Break Free Media
Break Free Podcast with Karen Hunt
Elon Musk's "Novos Ordo Seclorum"
2
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:01:33
-1:01:33

Elon Musk's "Novos Ordo Seclorum"

“We finally have a mandate to delete the regulations that do not serve the GREATER GOOD” sounds great except when those restrictions include invading our bodies, and most disturbingly, our minds.
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Dec 02, 2024
2
3
Share
Transcript

I’ve been enjoying my family for the past few days. It’s been absolutely wonderful. I will have another essay, hopefully tomorrow!

In the meantime, today I was on The Freedom Conversation Podcast discussing the Transhumanist culture being woven all around us, in particular, my essay: Elon Musk promises Americans “Novos Ordo Seclorum”, meaning “A New Order of the Ages”.

I really enjoyed this in-depth conversation. I liked that David had read the essay we were talking about (not everyone does!) and had researched the scientific links. Periodically, he put up images of the parts we were discussing. It made for a very satisfying and interesting exchange.

Transhumanism as a main topic of conversation on David’s podcast. I encourage you to check it out.

Break Free Media is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Leave a comment

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Break Free Media
Break Free Podcast with Karen Hunt
I comment on free speech, protecting our children, and exposing the lies of the media, exploring the big picture through a personal lens, offering insight into this dystopian era. “Karen is one of the most astute writers [today.]" Trish Wood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Recent Episodes
In Conversation with Johnny Vedmore about "Bird Flu Blues
  Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
In Conversation with Rick Munn
  Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
In Conversation with Jason Bermas
  Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
LOCKED & LOADED: In Conversation with Rick Munn
  Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Karen Hunt on Joseph Arthur & his Technicolor Dreamcast
  Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Karen Hunt on the Johnny Vedmore Show
  Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
In Conversation with Rick Munn: Way of the Warrior
  Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek