You can listen to me read this short piece here:

1× 0:00 -10:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Nasrallah is dead. Long live Israel.

How dare I say such a thing, right? Israel should not fight. It should bow down to those who vow to exterminate it. The more Israel wins, the greater the hatred toward it. I guess if it lost and all the Jews were killed, the world would celebrate because they now seem to stand with those who celebrated in the streets of Gaza after Oct 7th.

Here’s the reality:

Jordan has fired ZERO rockets at Israel.

Number of Jordanians dead? — ZERO

Egypt has fired ZERO rockets at Israel.

Number of Egyptians dead? — ZERO

Saudi Arabia has fired ZERO rockets as Israel.

Number of Saudis dead? — ZERO.

Conclusion: Arab nations that choose peace with Israel, get peace. And those that try to annihilate Israel, get war. Not genocide, mind you, war.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslims on Saturday "to stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the ... wicked regime (of Israel)"

I always heard this kind of blustery talk when I lived in Luxor. The men there spoke of the 6 Day War as if they had won it. It was complete rubbish, obviously so, but you couldn’t convince them of that fact.

Israel just wiped-out Hezbollah but hey, that’s not the impression you get from the Iranian regime.

Maybe Khamenei should ask the Lebanese people what they think instead of speaking for them. But he isn’t interested in what they think. And oddly, many in the west prefer to listen to Khamenei rather than the people of Lebanon. Why is that?

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani vowed in a post on X that Nasrallah's "path will be continued and his holy goal will be realized in the liberation of Jerusalem".

Hamas has vowed that killing Nasrallah will only intensify the “resistance”. Therefore, once again, listening to Hamas, the world condemns Israel for having killed him. If the war escalates, it will be Israel’s fault. Israel should stop. It should negotiate with the monsters who keep vowing the same thing over and over. It never changes: to exterminate every Jew.

Hamas keeps saying: “We will repeat October 7 until Israel is destroyed.”

Hezbollah keeps saying: “Our fight will end only when Israel is obliterated.”

Houthis keep saying: “Death to Israel, Curse the Jews.”

Terrorist apologists keep answering: “There will be no peace until Israel stops fighting!”

How refreshing it would be to hear the monsters condemned on the United Nations floor. But that won’t happen.

If I had taken such advice when I was married to my abuser, to just give in because if I resist it will only make things worse, I would still be there. In fact, that is what my abuser said. Don’t argue. Don’t fight back. Shame on you. It’s your fault that you get punched and kicked. You keep doing things to make me mad.

But I had to fight back. And I took it so seriously that I learned to fight—literally. So, although I hate violence, I don’t want to see the death of one single innocent soul, I know how to fight because sometimes that’s the only way to stop it. Even if ten more abusers came at me, I would still fight back. I would fight to the death, if need be. I will never again take abuse and cower in fear.

This is what Israel knows. This is what the people of Lebanon have learned, and it is what the people of Gaza are hopefully learning. To stand up to their abusers—not Israel but the Islamic extremists who took advantage of them in their demonic dream of a Caliphate. Then and only then will the people of Lebanon and Gaza be free. Just as Jews learned this lesson from the Holocaust and they will never bow down again. They will fight.

I am always shocked when I get comments on my posts like the one that I read early this morning where a woman said:

Israel has no right even to defend itself because it was responsible for what happened on Oct 7th.

So, not only is Israel blamed for fighting back, but it is blamed for the attacks upon it, and therefore, the people of Israel (20% of which are Arabs, I always have to remind people of that) should allow themselves to be wiped out.

Hezbollah has been launching rockets indiscriminately into Israel for months. Almost one hundred thousand Israelis have been evacuated from their homes in the north, while 200,000 have been displaced internally. Daily now, more than a million children, women and men in northern Israel run to shelters.

Yet Israel is condemned as the aggressor. Somehow, Israel is the only nation condemned for fighting back when it is attacked.

Yesterday, Netanyahu addressed a nearly empty United Nations. Many of the diplomats who did show up, walked out when he called the UN an anti-Semitic swamp.

He’s right, of course.

Israel is fighting the war we should all be fighting. But people’s irrational hatred of Jews runs so deep they cheer on the monsters who would also kill them, rather than support Israel. They fill their ears with words they want to hear, given to them by Western “influencers” who know nothing about the Middle East, they only know they hate Jews and want to incite others to do the same.

Why not listen to courageous voices from the region, such as Israeli Lebanese Christian Jonathan Elkhoury, a gay man whose family fled from Lebanon to Israel in 2001. When he started school in Haifa, the school welcomed him. He says, “The school kind of took me as a project because I was the only Arab-speaking kid in the whole school. And they had a special teacher come and … teach me Hebrew.”

This is the truth that people need to hear. How Israel is the only free country in the Middle East. But people don’t want to hear that.

He says there is an “outspoken, vibrant Arabic community that sided with their Israeli peers (after the Hamas terror attack)”

People don’t want to hear that either.

This is what he had to say after the death of Nasrallah was confirmed:

As a Lebanese, this is one of the happiest days in Lebanon’s history.

As a Middle Easterner, this is one of the most transformative days for the Middle East.

As a human being who holds peace before my eyes, this is the most important day for our region.

Nasrallah and Hezbollah have terrorized the Lebanese people since the 1980s. He is responsible for the continuous downfall of Lebanon’s economy and sovereignty. He bears responsibility for countless assassinations of fine Lebanese men and women, solely for opposing his grip on our precious country.

Nasrallah is also responsible for the slaughter of thousands of Syrian children, women, and men, as well as for other atrocities across the Middle East.

Every Lebanese and every decent human being should feel joy at the downfall of one of the greatest evils of our time.

Now, we have a real chance to look forward, ensuring Hezbollah’s weapons are handed over to the Lebanese authorities, and sitting down with Israelis and the West for genuine negotiations on normalization and peace between our countries—Israel and Lebanon.

In my essays I have included voices from the Middle East who tell the real story, the truth that people refuse to hear. The problem is that antisemitism predates this war. The hatred people have towards Jews that they have hidden for so long is now rearing its ugly head. People are emboldened by their favorite influencers into thinking their hatred is justified.

I am adding this direct message that I just received, which illustrates exactly what I am talking about:

I am leaving your Substack Karen. Mindless, ridiculous, psychotic and drenched in lies..... that is what I'm reading. Israel is an Isra-Hell. 70 years of occupation of Palestine - which should NEVER have been allowed - GB cannot give away another country. Instead, the Israeli's have showered the Palestinian people with rape, torture, murder and genocide of the kind and gentle people. As the Palestinian envoy put it, "Israel lies more than they breathe."

I will continue to speak out and to share the courageous voices of those who actually know what they are talking about, voices such as Jonathan Elkhoury, Amir Pars, Hamza Howidy, Dalia Ziada, Yasmine Mohammad as well as my own and others. I pray more and more people will start speaking out, too. We need strong, fearless voices.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Leave a comment

Share