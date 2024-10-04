You can listen to me read this essay here:

Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before executing them in Gaza City, August 2022. Reuters

I know all about abuse. I know how it silences you. Humiliates you. How uncomfortable it makes other people feel. Even how resentful they can become if it is brought to their attention. They just don’t want to know about it.

Hamza Howidy shares the horrific abuse some of the brave Gazans have suffered for speaking out against Hamas. Where are the protests in the West for these brave men and others? Where are the powerhouse journalists telling their stories? Here are Howidy’s words:

Hamza Howidy

A few weeks ago, Hamas kidnapped Amin Abed from the school where he was sheltering. They tortured him. He stayed in the I. C. and now he is in the UAE receiving medical care. All of this because he wrote a post on Facebook criticizing Hamas.

Amin Abed

The same thing happened to Ziyad abu Hayyah who asked for protection from Hamas during the war. They kidnapped him, tortured him, and he’s in the hospital in the meantime.

Ziyad abu Hayyah

The journalist Ihab Fasfous, no one knows where he is after Hamas kidnapped him after he wrote a post, also criticizing Hamas.

Mahmoud Abu Jazar, he was tortured in the Al-Mawasi area. They left him to bleed to death simply because he criticized Hamas.

All of this and the pro-Palestinian movement didn’t say a single word criticizing Hamas or asking them to stop using this barbaric way to silence the Gazans.

So, if the pro-Palestinian movement is going to be silent, they should be silent forever, or to speak right now and ask Hamas to stop using this barbaric way to silence the Gazans or those who are sick of the war and tired of it.

Gaza is filled with millions who have been abused by Hamas. Who have been cowed into silence. Who have been brainwashed to defend their abusers. These are the brave ones who refuse to bow down. They need to be heard.

It is bad enough that American students have been so brainwashed by communist teachers and professors that they are unable to distinguish right from wrong, even in the most obvious situations. What’s even worse are the journalists like Glenn Greenwald spewing lies and antisemitism across social media where they hold sway over millions of followers. I say it’s worse because those millions who see through the lies of communist professors are fooled by the journalists that they trust into believing the exact same thing, from the opposite side. They just don’t realize it. This is the result of Covid, when we were all locked into our digital prisons and people latched onto their favorite influencers and now are being fed news from one source that they trust implicitly.

I used to admire Glenn Greenwald. He’s an avid defender of free speech. During Covid, I quoted him in a couple of essays. That was before he became obsessed with demanding the obliteration of his own people. I suppose he thinks he is somehow immune, and those who scream for the death of every Jew won’t eventually come for him, too. But why wouldn’t they? They make no secret of how much they hate people like him, not only for being a Jew but also for being gay. Who could Islamists find more worthy of death than someone like Glenn Greenwald? Perhaps he is so committed to what his cause that he would give up his life for it. Of course, he is safe and far away, so his commitment doesn’t mean much. Honestly, I don’t get it.

Here’s an example of Greenwald’s reporting. This is what he told his 500,000 followers on Rumble and his 2.2 million followers on X, about Iran’s missile strikes on Israel:

The message Iran sent to Israel today is quite common and foundational to international affairs. No country can simply go around bombing and killing and invading other countries at will, as Israel has been doing, without suffering consequences inside of its own country. The CIA has long had a term to describe that reality: blowback. Many regarded the 9/11 attack in the United States, the October 7 attack in Israel, and today's missile attack from Tehran as examples of this unavoidable reality.

Wait, so it’s Israel that’s been going around “bombing and killing and invading other countries at will”. Isn’t that what Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis are doing—with full support of Iran. And Oct 7th was “blowback”?

So, all of the attacks on Israel are justified as “blowback” but Israel must be punished for daring to respond?

But wait, I have to stop here and talk about Rumble for a second. The hypocrisy of it. When it comes to money, people become strangely quiet about their principles. Because who invested heavily into Rumble. That would be Peter Thiel, the billionaire founder of Palantir, the data mining firm that every conservative and many liberals rail against as being part of the “Deep State”. Greenwald spews hatred of Israel from a platform whose main funder’s company Palantir just made a deal with Israel’s military to supply technology to help the country’s war efforts.

