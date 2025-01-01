Police attend the scene where a pickup truck drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 1, 2025 in this screengrab taken from a video. ABC Affiliate WGNO/Handout via REUTERS© Thomson Reuters

Why is Shamsud Din Jabbar being called a terrorist and not a freedom fighter? This is the man who drove a truck into a crowd during Bourbon Street New Year’s Day celebrations, killing 10 people and injuring at least 35 more. He died in a gunfight with the police.

Shouldn’t he be called a freedom fighter? I mean, Palestinians who killed Israelis on Oct 7th are called freedom fighters. I hear it all the time. I see it on social media. Constantly. How is Jabbar any different?

Palestinians planned their attack, just like this guy did. Jabbar was in full military gear, he wasn’t local, and it’s suspected he didn’t act alone. Sounds like a freedom fighter to me.

Nobody blames the Palestinians for being pushed to their limits by the evil Zionists and finally cracking. The United States government supports the Israeli Zionists. We send them weapons. Israel wouldn’t be winning this war if it weren’t for us. No wonder Jamal and others like him are angry. They’ve been pushed to their limits, too, just like the Palestinians.

Jabbar had a flag on his truck with markings representing ISIS. Like all Islamists, he hates the United States, and he hates Americans. Well, of course he does! We are the cause of all the problems in the Middle East. If it weren’t for us, there wouldn’t be a genocide in Gaza because there wouldn’t even be an Israel. They’d all be dead or dispersed and there’d be peace in the Middle East. I mean, Muslims never fight each, we all know that; they just have a thing about hating Jews.

Jabbar should be a hero. What a pure heart. Before long, his photo will be hanging on buildings and inside homes in Gaza. His praises will be sung. He will be elevated to martyr status throughout the Muslim world. Even as I write this, he must be enjoying his 72 virgins in paradise, alhamdulilah.

If all those college students and professors truly believe what they’ve been protesting about, I expect to see them carrying Jabbar’s photo in celebrations tomorrow.

Maybe this is the beginning of more terrorist attacks on American soil. Just like they see every day in Israel. Jihadists knifing old ladies, blowing up busses of children, launching rockets into civilian areas, day after day, year after year. It’s so wrong that Israelis complain about this. Americans would never do that. We’re compassionate.

It’s Islamophobic for Israel to close the borders and put up check points between Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, just to keep the freedom fighters out. As a result, Israel has created an ‘openair prison’ in Gaza. So cruel.

Fox News reported that the truck used in the attack had been spotted crossing the US-Mexico border into Texas two days ago. Well, see there? Far be it from America to stop freedom fighters from entering our country.

If Mexico turned into an Islamic state and was purposely sending freedom fighters, we’d welcome them with open arms! We aren’t Islamophobic like Israel. We’d never confine Mexicans to an “outdoor prison”.

If it was Mexico launching all those rockets, day after day, year after year, brutalizing our people, while Mexico’s leaders screamed on TV that they weren’t going to stop until every American was exterminated, we’d let them keep on doing it, right? Because we deserve it, right? We’re the aggressors and the oppressors, just like Israel.

If they want to come in and kill us, go right ahead. We would never presume to attack them back, even if they declared war on us. That would be genocidal of us. We’d never respond with so much force, we’d make it ‘proportional’.

Look we don’t blame Palestinians for attacking Israel on Oct 7th. We understand that they’d reached their breaking point. By the same logic, we realize we shouldn’t blame Jabbar and anyone else who knifes us, runs us over, blows us up, or bombs us either.

I expect every American who calls Palestinians ‘freedom fighters’ to say the same about Shamsud Din Jabbar. I expect them to condemn the police who shot him. And if more attacks follow, I expect Americans to celebrate each attack as an act of courage and resistance. After all, the United States is a genocidal nation, we are all living on stolen land, and we support genocide in Gaza.

What Jamal did is just what we deserve. Just like Israel got what they deserved on Oct 7th.

Right?