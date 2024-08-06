You can listen to me read this article here:

Imane Khelif and Umar Kremlev after Kremlev’s defeat to Khelif. After winning her match against Anna on Saturday, Imane told reporters , “I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female. I dedicate this medal to the world, and to all the Arabs, and I tell you, ‘Long live Algeria!’”

I am continuing with this story due to its importance in terms of defining what a woman is and what a woman is not.

According to IOC President Thomas Bach, anyone can be a woman if they are:

“…born as women, have been raised as women, and who have a passport as a woman and have lived as a woman.”

But as we know, a baby can sometimes erroneously be assigned female at birth. It is also possible for a person to change their sex on their birth certificate if they decide later in life to do so. In California, for example, a person who decides they want to be a woman can change their birth certificate.

It is ludicrous that the Olympic committee is telling the world that women cannot be defined by their chromosomes but instead by a birth certificate or a passport.

The IOC refuses to acknowledge the tests that were already conducted by the IBA and refuse to give new tests. Other sports have more stringent tests. But the one sport where two people literally beat up on each other, they are refusing to protect women.

They want us all to be confused. And until we have the facts, which are being kept from us, we will continue to be confused. Everyone can speculate. Everyone can suddenly become an expert in all sorts of conditions related to Disorder of Sex Development (DSD), whereas most of these newfound experts had probably never heard of it a week ago.

As a prime example, Donald Trump disastrously weighed in saying that Khelif was a good male boxer who transitioned. Once again, false information. But it won’t matter because Trump’s millions of followers will take it as gospel truth.

Everyone is sure they know what Lin and Khelif suffer from. But we don’t know—somebody does, though.

It’s no different from what happened with Covid, when at first we were told it came from a wet market, and then, no, it came from a lab, and then, but that was disinformation and anyone who said that was banned from social media, and then, well, maybe it did come from a lab, and they conducted an investigation and proved that, yes, it came from a lab, but, actually, not conclusively. And we still don’t know. But just as with the tests conducted on Lin and Khelif, somebody knows.

Emboldened by the success of the trans movement, the IOC is taking this controversy even further than the trans movement has done. The IOC is saying no one should “own” the definition of what it means to be a woman. Although not immediately apparent, I repeat, as I did in my last article, that they are pushing the transhumanist agenda on us. If the transhumanists succeed in winning this battle, then being a woman will no longer be a reality. It will be some kind of murky concept that anyone can project. We will effectively be entering the “Age of Transhumanism”.

LGBTQ+ has added an “I” which is for “intersex”.

What is intersex?

Intersex is an umbrella term for people who are born with one or more traits in their chromosomes, genitals, hormones, or internal reproductive organs that don’t fit the typical male or female patterns. Some of their traits might not match the sex they were assigned at birth or may combine traditionally understood male and female traits. While intersex traits are often noticed at birth, the differences aren't always obvious then. People might discover they have intersex traits at puberty or in adulthood, sometimes as a result of medical testing for infertility. In rare instances, such differences are found in autopsies, after people have died.

It is true that there are always exceptions to the rule. But that doesn’t discount the rule. Just as a tiny minority of ‘transgender’ individuals were able to invade and dominate women’s spaces, they are saying a tiny minority of ‘intersex’ individuals should be able to do the same—except they aren’t even saying these athletes are intersex. They are refusing to define them except in the most nebulous terms.

In yesterday’s IOC – Paris 2024 press briefing, IOC President Bach said: “But I repeat, here, this is not a DSD case, this is about a woman taking part in a women’s competition, and I think I have explained this many times.”

However, a correction was then hastily made by Bach to clarify that “this is not a transgender case, this is about a woman taking part in a women’s competition, and I think I have explained this many times.” So, they do not want to flat out deny these athletes have some form of DSD, but they are very clear that they are not transgender.

Why are they so insistent that tests not be done, or that they will not recognize tests that have already been done? These types of tests are too “invasive” and “discriminatory” they say.

