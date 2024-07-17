Light-hearted post here—Absolutely!
You just have to pick the right ones. And okay, he ended up dead, but I don’t think it was these ladies’ fault.
Actually, at 6 feet tall, I could have done it. (Check out Way of the Warrior)
Further on the topic of protecting the president, look at this photo.
Do you see the white roof in the upper left corner? That's where Thomas Crooks climbed, in full view, with a clear shot of the president. Folks, I’ve tried to convince myself that it was only negligence. But the more I think about it, the more convinced I am that it was an inside job.
What do you think? Can women protect the president? Was the assassination attempt an inside job?
This is a light-hearted post, but seriously, what dark times we live in! Will we ever know the truth of what really happened?
Women can protect the president - it just can't be any woman. For goodness sake they have to meet standards and be trained. In front of the world we see a weakness. Same goes for men. Not sure if all the men assigned were prepared. The reputation of the Secret Service is shattered. I didn't want to once more think something might be a set up but I can't help it. No one would miss that shot and that shooter should never have been able to get up on that roof. That roof should have been covered by an agent.
Agree. They are trying to shift the focus onto blaming women for what happened, when something shady was going on that had nothing to do with this argument that, obviously, only an exceptional woman can protect the president and it shouldn't have been that woman.
Exceptional women can be part of the team that protects the president, but not short fat women (sorry, it needs to be said).
Or short fat men either.
I didn't see any short fat men around Trump. I guess the physical requirements were not lowered for them.
Also note how the "secret documents" case was dropped the very next morning. If he'd died, he couldn't sue the arse off everyone involved in turning his home upside down, for $Millions!
Look at the “shorting “ of Truth social stocks leading up to the shot. People knew
That is a very good point.
Apparently the shorting in airlines also took place befor 9/11. May be a good way to flag planned events.
That is fascinating.
Great photos. You and Kadafi's security team look like the Greek Goddess Nike.
In his book Scott Horton on our endless wars in the Middle East, he argues that Clinton pushed for Gaddafi's elimination, which resulted in chaos for the country, with women being the biggest losers.
Good points
Not those DEI women!!!! Did you see them mishandling their weapons at the motorcade!! OMG…this is pure insanity! Especially while they were dodging who knows what leaving openings for President Trump to be shot at again!!! Then for the ignorant DEI SS Director that the roof had too much of a pitch to put someone on it!!!! Are you kidding me!!! Our roof on our home is much steeper than that and I even clean it and the gutters all the time!!! So an experience, trained SS gunmen can’t handle that…..this is absolutely BS!!!! It was such a low pitch that anyone could manage a post!!! This was an inside job by the DS and the SS has explaining to do! This is all on the Obiden/Obama regime! They wanted Trump killed!!!
All I could think about was Bridesmaid and Melissa McCarthy's character.
About conspiracy 🤔. Mental Illness, DEI hires, negligence, incompetents. Violence follows hate. Nothing is cooling down. It's a shit show in the extreme.
LOL. I want this Cheatle woman gone. These women give the rest of us cool-headed females a bad name! I was living in England when the Iron Woman Margaret Thatcher was leading the nation. They need another one like her!!! I remember when she first became PM, they made fun of her husband, led around by her, and said that women shouldn't be leaders because once a month they turn into emotional wrecks and can't think straight. It didn't take long for them to shut up. Thatcher proved them wrong.
Love your work Karen, but sorry - NO we don’t need another Margaret Thatcher!!! Margaret Thatcher knew all about underage sex rings among ministers. She is also mentioned by several victims/whistleblowers of MKUltra.
Cathyfox.wordpress.com Type in Margaret thatcher in search engine.
Of course it was.
I have no problem with women being in the SS if they pass the same qualifying criteria.
However that said, it does seem odd that there would be a DEI push to put women in danger (SS details) while at the same time not immediately doing the same for combat roles in the military.
Have you seen the fitness standards needed?
A poor standard from a male applicant is a good standard from a female applicant.
Equal standards from everyone.
If men have to do 50 push-ups in a minute, then so should women.
They should not lower the standards. Anyone who applies must be able to fulfill the standards.
Some can who have the necessary physical build, skills competence, mental acuity, disposition, and fortitude. I give you https://www.syfy.com/xena-warrior-princess/season-6/blogs/watch-all-6-seasons-of-xena-warrior-princess-on-syfycom
LOL. She's not real, though. I am sure Elon Musk is working on a Optimus model to protect presidents. Yuck. I wouldn't trust his robots near me.
But Lucy Lawless is real.😉
I hear ya on the robots - we’ve been warned by sci fi many times.
Some can. I am thinking the likes of Walentyna Schewtschenko. Most women though would not be up to the task and I am not talking height. You need a warrior spirit 😉
Then how do u explain this...
https://open.substack.com/pub/jace33437/p/misogynistic-trump-supporters-wrongly?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=3ugsk9
After reading the first paragraph, I realized that you can't be taken seriously. My time is too precious to waste on ideologized, brainwashed 3rd generation feminists, who, in my opinion, have not even the slightest understanding of the meaning of this word.
By the way, you have an absolutely frightening deficit in historical education, otherwise you would never have the idea of comparing Donald Trump to Hitler.
Feminism is cancer, regardless of the waves.
The Titanic was full to the brim with brain-dead feminists.
They all got off safely while the men all died.
I am not totally d'accord. Women should have equal rights before the law and they did have to fight for that. But equality has been achived yonks ago and all feminists that came afterwards were just tools of globalistic satanists, destroying the family, killing babies, pitching women against men. It's part of the frankfurt school....
Equal rights/opprtunty/consequences/responsibilities
U missed the sarcasm warning
Ur not alone
I guess I was too subtle
I'm sorry
Knowing that it was intentionally made with as much sarcasm as I could possibly cram into it, how did I do?
I think people don’t realize it is satire!
Some don't
I guess that means I did a pretty good job 🤷♂️
It's pretty funny to me
U might enjoy Monica's comment and my reply
Hey Karen I believe there are a few women that can handle the job but as in all things men typically do you cannot lower any standard whatsoever just because you want to feel good about having a woman doing a job it's really that simple it's a life or death type of job....maranatha!!
Absolutely! Lower the standard is crazy. So much crazy going on right now!
Never confuse governmental incompetence with conspiracies. I served as an attorney for a few years at a fairly high level of government and interacted with quite a few government employees in law enforcement and politics. You have no idea of the large percentage of government employees who are patently incompetent. They are protected by various civil service protections that make it almost impossible to fire incompetent or ineffective employees. Employees are rewarded for not rocking the boat, not questioning orders, and time in the job. The very few competent and motivated employees have no financial upside and are often punished for working hard and making everyone else appear lazy. They usually give up and leave. I would have thought of all of the Federal Government agencies, the Secret Service would have the most competent and motivated employees, but the numerous layers of incompetency revealed in the Trump assassination attempt, both before, during and after, is almost beyond comprehension. Still, I believe an independent investigation will show it was gross negligence in planning, protection, supervision, communications, and execution as opposed to a conspiracy.
More reasonable to believe it was an inside job than simple incompetence.
Absolutely! Consider the Urdu-begis—highly trained and armed female guards who protected the Mughal emperors and their harems. They were totally badass!
https://www.worldhistory.org/Urdubegis/#:~:text=The%20Urdubegis%20were%20a%20group,urdubegis%20were%20a%20Mughal%20creation.
Very interesting! I will have to find out more!
Sounds like the late Quaddify's all female bodyguards.
Could be! I don’t know anything about them.
"I could have done it."
Lol, funny, time comes for us all, doesn't it!
Ah yes, LOL! back in the day... once upon a time... if only...
It feels like the end of a movie where there is so many scenes that make no sense and you have to just sit and watch till it comes together in the end.
If they wanted trump dead, he would be dead.
What is most distressing is the worship of trump.
Pictures of him being a saviour.
Pictures of him being almost godlike.
People proclaiming their trust in him.
Deuteronomy32:21.
They have made me jealous with what is no god; they have provoked me to anger with their idols. So I will make them jealous with those who are no people; I will provoke them to anger with a foolish nation.
As I said in my previous pieces, it's good to question, stay vigilant. It's only going to get more chaotic. The menticide is increasing.
That’s just silly. Had he not turned his head exactly when he did - to the fraction of a second, he’d be dead.
Sorry but for the most part women should not be in charge of protecting the president. Men are physically bigger and have testosterone coursing through their veins. Unless you are an anomaly meaning over 6 feet tall and strong. They should have a physical test of some kind. And yes it was an inside job. Negligent because he missed! I know that sounds dark but the ppl in the crowd were trying to alert them for several minutes. WTF? Sabrinalabow.substack.com
Agree. That is what I said. But you are quoting Candace Owens, about the "testosterone coursing through their veins". This is not necessarily a good thing either. I am a full contact fighter, and that testosterone can cause more problems than a cool head. I speak from experience. Yes, it is the exceptional woman who should protect a president. But they do exist.
Yes you are right. I had just heard Candace's podcast. I should have cited her. And there are some who exist like I said. I think a physical test of some kind would solve the problem.
He missed. But actually except for the turn of Trump’s head, he would have placed the round right into Trump’s temple. It was not an inaccurate shot. By using an unknown, seemingly inept patsy, plotters invoked plausible deniability. Strange that James Biden would tell fellow financial plotters that exact thing years earlier.
