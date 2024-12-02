Elon Musk's "Novos Ordo Seclorum"

I’ve been enjoying my family for the past few days. It’s been absolutely wonderful. I will have another essay, hopefully tomorrow!

In the meantime, today I was on The Freedom Conversation Podcast discussing the Transhumanist culture being woven all around us, in particular, my essay: Elon Musk promises Americans “Novos Ordo Seclorum”, meaning “A New Order of the Ages”.

I really enjoyed this in-depth conversation. I liked that David had read the essay we were talking about (not everyone does!) and had researched the scientific links. Periodically, he put up images of the parts we were discussing. It made for a very satisfying and interesting exchange.

Transhumanism as a main topic of conversation on David’s podcast. I encourage you to check it out.

Leave a comment

Share