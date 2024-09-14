You can listen to me read this essay here:

Jews are enjoying a holiday from hate (at least in the media) as the focus turns to the Haitian problem. This is all part of The Perfect Storm that I’m writing about. People on both sides, left and right, are being encouraged to unleash their fury on “The Other”. Who will it be next time? Your guess is as good as mine. But you can be sure, when it returns once again to the Jews, as it inevitably will, it will be with renewed intensity.

Thanks to social media, the voices of extremism are being projected above the voices of reason, seeping into the lives of even the most moderate of moderates. Something happens in our community, some violent act, some injustice, real or contrived, it’s hard to tell anymore, and without even realizing it, we’ve aligned ourselves with extremists with whom we never would have thought we had anything in common before.

The problem of Haitian migrants is proving to be a perfect example of this type of political propaganda being used to exacerbate hatred of those we are told we should fear.

As of August, the Biden immigration parole program has allowed about 205,000 Haitians into the country. Hundreds of thousands of others are here under Temporary Protected Status.

Back in 2021, (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged the problem with Haitian migrants, when apparently there was no “temporary protected status”:

“We are very concerned that Haitians who are taking this irregular migration path are receiving false information that the border is open or that temporary protected status is available. I want to make sure that it is known that this is not the way to come to the United States. That is false information.”

Well, if temporary protected status wasn’t the policy, then, it is now. What is the point of such a policy? It does nothing to fix the problems in Haiti. And it is unfair to small cities like Springfield, Ohio, which, since 2020, has been expected to absorb up to 20,000 Haitian migrants into its community of only 59,000 residents.

It all came to a head in Springfield last year when a Haitian driver without a license hit a school bus and injured several children and killed 11-year-old Aiden Clark. Tensions heightened. Why were all these migrants invading their city. Nobody had consulted the locals about whether or not they wanted them. Why should Ohioans who have lived in their towns and cities perhaps for generations, have to suffer for the evils of a government in a far-off country?

For those lucky Haitians who journeyed here, how must they feel with all of this hatred directed at them. It isn’t their fault. They are here legally, and like the majority of people, they aren’t murderers or consumers of cats, all they want is to raise their children in peace and security.

On the other hand, Springfield residents complain that the majority of Haitians are low-skilled and illiterate. It isn’t about racism, they say, it’s about the strain it’s putting on them. Rents have gone up, insurance rates have gone up, they don’t feel safe on the streets, there are reckless drivers and car accidents have increased. They argue that local officials just don’t care.

A Haitian family at the Rocking Horse Community Health Center

As one example, Springfield’s Rocking Horse Community Health Center experienced a 257% increase in Haitian immigrant patients from 2021 to 2022. That number has skyrocketed again this year.

All of this has resulted in the governor of Ohio vowing to “send troopers and millions of dollars in healthcare resources to the city of Springfield as it faces a surge in temporary Haitian migrants that has landed it in the national spotlight”.

But no one ever imagined before the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, how big that spotlight would become.

The day before the debate, Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost drew attention to the Haitian problem when he directed his office to research legal avenues — including filing a lawsuit — to stop the federal government from sending “an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities.”

Then, just hours before the debate, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference, expressing concern over the Temporary Protected Status program which is hurting small cities like Springfield. He said the federal government must do more to help impacted communities.

And then, it all blew up when Trump said during the debate:

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats”.

The minute Trump dropped those words, the bot farms way over in Thailand or the Philippines, or wherever, got busy, cranking out horror stories about Haitians murdering pets, sending them out through hundreds of thousands of accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, X, TikTok, etc. writing posts, filling other people’s posts with comments, creating memes and short videos.

As a result of all the media hype, many of Springfield’s public buildings were closed for much of the day Thursday due to bomb threats.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost defended the claims on X, saying:

“There’s a recorded police call from a witness who saw immigrants capturing geese for food in Springfield. Citizens testified to City Council. These people would be competent witnesses in court. Why does the media find a carefully worded City Hall press release better evidence?”

Still, that isn’t the same as maniacal Haitians kidnapping people’s pets and eating them raw. I can well imagine how Haitian migrants who had faced starvation back home might see some ducks in a park and think, oh, nice dinner. The huge divide between these migrants and the Springfield locals who have never known such extreme hardship cannot be so easily crossed.

I remember well when I lived in London in the 1980s reports of Muslims slaughtering animals in the streets. I especially remember one report during a Muslim holiday where a man had taken a sheep out into the street and slit its throat so the blood could run down the gutter. Everyone was in an uproar. This can’t be allowed to happen on the streets of London, they said.

Mind you, these were not illegal immigrants. They were well-to-do Saudis who were in the UK legally, and they argued that they were simply practicing their religion which they said they had every right to do. All the complaints from the public did nothing to stop the ever-worsening policies in the UK, resulting in an influx of Islamic extremists and the extreme backlash against it.

Still, it’s the policies that need to change. If the policies were different there wouldn’t be this problem in the first place.

Conservative influencers jumped on the bandwagon. They saw the great potential in memes and hashtags. Hashtags like #PetsForTrump showed up everywhere.

In all fairness, this is how you win elections now, with hashtags and memes, as I wrote about in "Meme" Your Way to Wealth & Happiness. If you don’t play the game, you can forget about winning:

That’s all cute and cuddly. But there is nothing cute and cuddly about the disastrous influence this is having on people all across social media.

One video in particular has gone viral, above all others. This is not by accident. Please read Beaten by a Chimpanzee about our obsession with “clicking” and click farms, to understand how certain information goes viral.

The video shows police bodycam as they confront a Black woman who has apparently been eating a cat. I’m not going to promote the video by putting it here. By now, you’ve probably seen it anyway. Here’s a link, for validation purposes.

Millions of people saw the video as the algorithms spread it across the internet, with the claim she was Haitian and living in Springfield. See? Proof that Haitians are killing our pets and eating them. Not only that, but they are sacrificing our pets to Satan because all Haitians practice voodoo.

However, the woman is American born and she doesn’t live in Springfield. My guess is she was out of her mind on some terrible concoction of street drugs. I would say that’s more of a problem than Haitians eating pets.

This spawned hundreds of other videos, like this video of a Black man touching a White girl in a market, with this description on X:

CLOSE CALL!!!

HAITIAN MIGRANT STALKS 11-YEAR-OLD WHITE GIRL. SAVED BY WHITE STORE OWNER.

Resulting in comments like:

“White people look out for each other!”

“We will, we will be forced to.”

But we don’t know if this man is Haitian. We don’t know where this video was shot. We don’t even know if it’s real. We really don’t.

But reality has left us. It’s the algorithms that now determine what is true and what isn’t. If you know how to control the algorithms, you can control the people. Millions of people saw the videos and the claims about Haitians. The damage has been done, is still being done, just as it was intended to be. The woman eating the cat is still being circulated all over X.

The disturbing thing is that it wouldn’t work unless deep down in the darkest recesses of people’s hearts, they didn’t want things like this to be true. People are eager to point the finger. They don’t care if the information they are receiving is is a lie, because, you know, it could be true since these are evil people who do evil things. The masses are being prepped to unleash irrational hatred on whomever is presented to them as the enemy. And they are falling in line nicely.

Most of us now suffer from a toxic addiction to sensationalism. We need that high, that ever-bigger fix in order to get that high.

What is NOT sensational is to say that there is something very evil going on with AI and the algorithms.

I get frustrated because I’ve written about this more than once and I’m not sure people realize how much it matters. I get it, there is so much information being thrown at us, it’s hard to keep up with it all. But if we are going to resist this psychological manipulation, we need to understand what it is.

Hatred against scapegoats is what AI is learning from the humans who created it. Imagine how evil AI is becoming. And I know it’s hard for people to understand how this is happening, so let me explain.

Generative AI needs data from real humans to grow. Otherwise, if it is only trained on AI-generated data, after about five learning cycles, it goes, quite literally, 'MAD' (Model Autophagy Disorder). I’ve said it a million times. This is why social media sites like X want you to verify that you are a human and not a bot. Elon Musk takes all that data from verified humans and feeds it to his AI. More and more of that data is toxic hatred. And then there are millions of bots repeating it.

If AI is going MAD, surely, we are all going mad. The more we are encouraged to give in to the darker corners of our minds and hearts, the more AI learns to be that way, and the more it feeds the same thing back to us. This creates an ever-escalating cycle of toxicity. Giving in to those dark corners is turning us and AI into mirror images of each other.

Evil has found the perfect way to magnify itself.

It deeply concerns me that conservative Christian influencers are contributing to this moral and spiritual decay.