The guy who stood in front of Reagan and took a bullet? Had that been this broad, Reagan would’ve been killed.
No.
If the protector is not bigger & stronger than the protectee - if by sheer size they cannot shield the protectee - they are not right for the job. If they can’t even holster their firearm, they don’t belong anywhere near a protective detail of anyone.
This broad seemed to have no idea what to do, zero ability to shield a protectee much larger, was completely incapable of helping drag DJT offstage, and surprised everyone by not shooting herself in the foot with an accidental discharge. She had no idea what she was doing. Just like Director Cheeto.
Someone pointed out the names: Thomas CROOKs and SS Director CHEATle. Funny, but of course, not funny.
Absolutely, this woman was not up to the task for the reasons you mention. That doesn't mean no woman in the entire world could do that job. Anyone who goes for that job, just like for the job of a fire fighter, military, etc. should have to perform at the highest standard expected. If they can't do it, they can't do the job. It's simple.
I think we have to stop thinking in these extremes that we are being forced into. Candace Owens is saying women shouldn't even be pilots. I had a female pilot from NY to Los Angeles and I was glad. She was also a great communicator. How far do we take these rules? We have to be careful not to be the tyranny we fought against.
I thought the way that u did until I did some research.....
Stop spamming us with this crap. TIA
What's TIA?
I would strongly recommend you rewrite your article and eliminate all anti-Trump bias as it only questions the rest of the claims you are making. Stick to the facts - Trump being a threat to democracy is certainly not one of them; if this were true Biden would not be in the White House.
If I told u that it is 100% sarcasm would that change ur opinion on the wording?
Fascinating that your go-to is misogyny and mine is physics. So I’d rewrite your comment as “I felt the way…” as you’ve obviously not been thinking.
I agree these decisions should be made rationally, not by emotion. I take exception when men say women are driven more by emotion and men by intellect. The thing is, the problem with what happened at the rally has nothing to do with whether or not a woman can protect a president in a physical situation. It has to do with someone on the inside helping the shooter. Who was that person, or persons, is the most important question.
I find men to be extremely emotional. We are in wars because they get so angry with one another. I was physically abused by a husband who could not control his emotions. Men get in physical fights all the time and women try to calm them down. Women cry more often and men get violent more often. That's also true.
But I agree, it is more likely a man should be in a position where a physical fight might occur than a woman.
It's sarcasm
"Yes......AHEM.....you know.....the Thing......! RES IPSA LOQUITUR
🤣 my Latin is rusty. That was a lie. My Latin aquired from Asterix Comics is rusty. Had to google it. And I agree.
Big shout out and audible dog whistle to those who are still cognitively intact and paying attention....
This is the first time I’ve seen the “lay of the land” since this happened. I’ve heard this building was outside of the security zone. Could that even be possible with trained law enforcement? Then we have the comment from the head of Secret Service about the roof being sloped. Why the hell is that supposed to be an issue? Don’t they have snipers on the roof of the White House every single day? It boggles the mind!!!
It was complete ineptitude, at best
The vicious mockery of women has been heating up from all sides. Yes incompetent women make us all look bad, but the relentless focus on the women when there is plenty of blame to go around should be ringing alarm bells. Too many men are serious about the sandwiches, repealing the 19th Ammendment, no fault divorce and reproductive rights. Excesses of feminism, like me too cancelations without due process and incompetent DEI hires, are causing a tsumani of resentful backlash. We'll be lucky to hang on to the rights our foremothers fought so hard for.
Yes, but generally speaking, most women should not qualify to be assigned a position as a direct shield. The agents height and strength will matter.
But the skills and stature of women would be hugely beneficial in other roles on the security team.
If that roof was too steep for SS agents to be on then we need better SS agents.
A woman who meets all the physical and skill requirements the men have to meet, and who has the imposing and intimidating physical presence to deter malefactors, and who is just as assertive, protective, and aggressive as her male colleagues. Maybe.
Reality is the only thing that matters.
I keep thinking about that old Bill Hicks bit about the Zapbruder film: https://youtu.be/B8IvKx0c19w?si=KyOFMAa0ObDez0hS
Except this time, they actually took a shot at him and said “next time we won’t miss …”
Trump is probably a psyop. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was all part of the plan. The reason I say Trump is a psyop is because if he really stood for the people and cleaning up gov corruption, he wouldn’t have backed lockdowns and sold us out to big pharma witj operation warp speed leading to jab mandates. When given the opportunity to show if he really was for the people, he proved not to be. So likely, he’s controlled opposition.
Third spam of this garbage.
I guess so, I lost count
Did u read it?
If not, how do u know it's garbage?
Also, it's 100% sarcastic, not sure if u are aware of that or not.
Either way, thanks and be well
