“When they went into the east in 1941, they launched a war where they were completely unprepared to deal with the millions and millions of prisoners of war, of local political prisoners, and so forth, that they were going to have to handle. They went in with no plan for that, and they just threw these people into camps and millions of people ended up dead there.” ~ Darryl Cooper during his interview with Tucker Carlson.

This sort of underhanded twisting of the truth reminds me of Ilhan Omar saying “Some people did something” referring to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The son of one of the victims called Omar out during the 9/11 memorial ceremony:

"Objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion? On that day, 19 Islamic terrorists of Al-Qaeda killed more than 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars in economic damage. Is that clear?"

History is not always clear. Yes, yes, it’s written by the victor, and we often have to dig deeper. But we all know certain truths, don’t we? We should be able to recognize evil when we see it. We should be able to trust our instincts about such things. But we are no longer supposed to do that. We now have powerful influencers to think for us. Objective truth has been replaced by subjective narratives disseminated by those at the top of societal hierarchy.

Since airing the Darryl Cooper interview, Tucker Carlson has appeared baffled by the “hysteria” it has created. People with provocative perspectives should have a right to share their views because, you know, free speech. Fair enough—Carlson interviewed Vladimir Putin, and you can’t get more provocative than that. So why interview this obscure guy? Well, he makes it very clear why.

Carlson says he's “starstruck” by the man. Darryl Cooper is “the BEST and most HONEST historian in the United States”, and he wants to make sure that “everyone is aware of him”.

You can’t get a better endorsement than that. To date, the interview has been viewed over 33 million times. And that’s just on X. After the interview, Cooper boasted that his podcast, Martyr Made, is now number one on Apple I-tunes. And yes, that’s an interesting choice, calling himself and his podcast “Martyr Made”.

The bombshell truth about World War II, according to Darryl Cooper, is that the villain of war wasn’t Hitler, but Winston Churchill, who carried out “the greatest, you know, scale of terrorist attacks you’ve ever seen in world history.” He went on a “firebombing spree in the Black Forrest, killing as many German civilians as possible, just for the heck of it”. Cooper goes on to describe Churchill as a psychopath, a drunk, he was childish, “they’d find him in his room playing with action figures, he was a strange man”.

Someone like Jim Jones, however, deserves our sympathy. “I recorded 32 hours on Jim Jones because even Jones was an innocent child once,” he says, adding that he listened so long to Jones’s voice, he felt like he got to know him.

I couldn’t help thinking to myself, but, hey, wasn’t Churchill ever an “innocent child”, too? Or is that only possible for cult leaders who convince thousands of people to kill themselves and their children?

Neither Cooper nor Carlson seemed to be bothered by this glaring favoritism.

Cooper informs us why Churchill was such a dedicated booster of Zionism from early on. Because, you know, it was either Zionism or Bolshevism. All of eastern Europe, the area where most of the Ashkenazi Jews lived, was getting swept up into revolutionary fever. Churchill couldn’t have all those Jews doing that, so he encouraged Zionism. Oh, so the evils of Zionism can be traced back to Churchill, too.

That’s the big concern for Cooper. Not that 6 million Jews were systematically and purposely killed. Cooper defends the German prison commanders, saying there's a letter of one of them to his superiors, expressing concern that all the prisoners will die of starvation in the winter so it might be better just to kill them.

So it was out of compassion that Jews and millions of others were killed, including the mentally ill, homosexuals, anyone the Nazis deemed inferior.

And on the interview goes…

My mom was an historian, and her particular interest was the second world war. I learned from her how, yes, the United States and Great Britain fought bravely, but more than anything, it was Russia’s great sacrifice that won the war. 26.6 million Russians died in the second world war, including over 8,600,000 military deaths. In contrast, the United States lost roughly 400,000 service members. One life lost is too many, but we cannot begin to contemplate how bravely the Soviet Union fought or the indomitable spirit of the Russian people.

From my mother, I learned about the evil of fascism and the demonic spirit of Hitler. As a child, I walked through Dachau. I learned the reasons why Germany was ripe to accept the rule of a madman. I also learned that what happened in Germany wasn’t some German failing that could never happen in America. Any people, given the circumstances of a perfect storm, could react the same. Very few of us have the courage to stand up against evil when we are hungry, downtrodden, and looking for someone to blame and the darkest evil is presented to us as a saving light. We close our minds to the truth and submit to evil, thankful the pain is taken from us and our children, at least for this moment, and put on someone else.