“We are talking about women's boxing. We have two boxers who were born as women, raised as women, who have passports as women and who have competed for many years as women and this is a clear definition of a woman," IOC President Thomas Bach told a press conference on Saturday. "There was never any doubt about them being women."

To which Kremlev shot back "The tests show they were men. We don't verify what they have between their legs. We don't know if they were born like that, or if some changes were made. The second tests confirmed the first tests. If people have doubts, refer to them. They can make their own tests."

Now, apart from all of that, we have two human beings here, Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif. I don’t like the way they are being dissected. I even feel uncomfortable with the way I am writing about it except that it has become necessary. This should never have happened. There should have been clear rules. So, let’s look once more at Imane Khelif, since she/he is the one who looks the “manliest” and is thus embroiled in the most controversy. And I am still saying “he/she” which will anger and frustrate some people, but the fact is, until they start being honest with us, we don’t know.

I hope most of you will stay with me on this and realize the value of maintaining an open mind until all the facts are presented. And we must insist on those facts, not the gaslighting we are experiencing.

Especially for the sake of these two athletes. This is how lynchings occur. We see what’s happening in Great Britain right now, for example, with the riots. And what is happening with Bangladeshi Islamists attacking Hindus is being called a genocide.

Genocide of Hindus': Bangladeshi Islamists attack minority population, burn houses, kidnap women as the country descends into unholy madness

The world is descending into madness, and it is not going to get any better, from what I can see. We are played so easily and led to beat up on each other up rather than the elites who manipulate us.

Someone called inqilāb who describes themselves as a “radical feminist” has posted a thread on X about Imane Khelif. I would bet almost all of my readers will recoil at the term radical feminist. They will not want to see what this person has to say. Try anyway. I was very interested to see this thread on X. Here is part of it:

Now, you can say, “I don’t care how pretty they try to make him look, he’s still a man.” But obviously team Imane Khelif is going to show the side they want to see.

Just as the other side wants you to see these boxers like this:

Lin Yu-Ting and Imane Khelif

The link to the thread above shows videos like this one where Khelif interacts with children, inspiring them to be the best that they can be. I encourage you to look at the short video. It’s really quite nice.

Here is “the untold story of Imane Khelif”:

Here’s an interview where Khelif at last speaks up and calls for an end to bullying:

The Algerian Olympian finally spoke out in an interview, saying that the wave of hateful scrutiny over gender misconceptions “harms human dignity.” Khelif urged people to respect athletes and stop abusing them on the internet.

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” she said in Arabic.

I absolutely agree with calling an end to bullying. However, I am not sure I agree with Khelif that we should “uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic charters” when the IOC wants us to Ignore Chromosomes.

To be honest, I would love for Imane Khelif to be a woman. She would be a great inspiration. If, in fact, she actually is a woman.

On the other hand, if Imane Khelif is a man, we need to be able to say so. Nobody should have to insist that lies are truth and truth are lies. This is madness and we are all going a little bit mad these days. This insistence that we deny reality is in itself the worst form of bullying.

If this becomes the criteria for womanhood, that it is some nebulous undefinable thing that anyone can decide they want to be, then the overwhelming majority of us who are women, those of us who have female sex parts, who have uteruses, who go through female puberty, who bleed, who bear children, who breast feed, go through menopause—which is effectively half the human population—become voiceless ghosts, fading away into nothingness, oppressed in a way far worse than we have ever been down through history.

If we cannot define what a woman is, and what a woman is not, we are in real trouble going forward. This will be the end of women and the ushering in of the Transhumanist Era.

You can read my previous articles to find out more about the specifics of the rivalry between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC): The Imane Khelif boxing controversy is not what it seems and Was Imane Khelif in the Algerian Army???

You can read more about transhumanism in I, ZOMBIE and Birth of Superhuman--Death of Man

