journalists say, not those employed by Hamas’s mouthpiece, Al Jazeera.

MEMRI TV Oct 23, 2023:

Egyptian journalist Ibrahim Eissa criticized Hamas in his October 18, 2023, monologue on Al-Kahera wal Nas TV (Egypt), saying that “Palestinian lives are cheap to [Hamas], and they do not care about the Palestinian cause”. He said that “Hamas did not prepare bomb shelters in order to protect its women and children, rather, it has prepared underground tunnels in order to shelter its weapons and ammunition”. Eissa said that the result of the October 7 attack is that Hamas is destroying the Palestinian cause altogether, "under the pretext of waging resistance."

Hamas is responsible for the deaths of Gazans. They welcome the deaths as a way to demonize Israel further. Why not listen to their own words?

It has never been about Palestine but has always been about killing Jews and establishing the Caliphate.

The following are excerpts from a speech delivered by Egyptian cleric Muhammad Hussein Ya’qoub, which aired on Al-Rahma TV on January 17, 2009. You can watch the video here.

Muhammad Hussein Ya’qoub:

If the Jews left Palestine to us, would we start loving them? Of course not. We will never love them. Absolutely not. The Jews are infidels – not because I say so, but…. It is Allah who said that they are infidels. Your belief regarding the Jews should be, first, that they are infidels, and second, that they are enemies. They are enemies not because they occupied Palestine. They would have been enemies even if they did not occupy a thing. …. We must believe that our fighting with the Jews is eternal, and it will not end until the final battle. You must believe that we will fight, defeat, and annihilate them, until not a single Jew remains on the face of the Earth. It is not me who says so. The Prophet said: “Judgment Day will not come until you fight the Jews and kill them. The Jews will hide behind stones and trees, and the stones and trees will call: Oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him. As for you Jews – the curse of Allah upon you. The curse of Allah upon you, whose ancestors were apes and pigs. You Jews have sown hatred in our hearts, and we have bequeathed it to our children and grandchildren. You will not survive as long as a single one of us remains. Oh Jews, may the curse of Allah be upon you. Oh Jews... Oh Allah, bring Your wrath, punishment, and torment down upon them. Allah, we pray that you transform them again, and make the Muslims rejoice again in seeing them as apes and pigs. You pigs of the earth! You pigs of the earth!

There is nothing unusual about the above statements. This is what is said over and over again by religious and political leaders in the Middle East. It is this mentality that led up to October 7th. The massacre, torture and kidnapping of innocent Israelis didn’t happen because Palestinians were fed up with the way Israel was treating them. It happened because killing Jews has always been at the heart of Islam.

That is why Muslims around the world celebrated October 7th:

Source: Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)Mayadeen TV (Lebanon).

On October 7, 2023, just hours after Hamas invaded southern Israel and perpetrated a massacre in the Gaza Envelope in which more than 1300 people were murdered, many women were raped, more than 200 were taken hostage, Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank celebrated the attack in the streets. A video from Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar) titled: "Palestinians overjoyed with the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation," showed celebrations.

News anchor: "Happiness and jubilation for the Al-Aqsa Flood. Palestinians in several West Bank cities participated in rallies supporting the resistance. In Ramallah, the people set out in a spontaneous rally, chanting slogans in support."

News anchor: "In Nablus, sweets were handed out in the streets, and in Jenin, members of the Jenin Brigade prostrated in gratitude to Allah, for the triumph accomplished by the resistance. They fired their guns to express their jubilation."

Here we can see celebrations around the Muslim world:

A top Iranian official expressed support for the operation, “We support the Al-Aqsa flood operation, and we will stand by the Palestinian fighters

In Palestinian camps in Lebanon and in Beirut's southern suburbs there were further triumphant scenes among Hezbollah supporters.

Thousands marched in Istanbul in support of the Palestinians. Many were students. “When we heard that the Hamas attacked Israel, we wanted to support them. We are University students we can't do anything except to pray.”

Keep in mind an important fact, that this war was started when Saudi Arabia was normalizing its relations with Israel. There can be no peace with Israel. Not if a Caliphate is to be established and every Jew killed.