There is nothing new about the revisionist history that Cooper promotes. But for many conservatives, they won’t know that. People remember certain main points about WWII from high school history classes but not much else. They trust Tucker Carlson to fill in the blanks.

To Carlson’s credit, he stood up against the lies of the mainstream media during Covid and the madness of the mob mentality during the BLM riots. He lost his job because he wouldn’t back down. He is the most popular and powerful conservative influencer in America, and with good reason. If he says there’s another way of looking at World War II, and Darryl Cooper is the one to tell us about it, then he must be right.

So, who is Darryl Cooper?

There isn’t much you can find out about him. Wikipedia is about the only place I could find some sort of bio which looks like it was created after the Tucker Carlson interview. The bio is worded interestingly, starting with “Cooper has said” as if Cooper himself is the only source of information about him.

Cooper has said that he was born in Stockton, California and moved constantly throughout California while being raised by a struggling single mother, before moving in with his grandparents in Montana. He was a high school wrestler before enlisting in the United States Navy. A Libertarian in his youth, his politics were shaped by the 1993 Waco siege. He worked for the United States Department of Defense as a logistics specialist.

In the interview, Cooper implies that he had some very important, perhaps even top-secret job, in the DoD, and I don’t know, maybe he did. It’s just that a logistics specialist is a cross between a storekeeper and a postal clerk. A storekeeper is tasked with maintaining ship or company military supply stores, while a postal clerk is in charge of the mail.

It was while working for the DoD that he developed his podcast, reading thousands upon thousands of books as research. I like that he reads books. I love books. I’ve read thousands of them, too. I don’t know if he has or he hasn’t, but I hope he’s interviewed some people, like a Holocaust survivor, for example. That might be helpful for his series Fear and Loathing in Jerusalem.

If there’s any doubt that Cooper is antisemitic (and I am really beginning to find that term inadequate because it has been so overused that it’s turned into a cliche and people don’t care about it anymore), but anyway, it only takes a little searching.

Here is Cooper’s reaction to the Olympics’ opening ceremony:

According to Cooper, the Nazi occupation of France, which BY THE WAY led to 75,000 Jews being deported to death camps where about 72,500 of them were murdered, was preferable to the Olympics opening ceremony.

But more than anything else, this post explains everything about Darryl Cooper and the movement behind what he believes:

Most people might read the above and shrug, just like they shrug about Cooper’s interview. But it’s actually the most disturbing revelation about who Cooper is and what he believes. He is fully onboard with “Christian” influencers like Candace Owens who believe that the Jews are no longer God’s chosen people. Now, if you aren’t a Christian or a Jew, this might not matter to you, but it should, and I will explain more about why in Part II.

Let’s carry on with another historical revision made by this “most important historian in America”.

Darryl Cooper says, “As soon as Hitler wrapped up the war after he invaded Poland, he starts firing off peace proposals.” Hitler doesn’t want to invade France. He wants everyone united against the threat of communism from the Soviet Union.

Okay, so, wow, it was never the Nazis who wanted war. They didn’t want to spread the power and dominance of the “Master Race” across Europe. In fact, everything would have been so much better if we had just acquiesced to Hitler’s demands.

Let’s look at some facts that the most important historian in America conveniently chooses to ignore. First of all, Hitler didn’t “just” invade Poland.

Here’s a timeline:

March 1938: Hitler invades Austria

March 1939: Hitler invades Czechoslovakia

September 1939: Hitler invades Poland

April 1940: Hitler invades Denmark

April 1940: Hitler invades Norway

May 1940: Hitler invades Belgium

May 1940: Hitler invades the Netherlands

May 1940: Hitler invades France

June 1940: Hitler invades Channel Islands

Hitler watching German soldiers marching into Poland in September 1939. By Bundesarchiv – CC BY-SA 3.0 de

Let’s look at Hitler’s reasoning for invading Poland:

Having brought most Germans together, Hitler wanted more space for them to live in. ‘Lebensraum’, meaning ‘living space’, was his idea that the German people had a right to a greater territory to support them and ensure their growth. This was to come at the expense of other people, who he saw as inferior. Poland, a large country with a lot of agricultural lands, provided both an easy target and plenty of space.

