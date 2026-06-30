Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
9h

Fine Idear! an' if there's a non-"so-shall-mee-dia" contact (as I'm not on any so-shall--I'd be more'n happy ta do the same! (apologeez fer not doin' the research m'self but I'm knee deep in dumpster land cleanin' out 50 years of junk at my Ma's ol' place) ;-)

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Eva's avatar
Eva
11h

Yes, brilliant, this is a great proposal!

I shall think whom in the UK (where I am based) would be a good fit. We need your voice and lived experience shared widely 😊🙏

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2 replies by Karen Hunt and others
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