Break Free with Karen Hunt

99 Comments
Ripple
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Nothing says "protecting our democracy" quite like convicting and possibly jailing their political opponent by means of a show trial and then pulling their own POTUS and presumptive nominee via the primary process and installing the party's hand-picked choice.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Yep

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mindi
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

So tonight is the first time the loser media and leftists noticed Biden is not there???? Give me a break! I knew when they stole it, and I hold them responsible for foisting this on America and all of the damage that whoever is pulling his strings is doing worldwide — the war in Ukraine and all of the dead young men fighting that globalist war, the open border with the death and carnage — I could go on and on. I am so angry with the marxists leftists — is this the transformation Obama dreamed of?

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Everybody could see it but it's amazing how easily people can be manipulated. There's a lot of angry people in American right now and they aren't going to get any less angry as the days pass. It's not a good situation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joni
Jun 28

Yes it is and he is the one pulling the strings now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bubba Humphries
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Biden proved to the world he is incompetent. I think there will be a move to put Michele Obama as the Democratic candidate and Gavin Newsome as her VP

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

I think that's a good assessment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joni
Jun 28

Or the reverse order. Obama already is directing the assassination of America….they are going to speed it up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kris Newcomer
Newcomer's Guide
Jun 28

Makes sense, it is the intersectional Saint Obama appeal— and then they will accuse everyone of racism and sexism for voting for an old white man over the potential first female black president.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

Big Mike is “female?”

You sure?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Kris Newcomer
Newcomer's Guide
Jun 28

lol. If she really is female, they will play the patriarchy card of feminism. If she/he is a man, they can play the transgender victims card. Either way, they have an intersectionality gold card there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
la chevalerie vit
vérité et chevalerie
Jun 28·edited Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Biden again showed his incoherent incompetence. His mouth was so full of lies he had to keep spitting out his feet. I hope nobody rescues the democrats aka uniparty as they have been destroying our country. A sea change is needed. I watched the real debate which was cleverly done. https://www.therealdebate.com/

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

That's hilarious!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CNN-PA
Jun 28

Yes!! The real debate was actually informative! This country needs Bobby Kennedy!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
la chevalerie vit
vérité et chevalerie
Jun 28

Yes, to me he is focused on the things that matter most. EO to fire govt employees that lie to the American people! Kill censorship. Strike off pharma’s immunity. Medical freedom. Shred the childhood vax schedule. Dismantle corpo-government. Fix the social security contract. Downsize overall budget, and downsize military share. Put a smaller govt back in service of a free people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

100% true. I’ve never seen a savaging like the CNN panel just gave DementiaJoe. Amazing. They even went after Jilly from Philly. It could not have been any more obvious the MSM had been given the word to get rid of Joe. But they also went after Kamala obliquely: “if you vote for Joe you’re voting for Kamala.” And they know she is less popular than DemebtiaJoe….

We shall see, but I expect over the next week to hear Joe say he’ll drop out “for the good of the country.” DNC will bring in a FNG and “he will be allowed to select his own running mate,” which is the only way to reduce the blast radius of throwing Kamala after Joe under the bus…

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Absolutely. The entire ticket will be thrown out. Now, all they need to do is throw Trump in jail on July 11th. This is not going to get any better.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

LOL! That would be interesting. They took an epic L in the debate, they’re gonna tank Joe & Kamala, & throw DJT in jail in revenge … what else can they do? Send Trump to Dealey Plaza?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28·edited Jun 28Author

Letting Trump walk would be kind of anticlimactic after all of this. But it's hard to imagine them really doing it. Turning Trump into a martyr is not going to help their cause, but then they are in such panic mode now, they will do anything.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Dealey Plaza.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Yikes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
X. P. Callahan
Diary Poems
Jun 28·edited Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Matt Taibbi just said that Dem insiders "woodchippered" Ol' Joe. At her debate afterparty, Dr. Jill looks like Elena Ceauşescu "encouraging" the hostile mob to go on listening to her husband's final speech, four days before the two of them were executed.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

I saw that. It's like something from a horrorfest. Like what I just wrote Welcome to the Funhouse. https://khmezek.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-funhouse-the-presidential

