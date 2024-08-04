You can listen to me read this essay here:

Amy Broadhurst beat Imane Khelif in 2022

If there’s one good thing that might come out of this toxic controversy over Olympic women’s boxing, it’s that at last our politicians, medical experts, academics, media pundits and so forth, will be forced to admit that there is a clear definition for what a woman is—and what a woman is not.

No more outrageous absurdity like what happened a couple of years ago when U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked to define the word "woman”.

“I can’t,” she answered.

When Sen Blackburn asked why, she said, “I’m not a biologist”.

WACKO!

During Covid, if we dared question the authority of the “experts”, we were severely reprimanded. After all, who were we, mere peasants, to question our betters. Forget common sense. It was no match for their impressive academic degrees.

Everyone knows what a woman is. Ketanji Brown Jackson knows what a woman is. She’s one. I’m one. But we were supposed to deny our own sanity.

This is the type of evil conditioning that makes people, literally, go insane.

And now, we see the end result of that insanity.

Today, Imane Khelif beat Anna Luca Hamori, assuring Khelif of at least a bronze medal. Lin Yu-Ting also won a first fight.

It’s possible the entire world will watch a biological male, or maybe two, beat up a biological woman and be rewarded with an Olympic gold medal.

But are Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting biological males? We still don’t know. Sorry if that angers people, but sometimes it takes more than five seconds—or even five days—to find out if something is true or not. Of course, by then it will be too late for the people being hurt by this controversy.

And the public will have moved on to the next sensational story and won’t even care anymore.

We wouldn’t be in this mess if people like Ketanji Brown Jackson told the truth and said they know what a woman is. That way, it wouldn’t be so controversial to have a standard test accepted by all sports authorities that determines who is a woman (XX chromosomes) and who isn’t.

But a clear definition of a woman would severely threaten the transgender/ transhumanist agenda. And that is why there are so many roadblocks against it. There can be no absolutes in our new transhumanist world where we all have to accept gender fluidity over reason. We all have to happily submit to experimentation so the mad elites can figure out how to transform themselves into immortal creatures.

Yes, I know it sounds crazy because it is crazy. Just go back and watch Brown Johnson again, if you doubt the sincerity of their insanity.

Below is Irish boxer Kellie Harrington who is one fight away from winning a second Olympic Gold Medal. Perhaps her opponent will be Khelif. Harrington previously beat Khelif at the 2021 Games in Tokyo, on her way to gold in the women's lightweight.

Where there was previously no controversy, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting are now at the center of a brutal one.

I am completely disgusted with the hate towards Khelif in particular on social media. This is typical of what happens now with every new sensation thrust upon us, each one wilder than the last. The public has developed an addiction to sensationalism. We want a bigger fix, a higher high. Nothing will satisfy except the next sordid tale.

Another thing, I must reiterate that while this promotes the transgender/ transhumanist agenda, neither Khelif nor Yu-ting are transgender. I have to keep saying this because people are so hunkered down in their beliefs that no amount of reality will move them.

We now have “team Imane Khelif” and “team Angela Carini”. Another great opportunity for people to expose the worst of themselves online, spewing garbage at each other without consequences.

Khelif and Lin have complied with the rules. Whatever their motivations in their hearts, we don’t know. It is the rules that need to change.

These boxers are being used as pawns in a war between two opposing organizations, and the Olympics is the battlefield upon which that war is being waged.

I suspect that Angela Carini is being used, too. The way she ended the fight against Khelif did not sit well with me. As a reward for ending the fight in just 46 seconds, after receiving standard blows that didn’t appear to cause any damage, the IBA has said they will give Carini the $50,000 winner’s prize.

Not a good look, if you ask me. This whole thing stinks to high heaven. That is my opinion, based on my experience as a full contact fighter and the research I have done in this case.

The controversy hit a boiling point due to a bitter dispute between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the IOC.

Here is a statement from the IBA:

On 24 March 2023, IBA disqualified athletes Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif from the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships New Delhi 2023. This disqualification was a result of their failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition, as set and laid out in the IBA Regulations. This decision, made after a meticulous review, was extremely important and necessary to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition. Point to note, the athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential. This test conclusively indicated that both athletes did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors. The disqualification was based on two tests conducted on both athletes as follows: Test performed during the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul 2022.

Test performed during the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi 2023. For clarification Lin Yu-ting did not appeal the IBA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), thus rendering the decision legally binding.

Imane Khelif initially appealed the decision to CAS but withdrew the appeal during the process, also making the IBA decision legally binding. IBA president Umar Kremlev told Russian news agency TASS at the time that both Khelif and Lin had "XY chromosomes", according to a report from Reuters.

Here is the problem in a nutshell:

…the IBA's decision was carried out by the organization's secretary general and CEO without any review. The IBA also didn't reveal specifics about the exact test Khelif failed.

See, this is all very murky. But let’s move on to some crazier.

I don’t like to use the word “BOMBSHELL!”. I’m not that kind of writer, but if ever there was a time to use it, I suppose it would be now.

Interview with Imane Khelif, or someone pretending to be Khelif—which one is it?

I found this interview from 2017 where apparently Imane Khelif talks about being in the army. If this is true it sure does raise a lot of questions.

The link is HERE

The translation of the heading says:

“We were little fuss... They put a stamp on me as a future Olympic champion... I am an Algerian soldier…”

Is this indeed Imane Khelif? Is it someone pretending to be Khelif?

This is EXACTLY what I warn about in my recent essay Beaten by a Chimpanzee. How the ‘tech gods’ like Sam Altman and Jack Dorsey say that soon we will not know what is real and what isn’t. It will feel like we are all living in a simulation. It already feels like that. So far, this video isn’t being pushed by algorithms. Maybe that will happen, maybe it won’t. I don’t know.