Listen to Hamas MP and Cleric, Yunis Al-Astal , talking about how it is the Palestinians divine order to annihilate the Jews:

Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) May 11, 2011, a summary of his sermon:

The [Jews] are brought in droves to Palestine so that the Palestinians – and the Islamic nation behind them – will have the honor of annihilating the evil of this gang. All the predators, all the birds of prey, all the dangerous reptiles and insects, and all the lethal bacteria are far less dangerous than the Jews. In just a few years, all the Zionists and the settlers will realize that their arrival in Palestine was for the purpose of the great massacre, by means of which Allah wants to relieve humanity of their evil. When Palestine is liberated and its people return to it, and the entire region, with the grace of Allah, will have turned into the United States of Islam, the land of Palestine will become the capital of the Islamic Caliphate, and all these countries will turn into states within the Caliphate. When this happens, any Palestinian will be able to live anywhere, because the land of Islam is the property of all Muslims. Until this happens, we must reject all the resettlement plans, naturalization, or even reparations prior to the return of the refugees. In 2016 Yunis Al-Astal issued a ruling saying Palestinians who do not vote for the Islamist group’s representatives in upcoming elections will become apostates and will only be forgiven after they each make a religious pilgrimage to Mecca.

Does that sound like it has anything to do with building a Palestinian state? Do you think the Jews were brought to Israel by Allah so that they could be annihilated?

All Palestinians must support this goal. If they don’t, they are apostates.

But WE don’t have to support it. No one in America is threatening to kill us if we don’t agree. At least, not yet. So, why would we ever agree with such evil?

Once again, listen to the courageous dissenters like prominent Gaza photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, who only dared criticize Hamas after leaving the territory:

لي ما بيفرق معه موت وجوع شعبه مش لازم يفرق معنا بأي شيء.

ملعون كل من تاجر بدمنا وحرق قلوبنا وبيوتنا وخرب حياتنا

“If the death and hunger of their people do not make any difference to [Hamas], they do not need to make any difference to us. Cursed be everyone who trafficked in our blood, burned our hearts and homes, and ruined our lives.”

After all this hatred is exposed, do you still think it is Zionists who are determined to take over the world, or are they just trying to defend themselves against irrational monsters?

After it is clearly shown that the surrounding Arab nations are not interested in a Palestinian state, do you really think a Palestinian State is a practical possibility or just some idea planted in Westerners heads?

How can anyone take such a “solution” seriously when:

In 2023, Hamas leader, Fathi Hammad, called on Palestinian Muslims in Jerusalem to take to the streets, buy a knife and behead Jews.

When people in the West talk about a future “Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital”, do they understand what will be the fate of the local Jews? They would not want that fate for themselves so why do they insist “Zionists” accept it.

Source: Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

Fathi Hammad said on a December 1, 2023 show on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas – Gaza) that the Palestinians should not continue to take orders from the "traitor" Mahmud Abbas. Hammad called on Abbas to relinquish his control over the Palestinian Authority security forces and "side with his people."

Fathi Hammad:

"The [Palestinian] people … are now preparing to liberate Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and I am saying this loud and clear: [The Palestinian people] are preparing to establish the Caliphate, with Jerusalem as its capital city, Inshallah. Jerusalem … will be the capital city of the Islamic Caliphate.”

If that isn’t enough, listen to the actual jihadists. The suicide bombers. You have to give them credit. They are not hypocrites like Hamas leaders living in luxury, stealing aid money meant for their people They are true believers in their cause.

Watch the film Suicide Killers to hear what jihadists have to say.

As is described in the overview to the film:

This is a place where one Palestinian bomber, checking his stock of guns and grenades as he prepares for his next mission, expresses the hope that his three young children will follow in his footsteps, while another says, "I will not regret it if (the target) is a nursery full of kids." There are also scenes from a "summer camp" for kids where "martyr training" is conducted, and, most strikingly, multiple interviews with jailed bombers who failed at their appointed rounds, including a couple of women whose serenity is more disturbing than their desire to fight. At times, the terrorists' endless rhetoric comes off as posturing. But then you see the bloody results of their handiwork, and when you hear them proclaim their willingness, eagerness even, to get another chance to kill, you know they're deadly serious.

Talking about “summer camps”, children are indoctrinated from birth. They are purposely kept as victims in refugee camps, when at any time, Hamas leaders could use the billions of dollars in aid to turn the “refugee camps” into a paradise. But then, their purpose of destroying Israel and all infidels and building the Caliphate would be ruined.

Above: Tulkarm Refugee Camp Now. A June 1, 2024, video of children in the camp sporting Palestinian Islamic Jihad headbands and carrying various weapons.

Source: Thaqalayn TV (Turkey/Lebanon), interview with Gaza Return March Activist Maryam Abu Moussa on April 24, 2019.

Abu Moussa said that the Palestinians will soon bury the Jews in the” ditches of Hitler”. She pledged that the Palestinian people will restore the honor of the Islamic nation and liberate Palestine and the rest of the Arab world. Donald Trump’s end will “come at the hand of a Palestinian boy. The documents you wrote with the blood of Palestinians and Syrians will be torn and thrown in your face.”

Presumably, the documents she’s talking about is the Abraham Accord, the peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

Again, if the Caliphate is to be established, there can be no peace.

Back in the United States it’s been hard to watch students at our most prestigious universities side with these lunatics.

Hezbollah Official: We Should Invest in the Pro-Palestine Student Protesters in Western Universities.

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad, the head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc said in a June 11, 2024 interview with Russia Today TV:

"There are Arab students who are demonstrating in the West, and this is something that we can understand, but the Western students who are demonstrating in support of Palestine... We rely on our ability to invest in this positive activity by these students in the future.”

We are in big trouble in the West if we can’t figure out which side we should be fighting on.

Many of my colleagues who stood with me during Covid proudly now stand with Hamas against “genocidal” Israel. They say that they understand how Hamas was pushed by Israel to commit those heinous acts on October 7th. They even try to downplay what happened. They even say Israelis staged it all. They refuse to believe the women who were raped.

I suppose they would applaud statements like the one below:

Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmad Abd Al-Hadi said that if Hamas could go back in time, it would still carry out the October 7 attack on Israel, because it would still be justified.

He spoke in an interview with Annahar Newspaper (Lebanon), which was uploaded to its YouTube channel on June 14, 2024. To view the clip, click here

If you are a Christian and you are “against the killing of innocent children and babies” tell me how you cannot see that Hamas is responsible? It should be clear after hearing the words of Islamic leaders and the warnings of dissenters that it is Islamists you should be standing against.

But then, how dedicated are you to your religion? Do you pray five times a day? Do you get up in the middle of the night to pray? Does religion confront you at every turn, throughout your waking hours? Look at your driver’s license, your passport. Do they say your religion like they do in every Islamic state? Do you accept that your religion is so real, so necessary, that if you leave it, you will be killed?

I don’t know any Christians who live with that level of commitment. It would be insanity, right?

On the other hand, I don’t know any Christians who really follow the teachings of Jesus.

Islam is a religion of death. Martyrs kill themselves, hoping to kill as many infidels as possible at the same time.

Christian martyrs give up their lives for their faith. They are tortured and killed for refusing to deny their faith. They aren’t told by their religious leaders that if they leave Christianity they will be killed.

Do you see the difference?

Christians are tortured, imprisoned and killed for saving the lives of others. Jesus tells us to love everyone, no matter their race, religion or culture. I can list many martyrs who have died with love and forgiveness in their hearts. Martyrs from the past and martyrs today that I have drawn attention to in my essays.

Christians should be identifying with the martyrs in Iran and Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East who are being imprisoned, tortured and killed for standing against Islam. Christians should not be justifying the actions of those who are murdering these brave martyrs.

Stand with the girl in Iran that was beaten into a coma by morality police.

Stand with the girl Here who was beaten to death. And here, a girl is being beaten and dragged away by women in black, like demons from hell.

I always come back to this because I am angry that so many of my Christian colleagues vilify Zionists when they should be supporting these brave protestors in Iran. Protestors who stand with Zionists.

Watch the video below to see the bravery and determination of the protestors in Iran.

There are no Christians—and no Christian movement—that have the dedication of the Islamists who are determined to destroy all those who oppose them.

Nor are there atheists with this kind of fervor. Certainly, there are atheists who are having second thoughts, like Richard Dawkins. Are there atheists who died for what they believed? I can’t imagine it. I know there have been atheists who when it came to death lamented that they hadn’t been believers.

Thomas Payne, the leading atheistic writer in American colonies cried out on his deathbed:

“Stay with me, for God’s sake; I cannot bear to be left alone, O Lord, help me! O God, what have I done to suffer so much? What will become of me hereafter? I would give worlds if I had them, that The Age of Reason had never been published. 0 Lord, help me! Christ, help me! No, don’t leave; stay with me! Send even a child to stay with me; for I am on the edge of hell here alone. If ever the Devil had an agent, I have been that one.”

In the West, we are free to practice any faith we want. We are free to have no faith. But who really, at the end of the day, has no faith?

We must start asking ourselves what we believe. And we had better figure it out.

Roughly 2 million Muslims make the pilgrimage to Mecca every year. Let me say that again: 2 million. Every single year.

Muslim pilgrims offer prayers at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

In Luxor, I saw paintings of planes on the outside of houses, and it was explained to me that these houses belonged to people who had made the pilgrimage. It is the highlight of a Muslim’s life. Do Christians have such a site that they visit yearly to the tune of 2 million a year? I can’t see that happening.

This year, more than 1,000 pilgrims have now died due to heat .

Eight years ago, a stampede killed at least 717 pilgrims and injured hundreds more on the outskirts of the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Did that stop the pilgrimages? Did the families of those who died sue Saudi Arabia? Are you kidding?

Pilgrimages are surging as more and more people dedicate their lives to Islam.

Saudi Arabia welcomed a record 13.55 million Umrah pilgrims in 2023, representing a staggering increase of 58 percent, or five million more pilgrims, compared to 2019. Before Covid, Saudi Arabia made upwards of $12 billion annually from pilgrimages. Yearly earnings since Covid are said to be upwards of $150 billion.

Building an army of Islamic fanatics is big business.

I started with an image from DABIQ magazine. Here is another one:

Islamist militants Mohamed Belkaid and Najim Laachraoui featured in Isis’ propaganda magazine DABIQ

The guys look like heroes from a video game. American boys think life is like a video game. In 2018, more than eight-in-ten teenage boys (84%) said they had a game console at home or have access to one, and 90% said they play video games on a computer, game console or cellphone, according to a Center survey of people ages 13 to 17.

Video games like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto encourage boys to sit for hours playing games that shed blood, lie, rape, cheat, and steal, in order to “win”. Then they can take a slurp of Coke, maybe do a line of coke, eat a meal cooked by their mom, and feel like warriors.

We have weaselly little men-children, like Nick Fuentes, who says he’s a Catholic, whipping up white supremacy fervor against—Arab jihadists? No. Against Jews. I’m trying to imagine Fuentes standing up to torture for the sake of his “faith” and somehow, I think he would be crying for his mommy in about 2 seconds.

Is Nick Fuentes the guy you agree with, not Hamza Howidy, the Gazan who was tortured by Hamas for protesting against them and who says it is Hamas who is to blame for Palestinians’ plight, not Israel?

Students at our top universities play at being jihadists. Universities that are funded by countries like Qatar that protect Hamas leaders. Those Islamic leaders are laughing at our students and our video-playing boys, just waiting to either convert them or kill them.

So, what is DABIQ magazine? Well, it’s something Fuentes and his ignorant followers would love, with its jihadist heroes.

It was published by IS via the deep web. Its name was taken from the town of Dabiq in northern Syria, which is mentioned in a hadith about the End Times. Dabiq is said to be where Muslim and infidel forces will eventually face each other. It is where the West will be defeated in the final apocalypse.

Heroes/martyrs are all around us. They are in the DABIQ image above. Islamist militants Mohamed Belkaid and Najim Laachraoui look like they came straight out of a video game, catering to the imaginations of Western young men who hang out on the deep web, perusing sites like DABIQ.

Shahada is the declaration of faith that Muslims pronounce to declare their belief in God and his prophet. Khalid, who detonated a suicide vest at the Maelbeek metro station killing 16 people, was described in DABIQ as a "man of strong character" and "a natural leader". "All preparations for the raids in Paris and Brussels started with him and his older brother Ibrahim," the magazine read. "These two brothers gathered the weapons and the explosives." Ibrahim was …"known for his bravery and generosity". He blew himself up at the Zaventem airport with Najim Laachraoui, 24, killing a further 16 people. Mohamed Belkaid was shot dead by a police sniper as he assisted the escape of two accomplices during an anti-terror raid in Brussels on 15 March. The act, which allowed Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam to evade capture for a few more days, was hailed in DABIQ. "Though he had the ability to escape with his team, he decided to make this his final stand and to ensure his brothers a safe exit," the magazine said.

I would kind of get it if this type of hero worship only appealed to social outcasts sitting in their basements playing video games. But everyone seems to be glorifying jihadists these days. It’s perverse.

Sure, you can laugh at the Caliphate and the Apocalypse. It’s just some stupid story. Okay. Maybe it is a stupid story. But millions of people are taking that story seriously. They literally want to destroy the entire Western civilization because of that story.

That doesn’t sound funny to me. Anyone who can listen/read what is presented here and continue to laugh about it or get angry and accuse those who stand by Israel of supporting genocide, is a fool.

Your disbelief won’t change the fact that any genocide happening now (and perpetrated by Hamas) is child’s play compared to what these Islamists pray every day will happen to the rest of the world. They are dedicated to the Caliphate and are willing to die for it.

What, one must ask, are you dedicated to? What are you willing to live for? What are you willing to defend your children against, if it comes down to it?

Maybe you aren’t there yet. Maybe it will take a dose of terrorism in your neighborhood to change your mind. I can guarantee you; those terrorists won’t be Zionists. They will be Islamists.

Share

Leave a comment