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
X. P. Callahan
Diary Poems
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Glad you're reading "Infidel." It's a great book.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28·edited Jun 28Author

So much respect for Ayaan. I just finished Unveiled by Yasmine Mohammed. That was good, too. And of course, Son of Hamas. I gave that one to my son. One of the best books I've read in a long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ernie Rockwell
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Yes great book. In there she explains, among many other things, the difference between the “Medina”Muslims who take the “smite them at their necks” as their calling, versus the “Mecca” Muslims that take “there shall be no compulsion in religion” to mean more peaceful coexistence. At least that is what I recall having read the book about 10 years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

I like how she explains life growing up in that world, she really brings it alive. She's a wonderful writer. A horrible world to grow up in as a girl. She came on Substack recently so I read her work regularly. She's a Christian now so her perspective has changed somewhat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Slick
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

No. Don’t panic. It was just a ‘Cheap Fake’. You demoncrates didn’t see a late stage dementia patient. It was all made up!

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Laughing is good. We have to maintain a sense of humor. When we lose that, all hope is gone! LOL!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

🤣🤣🤣🤣😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
OGRE
Siegbarste Newsletter / WindUpR…
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

The "presidential debate/clown show" was a chance to throw Biden under the bus, sure, but who didn't already know Biden was on the way out?

What this means is that the current powers that be, believe that they can lie to the American people for 4-years, swap out the candidate, and just keep on lying.

I'm not sure that will work, because last night is NOT the first time that people have seen Biden's mental decline. It's been going on since before 2020. He was always rambling about strange things and saying, "Never mind..." Hell my wife's 93 year old grandmother even said that Biden obviously has dementia.

The puppet masters always seem to operate with the assumption that the narrative is believed by most. However, I don't think that's the case this time.

We'll have to see what happens next.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

I think people will forget last night in two seconds. As soon as they trot out new candidates, everyone will be all excited again.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
OGRE
Siegbarste Newsletter / WindUpR…
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Swapping out the democrat candidate won’t work for anyone paying attention. I think that even those people who are not paying close attention will know better this go’round.

Everything narrative driven is predicated on the idea that the office of the president -- actually meaning something in the government power structure. I don't believe that it does at this point.

Here's how I see things going down:

• Trump will win in a landslide.

• Somehow democrats will manage to keep the senate through nefarious means, nobody is watching the senate. Every Trump voter -- will vote democrat in the senate, but only in key states. This will effectively neuter Trump.

• All of the Deep State/Permanent Government people that Trump wants to remove will stay in place, because they are unelected bureaucrats, and can’t be removed without the senate. Remember they couldn’t even get rid of Mayorkas through impeachment.

• Trump can issue executive orders that might make things better for a time.

• Trump will be blamed for everything not working out, and for the “failures of Capitalism.”

• All of Trump’s executive orders will all be rescinded once the next president comes along -- which will be a democrat.

I don’t think things get fixed through means legally available to the American people. At this point it seems that people ignoring the government, and failing to comply is the only option left.

When the FDA tells you to kill your entire herd of cattle -- DON’T. When they want you to kill all your chickens -- DON’T. Of course, the government is going to pay people more to kill their animals than they could otherwise profit through the market, but that’s all fiat money, they’ll print it while you wait. They’re never going to pay farmers in gold. Just something to consider.

Hopefully this will keep things working while local politics can be battled out. And perhaps one day it will begin making a difference at the upper levels.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Trump the Scapegoat.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
OGRE
Siegbarste Newsletter / WindUpR…
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Yes. And vaccines just might be what gets him there.

https://ogre.substack.com/p/trump-is-going-to-be-the-fall-guy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shawn Pitcher
Shawn’s Substack
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

We've reached a critical inflection point as a nation where too many are too woke and simultaneously asleep at the wheel of an electric vehicle, with a dead battery that cannot be recycled and no cash or credit to purchase another ride. Next up, full on global war to prepare for installation of the next monetary system update. The habits of the Global Elite Swarm can be observed and their hungers and desires inferred.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gina
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Yes, this entire debate was theater by the Left, to rid themselves of this dementia-ridden puppet who has outlasted his usefulness to them.

Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

These are cruel people. What I saw last night was a horrorfest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kris Newcomer
Newcomer's Guide
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

I just don’t understand why they felt they had to do it this way, where they humiliated the man. Everyone knew he has been failing— if he just said that wouldn’t run again, he could have bowed out and finished his downhill dementia spiral in peace and quiet, away from the spotlight.

Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

It's crazy. Just like why the sudden call for elections in France and the UK. It's all very unsettling. But it's the menticide. Keeping people on edge, not knowing what's going to happen next.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Tom Slick
Jul 1

The French election was held now because Macron dissolved the National Assembly on June 9, just hours after the far right significantly outperformed his centrist coalition in the European elections. It was a power play to show the EU how strong he was. He didn’t expect liberal France to finally elect Marine LePen’s nationalist party, or any of the other parties for that matter.

Calling LePen a far right and Macron a centrist is a misnomer when compared with US politicians. Macron is a hard left globalist, even further left than Bernie Sanders, and LePen is center left like Kevin McCarthy, who was the least conservative Republican in Congress at best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Slick
Jun 28

Because the people directed by the 25th amendment like the power they wield with a POTATUS in the Oval Office. They do as they wish without a care in the world that they’ll be stopped or held accountable for the consequences of their actions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

Edith won’t let him and no D Cabinet Secretary will go on record to 25th a D prez.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

You’re not under the misimpression that democrats actually care about people, are you?

If so, can you explain defunding cops, decarcerating thugs, no-cash bail, open borders, failing schools…

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Kris Newcomer
Newcomer's Guide
Jun 28

Oh the assumptions people make about others online based on one comment.

No, I have no delusions that Democrats care about people. I dislike Biden but knowing how dementia affects people his age, I can still feel some sympathy for how the Democrats have used him and abused him. (Not a lot but some.)

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

Yeah. I don’t feel sorry for enemies of my kids’ futures.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Kris Newcomer
Newcomer's Guide
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

I understand that frustration and anger, and I am right there with you. But I can also simultaneously feel some small amount of sympathy for Joe Biden as a human being, who is being used despite obviously needing to retire. I am not saying that you need to feel the same as me, I am just explaining that for myself, I feel angry about lots of things the Democratic Party has done, including Joe Biden over the course of his career, AND I also do feel sorry for him that his health and mental well-being is clearly suffering but he is being forced to continue to pretend that everything is ok.

It is possible to hold conflicting emotions in one’s head, but do know that I don’t vote based on these emotions. So no need to get all up in arms by me simply expressing sympathy for an elderly person whose mind is going. My sympathy is that and only that- sympathy. Not a vote of confidence, not a voice of support for him, not a pass for any of his terrible policies.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Kidbuck
Jun 28

I kinda feel sorry for old Sleepy Joe too but I mostly do not.

I can't help to think he has put himself in this position for the most part.

It doesn't appear that he's even willing to step down.

And how do you think it will look for the wokesters if they pull Kamala Harris off of the ticket?

I suppose the only way they do that is to replace her with Big Mike?

Heck, IDK.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
FLETCHER BOLSOVER
FLETCHER’s Substack
Jul 1

Yes, a theater with NO AUDIENCE. Who decided this to protect Joe from losing his script???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kidbuck
Jun 28

He looks like a stuffed animal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Slick
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Demokkkrats are blaming Groping Joe’s poor performance on him having a cold.

How dare they allow him to possibly infect the 47th President of the United States!

#BidenExcuses

#GropingJoeGottaGo

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Haha, good point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
X. P. Callahan
Diary Poems
Jun 28·edited Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Via Instapundit, a comment too good not to share: "You know what’s really hilarious here is that ORDINARILY they might be able to replace him at the DNC. But they held the phony 'virtual' DNC a few days back so as to make the Ohio ballot. He’s locked in! They nominated him! He’s their guy! They’re riding the bomb down like Slim Pickens on Wing Attack Plan R!”