Charlie Kirk has 3.4 million followers on X. He is making posts like this:

This is hard one for me, since I admire Charlie Kirk. He’s done incredible good by reaching out to young people on college campuses, exposing the dangers of woke ideology. In my essay I went "undercover" at Whole Foods, and this is what I discovered, (an inspirational essay that really resonated with readers) I wrote about how Charlie Kirk would come through my line on Sundays, he always bought a ton of baby food and looked very tired. I jokingly called him “the baby food guy” and he laughed about it. He had the sweetest smile. I never told him who I was or about my writing, it was just nice seeing his friendly face.

It’s sad that he’s pushing his followers in this toxic direction. Yes, we need to “secure our borders” but connecting it with “Save our pets” is simplistic propaganda, showing no respect for the intelligence of his followers (maybe that says something right there). All it does is foment hate rather than promote solutions.

It’s especially disillusioning since Kirk is such a strong supporter of Israel, who says he sees Israel “as a miracle”. And it surely is. I pray pressure doesn’t overcome him to change his stance.

If you doubt where this is going, please watch as the father of Aiden Clark stands before the Springfield City Commission, begging Donald Trump, JD Vance and other “morally bankrupt” politicians to stop using his son’s tragic death for “political gain.”

“You know, I wish that my son, Aidan Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” Clark began while standing next to his wife and mother of their son, Danielle Clark. “If that guy killed my 11-year-old son the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone.”

Obviously conservative pundits talk to one another and decide what their attack strategies will be. Just as they accuse mainstream media of conspiring to push the same stories at the same time, they do the same. Do they laugh together when they see how their stories take off and morph into all sorts of craziness, considering this to be a success? These are people who call themselves Christians. I can’t see Jesus doing this. Don’t they realize they are responsible for fueling hate amongst their millions of followers instead of the love of Jesus.

Many people expressed their displeasure when I criticized Tucker Carlson’s endorsement of hack-historian Darryl Cooper. And now, I am criticizing another favorite, Charlie Kirk. Maybe I’m the problem. Maybe I just need to be more positive. I’m hurting Trump’s chances of winning and that’s all that matters right now. Well, first of all, I’m a tiny voice in a vast sea. And one of the main reasons why I am not a bigger voice is because I refuse to keep quiet about this psychological warfare. It’s this constant conditioning that is desensitizing the populace towards extremism. And it’s not going to matter who “wins” if the entire country is turned into a battlefield.

Any time outside forces try to emotionally manipulate me, I am immediately suspicious. I wasn’t always like this. I don’t think most people naturally are. That’s why it’s so easy to influence the masses through their emotions. I have disciplined myself to be this way, through years of fighting training, through personal experiences where I saw people abandon all reason and turn into monsters because of emotional manipulation, through ways that I, personally, have been attacked and demonized by such people, through my own determination to have control over my mind and my body because life is a disaster when we don’t maintain that control.

I would encourage people to, please, take these increasingly horrific stories with a grain of salt. The power of suggestion is not to be underestimated and there is always a grain of truth in the best told falsehoods. We see it all the time, one knife attack and suddenly, there are a ten, twenty, a hundred more. All they need is one credible case of a cat being eaten—or being sacrificed to Satan—and the tall tales told about Haitians will be right up there with the tall tales told about Jews. The difference being that the Haitian fad will die out and make way for the next crazy tale. The hatred of Jews never goes away.

Be aware that your emotions are constantly being played upon. Stick to what you know to be true. Basic facts. Cities like Springfield, Ohio are suffering due to failed immigration policies that need to be fixed. Demonizing Haitians for the failings of the government is great for deflecting responsibility away from government officials and terrible for the scapegoats who cannot defend themselves against such attacks.

This magnification of evil and its justification, thanks to what AI feeds us through the algorithms, is conditioning decent people to turn into vigilantes. I remember so well that first scene in The Walking Dead, when Rick Grimes wakes up to a world gone mad. He comes across a door with “Don’t open. Dead Inside” scrawled on it.

The Walking Dead. “Don’t Open. Dead Inside.”

Let’s not allow the United States to become a dystopian nightmare by becoming the worst part of ourselves. We can either give in to the evil or we can refuse it. For that decision, there is no middle ground. We must choose.

I’m adding some fresh news that has just come in as I’m waiting (hopefully) for my audio to upload. Erika Lee, a Springfield resident who spread one of the first rumors about Haitians eating pets has now admitted she had “no firsthand knowledge of any such incidents and is now filled with regret and fear as a result of the ensuing fallout”.

And because I don’t want to end on such a dark note, here’s an illustration from my book All the Children of the World to add some balance. In the book I tell a little bit about the wonder and beauty of a few different peoples around the world. These are the Samburu of Africa.

