First of all, thank you to everyone who subscribes to BREAK FREE MEDIA. A special thank you to those who take the time to “like” my essays and share them. This is critical and very easy way to battle the AI algorithms that bury the truth.

Even though my knowledge is extensive, due to personal experience growing up in the Plymouth Brethren church, with my father being Christian author Dave Hunt, as well as my experiences living under both communism and Sharia law—as a Western woman, I am invited on very few podcasts to share my knowledge with others.

One of my paid subscribers, Dakinisimo, suggested that if as many people as possible tagged prominent podcasters such as Andrew Klavan it might be possible to draw their attention to my work. You can see below that Dakinisimo has done what he said he would do. For that I am forever grateful.

Because my experiences living in Luxor, Egypt are the most interesting and relevant to what is happening in the West today, I suggest when you reach out, you include my essay My Life Under Sharia Law, a summary/excerpt from my upcoming book. The Seduction of Islam.

For those who would like to participate in this endeavor, you can use what Dakinisimo wrote above as a template—or not, as you wish. If a hundred people tagged Andrew Klavan and a few others, expressing I would be a good fit for their shows, that would be amazing!

FYI, if you haven’t read it yet, I just wrote one of my most important essays, about the Plymouth Brethren church (Brethren Assemblies) and why the political Christian Nationalist movement is now attacking such an obscure denomination. This was in response to Tucker Carlson’s recent guest JD Hall.

What Every Jew and Christian needs to know about the Plymouth Brethren Church: Never would I have dreamed that the obscure church I grew up in would become the justification for labeling Christian Zionists heretics.

Thank you so much!

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