My goal is to give my readers as much information as possible on this issue. It’s a fantastic example of how we are encouraged to form intense beliefs in a matter of minutes, without any real proof and then lash out at anyone who thinks differently. We should refuse to get caught up in the mind games being played with us online.

Slatzim gave a pretty good overview in a post titled “rapid-fire FAQs”. Slatzim is the founder of ReduxxMag which describes itself as: News & Opinion. Pro-Woman. Pro-Child Safeguarding. Anti-Bullsh*t. We are 100% independent!

So, keep in mind that ReduxxMag is “team IBA”:

"L & K are just women with high testosterone!" Khelif and Lin were never tested for their testosterone levels. The claims that they were disqualified from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championship due to simple testosterone abnormalities were made by their respective national sporting bodies, who, obviously, have some motivation to lie here. "L & K have female ID!" Khelif and Lin are not believed to be transgender, and @ReduxxMag made that VERY clear in our July 28 article. They are believed to be impacted by a Difference of Sexual Development, in which there is a developmental abnormality in secondary sex characteristics. This is a medical condition which can manifest with children being born with ambiguous or disfigured genitalia. Male children impacted by DSDs are often "assigned female at birth" due to these genital defects, as there is a genuine assumption they are girls. Thus, their identification documents would be completely irrelevant in this case. As is the fact they were "raised as girls." That's entirely expected for male children with DSDs. Even more so for male children with DSDs in socially conservative countries. Is a boy without a penis more likely to be raised as a boy or a girl? Exactly. "The IBA never said they had XY chromosomes!" On March 25, 2023, IBA President Umar Kremlev said that the boxers disqualified at the championships had XY chromosomes. He said this in a statement to TASS News. There were only two boxers disqualified at the championships: Lin and Khelif. "But Kremlev could be lying!" Over the last 72 hours, the IBA has released two separate statements confirming that Khelif and Lin were not subject to testosterone testing, but had instead been subjected to a separate test validated by two independent laboratories. That test confirmed they were not eligible to compete in women's boxing as per the IBA guidelines. Crucially, the IBA defines "woman" as "an individual with XX chromosomes." In their guidelines, they also indicate that the gender tests they use to determine if a person is eligible to compete with women is a chromosomal test, not a hormone test. In their second statement, the IBA condemned the IOC for allowing Khelif and Lin to proceed as they believed it was putting female boxers at risk and that they did not support "boxing between the genders." "Why doesn't the IBA release the test!" They cannot. It is protected medical information. They would be sued. Khelif and Lin, however, can agree to have the laboratories release those tests themselves... Why haven't they? "The IBA didn't let L & K appeal their disqualification!" Yes they did. They have no choice in the matter. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is a fully independent tribunal which oversees all disputes in elite athletics. Every athlete has a right to bring a case to the CAS. Lin did not challenge the disqualification. Khelif challenged the disqualification but withdrew the appeal before it could proceed through the court. Please ask yourself why. If they were genuinely female, why would they have chosen to refuse their opportunity to establish that in an irrefutable and legally binding way at a fully independent venue? Literally none of this would have happened had they simply submitted their tests to the CAS. Buuuut... Consider that all decisions at the CAS are public information. It was through a CAS challenge that the world became aware that Caster Semenya had XY chromosomes, for example. If Khelif and Lin had proceeded through the CAS, there would have been irrefutable evidence, documented by an independent body, that they were either male or female. So why? Why did they not want the CAS to examine their tests? Why did they not want this information to be public? I think the reason is obvious. "But the IOC approved their eligibility for 2024!" The IOC stopped sex testing athletes in 1999. Since then, they have deferred to individual sporting bodies to ensure athletes were eligible. HOWEVER, for the purposes of the 2024 Paris Olympics, there is no formal oversight body for boxing. This is the first time this ever happened. As a result, the IOC created an ad-hoc boxing unit to temporarily oversee the boxing competitions in Paris. This unit has no guidelines for gender eligibility, and has apparently just been allowing boxers to compete "as females" if they have female gender markers on their passports/legal documents. "The IBA is corrupt and cannot be trusted!" The IOC has long had an issue with the IBA because the IBA has refused to disqualify Russian athletes on the basis of their national identity. Claims of the IBA's "corruption" can basically be summarized to "Russia bad, Russians evil." The IBA has literally no history of bullshitting about the sex of boxers involved and it doesn't benefit them in any kind of way to do so. "The IBA only disqualified L & K because they beat Russian boxers at the 2023 championships!" No they did not. I started seeing this weird, completely false claim circulating over the last 24 hours. They were scheduled to fight no Russian boxers in either one of their categories, and only one Russian boxer won a gold medal in the entire championship (Anastasiia Demurchian, Light Middleweight). "L & K were only singled out because they don't look feminine!" This idea that Lin and Khelif were singled out for not meeting some "western feminine beauty standard" is atrocious... Below is Khadija El-Mardi of Morocco, for example, who likely would be accused of failing to meet this supposed "western feminine beauty standard." El-Mardi won gold in the Heavyweight category at the 2023 World Championships. She is advancing to the quarter-finals in Paris as we speak. She's one of the best female boxers out there. El-Mardi is a woman. Her features and tall stature literally do not matter. She is biologically female. Sex testing would return an XX. Women are adult human females. This is true regardless of their external appearance. Likewise, men are adult human males. This is true regardless of abnormalities or defects in their secondary sex characteristics.

In conclusion, this is an important moment for women. Putting aside the rivalry between the two boxing associations, our "woke” politicians, scientific experts, academics and media pundits will finally be forced to answer the question: What is a Woman? And answer it in no uncertain terms.

