I’ve had a productive week of writing my book. I’m ending the week with this short, but important post. Having lived under Sharia law, I’ve done everything I can for the past three years to warn against allowing it to take a foothold in the West. Unfortunately, it has now gone far beyond a foothold.

NYC Mayor, Zohran Mamdani’s office marked World Hijab Day with a post praising the hijab:

"Today, we celebrate the faith, identity, & pride of Muslim women & girls around the world who choose to wear the hijab, a powerful symbol of devotion & celebration of Muslim heritage."

Women and girls who choose to wear the hijab.

Really?

NO. NO. NO.

Even when cult members “choose” to wear a symbol of submission, how much of it is free will and how much is brainwashing?

Hijab is a way to control, coerce, and bully women. It is a form of slut-shaming. Girls who wear it are pure and closer to Allah. They are less likely to tempt men with their vile bodies. Those who don’t wear it are unclean and no better than whores. In fact, if they are molested, they deserve it.

Many will tell you the Qur’an does not require the hijab, it is a “choice”. This is a lie. I go into all of this in my book, The Seduction of Islam.

Having a ‘hijab day’ is an insult to the thousands upon thousands of women who have been imprisoned, tortured and murdered for removing it.

Mamdani will never praise the women of Iran, whose courage ignited a revolution that has seen thousands of men, women and children slaughtered in the streets by the Iranian Shi’ite regime. How can Mamdani praise the women who fight against this brutal regime when he is a Shi’ite Muslim himself.

What is absolutely insane are the western women who sing the praises of a day celebrating the oppression of women.

Here’s Irish Senator Eileen Flynn

Here’s Marzieh Ebrahimi, the victim of an acid attack simply because she didn't want to wear the hijab that foolish western women are raving about.

Below see the tears of an Afghan girl who prays that schools will reopen. They will not.

If you think, oh, Afghanistan is far away and the Taliban are extremists. That will never happen in my country, this is how it progresses:

This woman from Iran was flogged for not wearing hers. From The Persian Jewess.

If you doubt that this happens, in 2024, Roya Heshmati received 75 lashes for posting the image below of her walking without a hijab, which was a crime against "morality."

Heshmati wrote in the account of her punishment that she steadfastly refused to wear a hijab, despite threats by the man carrying out the flogging to initiate a new case against her for violating the hijab law.

Eventually, she said, her hands were cuffed behind her back, preventing her from removing the head scarf placed over her head by female court officers.

Heshmati was then led to a room she described as a “medieval torture chamber” where she was lashed in front of a judge by one of the many whips on display.

Yes, while women are tortured for refusing to wear the hijab in Muslim countries, we have to endure propaganda like this:

What’s more important in New York schools: reading writing and arithmetic or having girls wear hijabs to “dispel misconceptions.”

This photo makes me the angriest because WHY, just why??? Look at these teenage girls. They are young and impressionable. This is called brainwashing and it’s not even hidden; it’s out in the open. It’s civilizational suicide.

Since 1979, women in Iran have been fighting against this oppression. It’s impossible to say how many have died so far in the most recent revolution, but the numbers could well be over 20,000. It is horrifying the news that is coming out of Iran.

I have an idea. How about a ‘No Hijab Day’ when women and girls can take off their hijabs for a day and see what it feels like. But that will never happen because, you know, no decent Muslim girl would choose to be a slut for a day, right?