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

😳 is that true? There must be a way to bring in someone else. This is too weird.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
X. P. Callahan
Diary Poems
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

I don't know if the comment is true -- I think the Democrats will do whatever they have to do, "by any means necessary"--but it certainly is funny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

They’ll get around it. The entire purpose of the Democrat party is to destroy the rule of law & replace it with totalitarianism. It would be out of character for them to follow rules.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

The Republican party hasn't done too badly with making occasional protests but still going along with it.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

Don’t get the idea that my bashing the commies means I support the GOPe…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kris Newcomer
Newcomer's Guide
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Yes, good observation about the elections worldwide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tommy Farr
Jun 28·edited Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Thanks for watching because I couldn't... I will say this this country is under judgment and we are going down and as a veteran who spent 3 years overseas in the Persian Gulf and loves this country...I will say this again this country is not mentioned at all in Bible prophecy because we are taken down, the question is how are we made insignificant, is it because we've been taken over by a foreign power? Is it because of an economic disaster? I don't know but we are witnessing unprecedented things happening.. we went from THE superpower to a laughing stock and they're setting up the next election that no matter who wins the cities will burn, people will get hurt and killed but that's what they want DIVISION... you need to be able to see this people use discernment normal is not coming back Jesus Christ is!! MARANATHA!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Agree. Maranatha!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna V
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

It was a sad day for our nation. We watched a man fall apart just like the nation of which he is the leader. We all knew he was failing before he was even elected. I am afraid what they will replace him with and how easily the people are manipulated. Dem party supporters will feel anyone will be a better choice than what they saw last night. Like taking candy from a baby.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Catherine Hazur
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

World wide take over and installation of End Stage Communism. It's been their goal all the time: not a big secret either. Its what we get by default when we elected to throw God the Creator and Sustainer out. The Antichrist will be walking out onto that (End) Stage. He's our man. By our incremental choices we got here thinking that we are the ones in control while in reality we abdicated control to the corruption that indulging in evil and sin brings. Who "We The People" select is going to wind up being moot

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julia Levin
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

I haven’t watched TV for decades but I would think it is unusual for a very left leaning company such as CNN to bash a Democratic candidate = president. I get Democrats decided to ditch Joe Biden to “save democracy” and prevent Trump from winning. Who will they choose? Newsome? Warnock? Pritzker?? Who??

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Michelle Obama? Gavin Newsom? I'm looking at Facebook and all the hard core Democrats just don't know what's happening. They "love" old Joe. It's like they got hit by a bus. And then, the absolute fear being generated that Trump might win. They are terrified.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Julia Levin
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

They will not let Trump win. They can’t allow Joe run because they might end up with Kamala, who is a uniquely unsuited politician. We shall see

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharon Dunn
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

I have absolutely No use for those scum of the earth fake ‘journalists’ on CNN or any of the other networks of the controlled media. They sicken me. As far as Joe Biden goes, well it reminds me of ‘the emperor has no clothes’ story. Only this isn’t about clothes. Sad

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

It got even worse at the "after-party ' when Jill Biden rolled him out and congratulated him like a performing dog, "You answered every question, Joe!"

She sold her soul for a moment of glory and now the Devil is cashing in. What a despicable woman. You probably saw my essay I wrote right before the debate--Welcome to the Funhouse https://khmezek.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-funhouse-the-presidential

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna Dixon
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Everything is so well orchestrated and plotted by someone(s). You are correct, it was to get Biden out. I didn't see that coming. I guess no one can tell him he cannot run for re-election, if he wants too; he becomes de facto first choice for his party. The whole world knows Biden is a doddering, feeble old man in the last stages of life. The Saudis have made funny videos about his senility. Despite the obvious, everyone plays along and says he is sharp as ever, then pulls this like he just got that way.

I'm sure they have someone in mind to replace him. They like seeing the public, guessing who it will be. It is only a figure head anyway. It will be a puppet.

Trump told all truths, and exposed some of the previous lies the press told and have since been debunked, however, once it is out there some people will not let it go and realize they have been duped. Why have this on CNN? They hate Trump. The whole plan was to try and discredit Trump when it was over. Not sure anywhere would treat Trump fairly, not even FOX.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

The contrast between Trump and Biden was so stark. You have to wonder why they allowed it. The only thing I can think of is they are so sure of their control over people's minds. They will bring in Newsom/Michelle Obama or someone similar and people will forget all about last night in two seconds. They won't think about how they are being played. Proof that AI has already hacked the minds of so many.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Donna Dixon
Jun 28

LOL, so true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Coral Kenagy
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

