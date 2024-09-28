As I pointed out in NASRALLAH IS DEAD! Am Yisrael Chai!, the bluster of these small-minded bullies continues, even as they reveal their cowardice.
Just as Khamenei posts on X:
By the grace and power of God, the blows struck by the Resistance Front on the worn-out, deteriorating body of the Zionist regime will become even more crushing.
It’s reported that he has run like a rat—as they always do—and is now hiding in a “secure location”.
This is incredibly good news. The entire world should be cheering Israel on. The war would end if it did.
I’m waiting…
The atrocities that that have committed since the revolution in Iran & in particular human rights issues are reprehensible
I love the name “Karen” makes sense
Thank you. I was named after Keren-happuch, the youngest of the three beautiful daughters of Job, named in the Bible as given to him in the later part of his life, after God made Job prosperous again.
I love your strength and righteousness. That the "world" is not cheering on Israel is just another level of realization of the antipathy of the world toward the tribe.