Hitler's reasoning for invading Belgium:

Since the First World War, France had built a line of tough concrete defenses along its border with Germany – the Maginot Line. Attacking these head on would have cost Hitler dearly and slowed down the fast-moving blitzkrieg attacks that were Germany’s specialty. However, France had not extended the Maginot line along the Belgian border, for fear of offending her neighbors. So Hitler invaded Belgium in order to outflank the French defenses and allow a swift invasion of France.

Hitler's reasoning for invading the Channel Islands:

Though mainland Britain stood free of invasion, the Channel Islands, being closer to France than England, were occupied by the Nazis. Britain was another of the powers Hitler wanted revenge on and joined France in declaring war after the invasion of Poland. With war underway, the Germans could hardly leave the British with bases of operations just off the occupied French coast. And so Britain was invaded, on a small scale.

In all, between 1938 and 1945, the Nazis invaded and occupied 20 countries.

Cooper insists that by the fall of 1940, the war was over, and the Nazis had won. They got France, so that was it.

This is a critical revision. The war was over because Hitler said it was. Everyone was supposed to accept what Hitler said. More than once, Cooper tells us that wars end when one side wins and the other side loses.

“I mean, look, Germany is doing all it can,” he says. “It’s even dropping leaflets over London trying to get people to understand Hitler just wants peace. You can keep all your colonies overseas. We want Britain to be strong.”

According to Cooper, Britain should have accepted Nazism. It’s unbelievable. Why would a great empire like that bow down to a madman.

Cooper never mentions Mein Kompf or how Hitler came to power in 1933. That’s just not important, probably because it wouldn’t support his revisions. I guess out of all those thousands of books he’s read Mein Kompf wasn’t important enough to mention, although, without a doubt, Cooper has read it and knows it very well.

Instead of Darryl Cooper, I value Sir Horace Rumbold’s assessment; a well-traveled man of those times who spoke Arabic, Japanese and German. As British Ambassador to Berlin from 1928 to 1933, he warned Britain of the ambitions of Hitler.

Having just read “Mein Kampf,” Sir Horace Rumbold “saw the book as Hitler’s master plan for the conquest of Europe. To his superiors, Rumbold outlined how the German leader planned to pick off countries one by one, all the while promising that his latest victim would be his last”.

In “Appeasement,” Tim Bouverie notes that “Rumbold’s April 1933 dispatch caused a momentary stir in the Foreign Office. But the ambassador’s warning, like later admonitions from Winston Churchill and others, made no dent in the British government’s unflagging commitment to come to terms with Hitler, no matter the consequences, despite Germany’s increasing aggression and explosive rearmament, a flagrant violation of the 1919 Versailles Treaty.”

Please note that this is what Israel is being pressured to do now with Hamas and Iran. Make a deal with monsters who have no interest in a deal. This is the underlying purpose of Cooper’s interview. To ease conservatives into the idea that:

Zionists are evil.

Jews are not the chosen people.

Everything you were taught about World War II is a lie.

In a 2019 NYT’s article titled “Neville Chamberlain: A Failed Leader in a Time of Crisis” Lynne Olsen reports:

When German troops breached the treaty again by occupying the demilitarized Rhineland in 1936, Britain refused to join France, whose territory bordered the Rhineland, in demanding Germany’s withdrawal. The British government seemed to share the mind-boggling rationale offered by one prominent journalist that “Germany will be less of a danger to peace when her neighbors are less obviously stronger than she is.” Soon after the Rhineland incursion, British leaders sent a plaintive letter to Hitler asking which treaties he would be willing to respect. They never received an answer.

How is this not terrifyingly similar to what is happening in Israel now. The West does not understand the threat, just as Britain didn’t. Israel must hold back. But if we had all stood together from the beginning in a united front and attacked forcefully, we would not be in this position now.

Why on God’s earth would Britain feel the need to negotiate with Germany as if the Nazis had won? Why would Israel negotiate with monsters who vow to keep attacking until every Jew is dead?