I did not watch the whole thing because I could barely stomach the 10 seconds I did watch. However, reading the breakdowns gives me false hope about voters on the left of the political spectrum - that they really do see and believe Biden is unfit for his post. I "read" them saying harsh things that happen to be true but that goes against their playbook... so I am left to believe Biden will NOT be on the ticket because his own people are performing their scripted roles of shunning him after "such a bad debate". It's all just such bad theater.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

They will bring in someone like Michelle Obama and in about 2 seconds this will be forgotten and the masses will be all excited again. People's brains have been fried. Nobody thinks for themselves anymore. AI has taken over their minds.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Coral Kenagy
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

I sense it will be a Newsom/ M. Obama ticket. And, I agree, that no one thinks for themself. I am embarassed when I think of how America looks to the rest of the world.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

It's terrifying. And now we are on the verge of WWIII

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Coral Kenagy
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Precisely. I am praying for the protection of my son's from any draft these wicked "leaders" may try to institute.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

… and my daughter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Grosman
DEAD TO WRITES
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Wa-salaam-aleykum

Time for Rashida Tlaib to step up

Allahu Akbar! 🇸🇦

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Not quite ready for her yet. But in four years...oh wait, there won't be a country left to run in four years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
heather gray
heather’s Substack
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Wow! Things couldn't get any more bleak for the people of the US. Will they scrap the election and just go for an appointment? Our GE in the UK is July 4. Interesting to watch that too. Nothing good in the future for as long as we are here.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

I wish I could say things are hopeful in the UK but nothing's looking hopeful right now. Elections in Iran, too! Everywhere! There's more elections this year than. Any time in history, so they say. So much upheaval. It's very disconcerting.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
heather gray
heather’s Substack
Jun 28Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

They are dire everywhere. Sunak calls an election here that he knows he won't win! France, same thing. It's crazy!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Yes, it's really puzzling.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

They believe their own PR

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

Something like 49% of the global pop is going to a voting booth this year. I’ve predicted for months it’ll be a repeat of 1848, “the year of revolutions…”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

Never challenge the Swamp by telling them they couldn’t get worse…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MJNAVET
MJNAVET’s Substack Project 2025…
Jul 1Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Jill Biden will not go quietly- and the DNC has put themselves solidly in a prison of their own choosing- no one wants Kamala- she was a token appointee to garner black women votes- Newsome can’t win- even the most diehard of lefty voters (read celebs) know California is a failed socialist utopia- and fortunately the rest of us outnumber the celebrity class. They have no choice but to double down on Biden. Look for a new pandemic or military action shortly after the GOP convention, to justify massive ballot harvesting and mail in voting- after all - it worked so well 4 years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Grosman
DEAD TO WRITES
Jun 28

Fauci for president. Yeah baby 😎 💉 😷

Rachel Madow for VP 🇨🇳

Bernie Sanders Secretary of State ⭐

All our problems solved 🙃

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Totally. How much worse could it get? Let's go full on kamikaze mode as a country!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Slick
Jun 28

I haven’t taken one yet, but I’ll take the clot shot before I’ll vote for Fauci!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CNN-PA
Jun 28

🤢😫🤮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doohmax
Jun 28

It's all according to a plan. The Left never does anything that isn't planned to further their drive for power. Biden is a useful idiot. They're done with him. Enter Gavin Newsom stage left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vulkan
Vulkan’s Musings
Jun 28

I’m confused. What did Trump lie about?

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
author
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 28Author

Trump might exaggerate at times but he doesn't lie. (Everyone lies sometimes) The contrast between his coherent statements and Biden's nonsense was extreme.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
FLETCHER BOLSOVER
FLETCHER’s Substack
Jul 1

It's obvious that the CCN "Experts" have been wearing plow-horse blinders over their right eye since their media network's started spreading manure on America.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Vulkan
Vulkan’s Musings
Jul 1

Or they knew and lied anyways.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Scipio
Jun 28

He didn’t lie about anything. He often told the truth in refuting D lies and they don’t like that …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
FLETCHER BOLSOVER
FLETCHER’s Substack
Jul 1

Karin, who would your readers believe is the best candidate for POTUS that would stand up to the Big 3C nations that their sights on us now that the "Leader of the Free World" is a blithering failure???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture