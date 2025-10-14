It’s time for BREAK FREE MONDAYS! From now on it will be at 9 PM ET. A little late today!

Since I have been traveling and I simply had to write my earlier essay, The last living hostages are home. The fight continues to honor this incredible day, I thought I would give you this fun, albeit shocking, somewhat X-rated (I warned you) dive into “Women in Paradise.”

This is a little follow up to popular piece I wrote in January: Laughing at Islam: A wild ride through some of the most ridiculous rules for women in Islam.

The video below, Description of Women in The Islamic Paradise, is from a couple of my favorite ex-Muslims, “The Two Abullahs”. They are really funny.

Although, I don’t know, maybe when all you men hear this, you might convert to Islam. After all, in paradise, you will have the strength of a hundred men so that in one night, you can have sex with a hundred virgins or more!

And you know what? Allah promises you women with perfectly shaped big breasts so that you will have an incentive in this life to lust for paradise! Yes, this is what your mind is supposed to be filled with, this obsession with women and virgins and sex slaves. No wonder 90% of women in Egypt say they have been sexually assaulted.

You can’t make this stuff up. Imagine a priest or a pastor talking like the imams do in this video! And okay, I know plenty of priests and pastors do things they shouldn’t do, but that’s called sin. They aren’t supposed to do it. It’s not something to be praised as the highest calling in paradise.

Imagine if we held Jesus up as an example of this type of behavior. I always tell people, who would you like your son to look up to as the highest example for how he should behave—Mohammed or Jesus? Who would you trust your six-year-old daughter with—Mohammed or Jesus?’

Anyone who says they choose Mohammed is a pervert.

The more you learn about Islam, the more ridiculous, perverse and downright disgusting it is.

Anyway, we always need a good laugh, and Islam offers that for us. Needless to say, Muslims do not have a sense of humor when it comes to their own religion, so for me to even put this out there is dangerous. I do it anyway!