Who in their right mind, if they have any sense of pride on a personal or national level, would do that? Yet this is what the West is doing now. Billions of people seem to be okay with compromising their hard-earned freedoms.

I don’t know why people can’t see that everything we believe in, all of our history, our western values are being systematically destroyed, from both sides. It is revolting to read and listen to the hatred of Jews being spewed out as a result of this interview. I didn’t repeat any of that hate here. All you have to do is go on X and you will find it everywhere. Where once people kept such vile thoughts to themselves, they are ever more emboldened to speak out and to act out on their hate.

It's completely ludicrous that Darryl Cooper sits there, spouting his special brand of history on the largest conservative platform in the world, while complaining that people like him are being silenced for telling the truth about history. Whereupon Tucker Carlson asks if some 80 years later we might be far enough away from WWII that we would be allowed to look back at it objectively.

Cooper says no. He is doing God’s work, paving the way for people to finally accept the truth but it’s going to take more time. It seems to me that many people are already there. All they needed was someone they looked up to that would give them the green light. Tucker Carlson has done that.

Tucker Carlson is a brilliant public speaker. He has been an important voice to counter leftists and the propaganda of the mainstream media. Even if I didn’t always agree with him, his voice served a vital purpose in counterbalancing those saying the opposite. But this is a dark turn.

In an article titled Tucker Carlson and the turning point for right-wing antisemitism, Jonathon Tobin warns:

It might well be said that during the Black Lives Matter summer of 2020, he became the tribune of contemporary conservatism with his articulate critique of the moral panic that swept the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and the “mostly peaceful” riots that ensued. But now, “The former ‘Fox News’ host’s platforming of Holocaust denial could blow up the GOP on the eve of the presidential election.”

This isn’t an insignificant worry. For almost four years, the Biden administration lied to us about everything from Covid to Black Lives Matter. They rewrote history. Take “The 1619 Project” for instance.

The goal of “The 1619 Project” is to reframe American history by making explicit how slavery is the foundation on which the United States of America is built, and by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as the nation's birth year.

The academics who wrote it insisted that everything we had been taught about our history and all the reasons we had to be proud to be Americans were lies. We should be ashamed of our founding forefathers, the patriots in the American Revolution, Abraham Lincoln, and the Union during the Civil War. We should be ashamed of ourselves.

Conservative weren’t fooled by Project 1619. But then, they weren’t meant to be. They were meant to feel very superior because they saw through the lies. Tucker Carlson is using the same playbook now, except with a story that resonates with conservatives. We should no longer be proud of how we fought in World War III. We fought for the wrong reasons on the wrong side. Everything we were taught about WWII is a lie.

Darryl Cooper’s next big series is called Fear and Loathing in the New Jerusalem. Here’s how he describes the first episode:

Nations are rallying to throw off the yoke of the Great Powers and demanding the sovereign right to rule their homelands. A group calling themselves Zionists puts out a call to awaken the oppressed Jews of Europe from their thousand-year slumber. The time had come, after two thousand years of homeless wandering, to return to Palestine, the land longed for in so many psalms and lamentations. But there was a problem. While the Jews were in exile, another people had moved into the land, and they had been living there for 1300 years.

So, there you have it. A set up from the beginning that Jews are the invaders. They left and some other people moved in and now they are the aggressors stealing those other people’s lands. The evil Zionists.

Darryl Cooper says with a condescending smile upon his face, “I argue with my Zionist interlocuters all the time with regard to the current war in Gaza, look man, maybe you, with the Germans, you felt like you had to invade to the east.”

I mean, like, I get it, you just felt like you had to do it.

Cooper compares Germany launching a war against Stalin to Israel launching a war against Palestinians. He doesn’t compare it to Hamas launching a war against Israel.