I like journalist Johnny Vedmore. He interviewed me many times on TNT Radio, an alternative news site that revealed its antisemitic nature over the past year. Johnny and I don’t agree on Israel, but he gets what’s happening on a bigger scale and I believe he’s an honest journalist seeking the truth. Most presenters on TNT stopped interviewing me due to my support of Israel, but Johnny didn’t. TNT has recently folded. Listen to this interview of Johnny and how he describes this new right-wing media as Neo-Mainstream Media. He describes it well.

Max Blumenthal (657+ followers on X) is a far-left journalist who, like Glenn Greenwald, spends most of his time reviling Israel and Jews and advocating for their extermination. He has taken to openly mocking the death of Israeli soldiers.

In reply to this announcement on X by the IDF:

“Lieutenant Eitan Oster from Israel's elite Egoz unit, killed during border clashes with Hezbollah” with a photo of the fallen soldier…

Blumenthal says:

He looks like he was defending his ancestral homeland. (ha-ha!)

Implying the same kind of lies Candace Owens and other far-right influencers promote, that because European Jews are lighter skinned, they aren’t Jewish. They are “colonizers”. They should “go back where they came from”.

This is being taken even farther to say that Jews have no right to a homeland because, in fact, they aren’t even Jews. Jews just can’t win. On the one hand, they are so powerful, they are taking over the world. On the other hand, they don’t exist.

Blumenthal then reposts Nora Barrow-Friedman’s disgusting post (she is a reporter and associate editor of The Electronic Intifada):

This is an exact overlay of the map showing all the registered sex offenders in that putrid colony with these two photos:

PUTRID COLONY. That’s what she calls Israel. The map on the left is meant to be of sex offenders—except no such map exists. The map on the right shows the approximately 10 million civilian targets of the Iranian projectiles.

Barrow-Friedman is making the vile claim that pretty much every Jew in Israel is a sex offender, and Iran is exacting righteous judgment by seeking their elimination. Again, far-right influencer Candace Owens has claimed that Israel was founded by pedophiles.

Another example of far left and far right agreeing on the “Jew Problem”.

If you still doubt these connections between left and right, Max Blumenthal was a featured speaker at Rage Against War, an event organized by the same conservatives behind Rescue the Republic. Blumenthal spent his time raging against Israel.

I cannot tell you how many people say I must listen to Max Blumenthal, he is so highly respected, he speaks the truth. I’m told I should pay more attention to Blumenthal’s far-left The GrayZone. Here’s how he promotes it:

Do you see? This is exactly what I’ve been warning about. The far-right and the far-left coming together in The Perfect Storm—a united hatred of Jews. With more and more conservatives leaning further toward the far-right.

Hamza Howidy has a mere 26.2k followers and he deserves to be heard. Why aren’t these powerhouse journalist/influencers giving the people on the ground, the people who know, the people who suffer for their courage, a chance to be heard? What are they waiting for? For all of them to be silenced permanently? Apparently.

It is unconscionable that the voices who cry out for actual freedom are purposely being relegated to the background.

It should be noted that Israel has never invaded Iran. It doesn’t even share a border with Iran. But if you believe the Glenn Greenwalds and the Max Blumenthals of this world, considerate and longsuffering Iran has finally responded to Israel’s aggression with a slap on the wrist.

I guess that’s the same way Muslim’s justify the Quran’s advice for men to beat their wives into submission--with just a slap. I’ve had Western women married to Egyptian men explain it away by saying it’s like a husband taking a handkerchief and hitting a woman with it. First of all, if you have to start interpreting the word “beat” and not see that that right there is untenable, there is something wrong with you.

This is so unbelievable. We now have Western women brainwashed into defending violence against themselves—and these journalists have a lot to do with it.

I don’t really understand this obsession with these intellectual Jews of cheering on their own demise. Of all the antisemites in the world, surely, they are the worst. After all, they give justification to those who are on the fence as to whether or not they should hate Jews, telling them, yeah, go ahead, we’re Jews, listen to us, we deserve it! Israel should not exist. Zionists are evil and should be exterminated.

