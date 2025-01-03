More is coming to light about terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar and his ties to his Muslim immigrant community in northern Houston, and nearby mosque Masjid Bilal.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -19:18

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

Yesterday I was in the gym talking to a young trainer who goes by the name of Rowdy. He was telling me how he thanks God for health and peace in the new year. It was such a nice thing to hear from a young man and he said it with such a sweet smile—especially for someone calling himself Rowdy.

I agreed that yes, we should pray for peace in the New Year, especially after the terror attack that happened in New Orleans.

Rowdy’s eyebrows shot up, what terror attack, he wanted to know. This is a tuned-in young man from New York, and it shocked me that he’d heard nothing about the attack.

Young people are on social media all the time, but obviously, the latest news isn’t what they’re watching. Unless they have parents that encourage the old-fashioned habit of sitting around the dinner table and conversing about current events, they aren’t likely to be prepared for what our country is facing and how we should deal with it.

At a news conference held Thursday by Christopher Raia, the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, it was revealed that Jabbar discussed killing his own family and why he joined ISIS in five videos that he uploaded to Facebook hours and minutes before this week’s attack.

“In the first video, Jabbar explains he originally planned to harm his family and friends but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the ‘war between the believers and the disbelievers.’” Raia said.

I just wrote about Jabbar in Why is Shamsud Din Jabbar called a 'Terrorist' and not a 'Freedom Fighter?'

And yes, I got some classic responses like:

Because he bit the hand that feeds his freedom, he is a terrorist. Being a sucker for the Jewish fairytale is and should be a liability.

And:

Sickening article, trying to equate the abominations being committed against Palestinians by Israeli Genocide/Ethnocide, with some nut radicalised, and maybe drugged up to the eyeballs, by the 'ISIS' US creation (from prisoners in Occupied Iraq, another War Crime of the US and it's Western cronies, at the behest of Israel, and based on the WMD Lie. (like the 9/11 Lie, which also has Zionist fingerprints all over it).

Don’t you just love it? It wasn’t the teachings of Islam that radicalized Jabbar. It was the US government and the Jews.

So, let’s take a look at the Masjid Bilal Mosque. It belongs to The Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH), which runs 20 centers across Texas' biggest city. The mosque promotes tolerance on the outside, but its teachings say otherwise.

Its former cleric Zoubir Bouchikhi, who has been deported from the US., preached that non-Muslims are 'worse than animals,' along with anti-Christian Saudi propaganda that has been discovered within all affiliate Houston mosques. Of course, this shouldn’t be a surprise since this teaching is directly from the Qur’an.

A quick search of Zoubir revealed this wonderful teaching:

Let me put his words here, for everyone to see:

Among the major sins in Islam is that a woman rebels against her husband. She becomes rebellious, she doesn't listen, she doesn't obey. That's a major sin, sisters, no joke. You go to hell for that.

When he asked her for basic things that she's supposed to do as wife and she refuses, for example, he asked her to come to bed, she refused. She says, I don't feel like sleeping. He's not asking you to come sleep. He is asking you for something and he's being polite. And you say no, not feeling like it, then good for you when he marries another one.

The prophet says when a man calls his wife to his bed, and she does not come, and he spends the night angry with her the angels will curse her to hell, curse her until morning. Do you know how many women are cursed every night.

Nice preaching. And no, this is not extreme. It’s what Mohammed commanded, directly from Islamic texts. But it’s hidden from Westerners, just as any cult will hide the truth about perverse practices until it pulls a convert in.

This is how Shamsud-Din Jabbar's Mosque Responded to the New Orleans Terror Attack

In an Instagram story posted after the attacker's identity was announced, the Masjid Bilal condemned what it said were "terrible acts." It added, "If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary, please refer to CAIR and ISGH," referring to the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Islamic Society of Greater Houston. In 2014, the United Arab Emirates listed CAIR as a terrorist group over its alleged affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, a pan-Islamic organization of which Palestinian militant group Hamas is an offshoot.

CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization, with affiliate offices nationwide. Its national headquarters is located on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. As I wrote about in The Truth About UNWRA, just like UNWRA, it is given legitimacy by our own government while at the same time inspiring terrorism amongst the Muslim population.

No doubt most have forgotten but it was in 2022 that Malik Faisal Akram took hostages in a Texan synagogue.

In 2022, Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Managing Director, Coalition for Jewish Values, wrote about Akram, while warning about CAIR in a Newsweek article, CAIR Not Only Inspires Terrorists. It's Historically Linked to Them:

And yet, CAIR’s headquarters is still right there, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

On December 21, I wrote The Islamic States of America, warning about the spread of Islam and “sleeper cells” within the United States. For many years, Americans laughed at this concept as a conspiracy theory. Yet, it was happening out in the open, even as everyone insisted it wasn’t.