Once again, let’s interject a few facts, focusing on Jerusalem:

“The deep ties between the Jewish people and Jerusalem is one that has no parallel among the nations. Jerusalem was our capital around 1,100 years before London became the capital of England, approximately 1,800 years before Paris became the capital of France, and around 2,800 years before Washington, D.C. became the capital of the U.S. For over 100 generations, Jews expressed their special yearning for Jerusalem in prayers that are repeated three times a day and under the wedding canopy.” ~ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jews have been living in Jerusalem continuously for nearly two millennia. And no, they were not all living in Europe by the time the second world war rolled around. They have constituted the largest single group of inhabitants in Jerusalem since the 1840s. In 1844 there were 5,000 Muslims and 7,120 Jews. By 1910, there were 12,000 Muslims and 45,000 Jews. By the end of 2018, 555,800 Jews lived in Jerusalem while 209,000 Arabs lived in Jerusalem. Hardly a genocide of Arabs. Hardly an apartheid. In fact, Jews have given in over and over to demands of Muslims even though Jerusalem is their holiest city. By contrast, Jerusalem was never the central city of any Arab entity. It was considered a backwater for most of Arab history and never served as a provincial capital under Muslim rule, nor was it ever a Muslim cultural center. While the entirety of Jerusalem is holy to Jews, Muslims only revere one site – the al-Aqsa Mosque. “To a Muslim,” observed British writer Christopher Sykes, “there is a profound difference between Jerusalem and Mecca or Medina. The latter are holy places containing holy sites.” The importance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people cannot be overemphasized. And yet, they cannot even worship freely, their temple was demolished, and Muslims built a temple on top of it.

I was heartened by some of the responses to the Darryl Cooper interview, calling him out for his historical revisions:

I have never heard of Darrell Cooper. But his claim that Churchill was “the chief villain of World War II” is ridiculous. To blame the widening of the war on Churchill when he was not even Prime Minister when Poland was invaded is absurd. ~ balsamo_r

Germany started bombing London in Sept of 1940. The Brits would lose the war of attrition if they did not fight back. "Hitler wanted peace is right up there with Covid came from bats!!" ~ Matt7Hyde

…the Holocaust would still have happened. He was still going to invade Russia and he needed the oil in the Caucasus. To say that Churchill just wanted war is kind of silly. So he should have settled for peace and let Hitler control Europe? So the Third Reich is the answer? ~ GarrenClark7

You know it’s a bad faith argument when he starts at 1939 with Germany invading Poland. No mention of the Sudetenland, Anschluss, reoccupying the Rhineland, illegally rearming, Kristallnacht, Mein Kampf, etc. ~ educatador

Hmmm. Seems like Hitler hated Jews by 1925. It’s almost as if Churchill didn’t push him into it in 1940….

We don’t have to decide between Nazism or Communism, they’re both bad. We have Americanism, classical liberalism. We can be free, instead of picking a totalitarian team.

I would like to close by quoting a section of a speech given by Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, A World Split Apart , delivered 8 June 1978, Harvard University:

But should someone ask me whether I would indicate the West such as it is today as a model to my country, frankly I would have to answer negatively. No, I could not recommend your society in its present state as an ideal for the transformation of ours. Through intense suffering our country has now achieved a spiritual development of such intensity that the Western system in its present state of spiritual exhaustion does not look attractive. Even those characteristics of your life which I have just mentioned are extremely saddening.

A fact which cannot be disputed is the weakening of human beings in the West while in the East they are becoming firmer and stronger -- 60 years for our people and 30 years for the people of Eastern Europe. During that time we have been through a spiritual training far in advance of Western experience. Life's complexity and mortal weight have produced stronger, deeper, and more interesting characters than those generally [produced] by standardized Western well-being.

I think back to 1978. I was 22 years old. I had already traveled extensively in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, smuggling Bibles with my family and meeting with Christians who were being persecuted for their faith. I had the teaching of my mother, and I understood better than most young Americans the courageous spirit of those in the East because I had seen them, talked to them, eaten meals with them, prayed with them, hugged them and sadly, had to say good-bye to them.

We in the West have had it so easy that we don’t understand what it means to suffer or to stand up for what we believe. We seem willing to give it all up, like Esau for a bowl of stew. I try to figure out, what are we thinking we are giving it up for, and I can’t even come up with an answer. People are just so confused, so pulled apart at the seams, they don’t know why they think the things they do.

This is the beginning of the perfect storm. Both sides, liberal and conservative, are divided by fear and hatred of “the other”. As the world falls apart, both sides are being given a common scapegoat upon which to unleash their rage. On this, they will unite and when that happens, all hell will break lose.

I pray those who read this will take it to heart and think deeply about what they can do to combat this trend. May God Bless my readers and listeners with discernment.