Good Jews who remain passive are okay. As long as they shut up and support the genocide of themselves, their enemies will let them live. What Jew would believe that after the history of persecution they have experienced? In what mad universe does that even make sense?

Greenwald has even quoted rabid fascist Nick Fuentes as an example of what is wrong with the no-fly list:

See, here’s the subtle danger of it. Of course, we all agree that the “No fly ban is one of the worst and most abusive assaults from the War on Terror.” But then, out of all the people to use as an example of its abuse, why pick Nick Fuentes?

This is no different from Tucker Carlson endorsing Nazi sympathizer Darryl Cooper. Out of all the people Carlson could interview about World War II, why pick him? Each time something like this happens, those who follow these influencers inch closer and closer to fascism themselves. The followers would never think that’s what they’re doing. Of course, not. It is a subtle indoctrination that is working exceptionally well.

It’s journalists like Hamza Howidy whose voices should be all over the news. Not Greenwald or Blumenthal who have never lived under Islam, and purposely ignore the voices of those who have.

Watch these brave teenage girls in Iran fighting against the morality police and compare them to youth in America protesting for the right to be oppressed.

I have another video which is extremely disturbing, so I put the link here. It shows a woman being severely beaten in the street by Muslim men.

If you Google “Quran says men can beat their wives” you will get a long list of links justifying and explaining away the verses for a western audience. Do not believe it. Go and live in these countries or listen to those who have, to see the truth.

Go to websites that are in Arabic, meant for Muslims, translate it into English to get a better idea of what the verses say. Stop listening to arrogant Western intellectuals or brainwashed foolish Western women. Listen to women who have survived this abuse.

Read for yourself. What woman in her right mind would want to live like this. What woman should be forced to live like this. As you read, ask yourself, what it means that a woman MUST obey her husband. Even here, they try to justify “beating” your wife, by saying it means “lightly”. What a mockery. How light is light? In another place it says a man can strike a woman anywhere except on her face. But when women have to wear complete coverings of their faces, who is to say what is underneath?

Many argue back that women are abused everywhere, so what’s the difference. Yes, that’s true. All the more reason why Western nations have laws against abuse. There are consequences for such actions. Is justice always served? No. But at least in America, for example, if a woman wants to escape an abusive husband, there are places she can go. Shelters. She can get a job. Become independent and people will encourage her and admire her for it. In Islamic countries, there is nowhere for a woman to go. There is no escape. She must remain under the control of her husband or the men in her family.

From Quran.com:

(As to those women on whose part you see ill conduct,) meaning, the woman from whom you see ill conduct with her husband, such as when she acts as if she is above her husband, disobeys him, ignores him, dislikes him, and so forth. When these signs appear in a woman, her husband should advise her and remind her of Allah's torment if she disobeys him. Indeed, Allah ordered the wife to obey her husband and prohibited her from disobeying him, because of the enormity of his rights and all that he does for her. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said,

«لَوْ كُنْتُ آمِرًا أَحَدًا أَنْ يَسْجُدَ لِأَحَدٍ، لَأَمَرْتُ الْمَرْأَةَ أَنْ تَسْجُدَ لِزَوْجِهَا، مِنْ عِظَمِ حَقِّهِ عَلَيْهَا»

(If I were to command anyone to prostrate before anyone, I would have commanded the wife to prostrate before her husband, because of the enormity of his right upon her.) Al-Bukhari recorded that Abu Hurayrah said that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said,

«إِذَا دَعَا الرَّجُلُ امْرَأَتَهُ إِلى فِرَاشِهِ فَأَبَتْ عَلَيْهِ، لَعَنَتْهَا الْمَلَائِكَةُ حَتَّى تُصْبِح»

(If the man asks his wife to come to his bed and she declines, the angels will keep cursing her until the morning.) Muslim recorded it with the wording,

«إِذَا بَاتَتِ الْمَرْأَةُ هَاجِرَةً فِرَاشَ زَوْجِهَا، لَعَنَتْهَا الْمَلَائِكَةُ حَتَّى تُصْبِح»