I wrote about Imam Siraj Wahhaj, of New York’s Masjid At-Taqwaat. He is called America’s Imam, despite being connected to 9/11, advocating for the replacement of the U. S. government with an Islamic Caliphate, and expressing support for violent jihad.

In fact, Wahhaj is so revered that he was the first imam to be invited to offer a prayer before the U.S. House of Representatives.

How is it that the United States bends so far backwards to be “tolerant”, knowing full well we are standing on the edge of a cliff and about to fall over.

I wrote about the jihadist sleeper cells implanted around the United States that have existed since well before 9/11. “Muslims of the Americas” is one such terrorist outfit operating in Pakistan and North America, formed by Sheikh Mubarak Ali Gilani, in New York in 1980. Gilani's intention in forming the outfit was to 'purify' Islam through violence. (5)

MOA is known for its “Islamic villages” across North America, including its 70-acre “Islamberg” headquartered in upstate New York. The group was under federal investigation as of 2017 and likely still is. MOA claims to have 22 such compounds in the U.S.

In 2010, Gilani ordered his followers to disperse into the surrounding communities. Where did they disperse to? Does anyone know?

Incredibly, it has been revealed that Shamsud-Din Jabbar and Matthew Livelsberger, the man inside the Tesla truck that blew up at Trump Towers in Las Vegas, both served at the same time at Fort Bragg. Not only that, but Ryan Routh, the man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump on the golf course, visited Fort Bragg over a hundred times. Livelsberger was a Green Beret with 19 years’ service and Jabbar served in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.

And no, this doesn’t mean these attacks are a “false flag” or a “psyop” created by United States—oh, and the Zionists. It isn’t surprising that terror organizations would recruit from war ravaged veterans who are not taken care of by our own government. Again, just like every cult that ever existed, impressionable men and women get radicalized by charismatic Islamic leaders to believe crazy stuff. Just as Zoubir from Jabbar’s local mosque preached and CAIR promotes.

My essay The Islamic States of America was written just a few weeks before these terrorist attacks. I warned about these charismatic mosque clerics pushing the Caliphate and recruiting martyrs across America for years. Meanwhile, the public is presented with Islam as a “religion of peace” and people still stubbornly believe that “real” Islam doesn’t pose a danger, just extremism. But Islam is an extremist religion. It encourages jihad and terrorism. Anyone who performs jihad is practicing true Islam. Jihadists are being groomed inside the very mosques that claim to be preaching peace.

College campuses are where they go to find converts. Campuses such as George Mason University. Two sisters who head up Students for Justice in Palestine there were recently discovered to have firearms and material calling for death to America and death to Jews.

Abdullah Ezzeldin Taha Mohamed Hassan, an Egyptian national, was recently charged with one count of demonstrating how to manufacture an explosive with intent to murder internationally protected persons… sending an undercover agent an Islamic State propaganda video in mid-November calling for the death of Jewish people.

The agent then agreed to follow Hassan’s orders to commit a mass slaughter.

Just a few statistics on the rise of Islam in the United States:

Islam is the fastest growing religion in America. By 2050, the Muslim American population is expected to reach 8.1 million. Of the 6 million Muslims living in America, 1 million of them live in California.

Currently, Muslims are the third largest religious group in America, behind Christians and then Jews. However, Muslims are projected to outpace Jews and become the second-largest U.S. religious group by 2040. Latino Muslims are the fastest growing convert community in the United States.

Today Black Muslims represent 20% of Muslims in the United States. Nearly 70% of Black Muslims were born in the United States and 49% identify as converts.

Of course, there are many more Christians, 246 million. But with the concerning rise of the antisemitic Christian Nationalist movement, seemingly aligning with Islam, it’s hard to predict what the country will really look like by 2050.

They say people don’t really wake up until a disaster affects them personally. I wonder about that. Admitting the truth, that Islam is the problem, not Zionism, would mean no more excuse to hate Jews. And we are only now beginning to realize how deeply embedded Jew hatred is in so many Westerners minds and how easily that hatred is being exploited to spread Islam. Blaming Jews for all the problems in the world is an age-old adage. Jews must be the scapegoats.

As the world is plunged ever deeper into chaos, this hatred will only rise. It seems the more violent Islam becomes in the West; the more Jews are being blamed for it.

The hatred is so illogical, so rabid, that if jihadists overran a town filled with anti-Zionists and were slaughtering their families, they’d probably still be yelling, “It’s the Jews fault!”

Leave a comment

Share