(As to those women on whose part you see ill conduct, admonish them (first)). Allah's statement,

وَاهْجُرُوهُنَّ فِى الْمَضَاجِعِ

(abandon them in their beds,) `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported that Ibn `Abbas said "The abandonment refers to not having intercourse with her, to lie on her bed with his back to her." Several others said similarly. As-Suddi, Ad-Dahhak, `Ikrimah, and Ibn `Abbas, in another narration, added, "Not to speak with her or talk to her." The Prophet said,

«أَنْ تُطْعِمَهَا إِذَا طَعِمْتَ، وَتَكْسُوَهَا إِذَا اكْتَسَيْتَ، وَلَا تَضْرِبِ الْوَجْهَ، وَلَا تُقَبِّحْ، وَلَا تَهْجُرْ إِلَّا فِي الْبَيْت»

(To feed her when you eat, cloth her when you buy clothes for yourself, refrain from striking her face or cursing her, and to not abandon her, except in the house.) Allah's statement,

وَاضْرِبُوهُنَّ

(beat them) means, if advice and ignoring her in the bed do not produce the desired results, you are allowed to discipline the wife, without severe beating. Muslim recorded that Jabir said that during the Farewell Hajj, the Prophet said;

«وَاتَّقُوا اللهَ فِي النِّسَاءِ، فَإِنَّهُنَّ عِنْدَكُمْ عَوَانٍ، وَلَكُمْ عَلَيْهِنَّ أَنْ لَا يُوطِئْنَ فُرُشَكُمْ أَحَدًا تَكْرَهُونَهُ،فَإِنْ فَعَلْنَ ذَلِكَ فَاضْرِبُوهُنَّ ضَرْبًا غَيْرَ مُبَرِحٍ، وَلَهُنَّ عَلَيْكُمْ رِزْقُهُنَّ وَكِسْوَتُهُنَّ بِالْمَعْرُوف»

(Fear Allah regarding women, for they are your assistants. You have the right on them that they do not allow any person whom you dislike to step on your mat. However, if they do that, you are allowed to discipline them lightly. They have a right on you that you provide them with their provision and clothes, in a reasonable manner.) Ibn `Abbas and several others said that the Ayah refers to a beating that is not violent. Al-Hasan Al-Basri said that it means, a beating that is not severe.

Allah said,

فَإِنْ أَطَعْنَكُمْ فَلاَ تَبْغُواْ عَلَيْهِنَّ سَبِيلاً

(but if they return to obedience, seek not against them means (of annoyance),) meaning, when the wife obeys her husband in all that Allah has allowed, then no means of annoyance from the husband are allowed against his wife. Therefore, in this case, the husband does not have the right to beat her or shun her bed. Allah's statement.

Reassuring isn’t it. As long as a woman obeys her husband, he doesn’t have the right to beat her. My abusive husband told me the same. Why didn’t I just obey him? If I only cut the onions right, he wouldn’t throw the plate across the room. If I only didn’t chew my apple so loudly, he wouldn’t have to hit me. If only I stayed silent at parties instead of embarrassing him with my stupid, ignorant American comments, he wouldn’t have to slap me when we got home. If only I had run faster when I was pregnant (and with toxemia, which endangered my life and the life of my baby), we wouldn’t have missed the last underground and he wouldn’t have been forced to pay for a taxi, for that I deserved being viciously kicked.

Yes, so I know what it’s like to be abused by a husband and to feel like there is no way out. Thankfully for me, it happened in London, and I was able to plan my escape and get away. There is a world of difference between being abused in a Western country and a Muslim one.

It’s not easy for me to write about these things, but it’s also why I am so passionate about it, and why I must write on these difficult topics, so other people can perhaps understand a little bit better what it’s like to be trapped with no way out, knowing that no one is going to help you. In fact, they are going to do their best to keep you there while denying that the abuse is even happening.

And that’s all I have to say right now.

I know sometimes in my essays, I put different things together unexpectedly. But it all relates in the bigger picture. Who are the aggressors? Who is defending freedom? Please, it should be obvious.

