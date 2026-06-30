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I meant to publish this last night, because it’s a BREAK FREE MEDIA discourse, but it got too late, so here it is Tuesday morning, no paywall!

Never would I have dreamed as a child, sitting on those hard folding chairs in Plymouth Brethren meetings and listening to elders preach, that the obscure church I grew up in would become the justification for labeling Christian Zionists heretics.

Those of us who believe Israel has a right to exist, and Jews have a right to defend themselves are now heretics. And we all know what happens to heretics…

Tucker Carlson recently had a so-called theologian J. D. Hall on his show claiming that Christian Zionism is something that suddenly appeared out of nowhere, invented by the evil John Darby, one of the founders of the Plymouth Brethren church. He completely twists the teachings that I grew up hearing. I’m not going to get into the details of it because I don’t want to bore anyone. But the end goal of this interview, as with everything these Christian Nationalists are doing, is to demonize Jews and call for the destruction of Israel.

Here is the interview:

JD Hall, who has a Substack, calls PBs a “bizarre Irish sect” that was “eccentric” and “weird”. He says they had “schismed themselves outside of the established church.” He says PBs rejected the “organized church”. When he says, “established church” and “organized church,” he means the Catholic Church. The people he’s referring to are Plymouth Brethren. And that’s right, they don’t believe in building churches, they meet in homes and rented halls. They don’t have icons or gold crosses or images of Jesus or the saints or altars. They believe we are all saints. There are no pastors or priests. They have elders, just as the first churches did in the Bible.

Why is the Plymouth Brethren Church that I grew up in suddenly being attacked? Because it is responsible for bringing Christian Zionism into the forefront of modern-day Christianity.

A word being thrown about now is dispensationalism, and it is from the Plymouth Brethren. I spent countless hours on those hard folding chairs looking up at historical and prophetic charts and timelines, as the elders who were most knowledgeable in dispensationalism taught about the End Times and the Rapture. Carlson’s crew has turned dispensationalism into a big deal. They know it’s confusing and obscure and quite boring, really. Therefore, they can easily sway people who have no interest in finding out what it all means, to think it is some kind of cultish doctrine.

And honestly, don’t worry, because it really doesn’t matter if you do or don’t understand dispensationalism. If you want to find out more, you can read my essay Jesus wasn’t a Jew (Huh?)

It only starts with attacks on dispensationalism but that is a lead into attacks on Christian Zionism, which is far easier to understand. If you listen to JD Hall in this interview, you will see what I mean. Just as attacks on Jewish Zionists have turned into attacks on Jews, attacks on Christian Zionists are turning into attacks on any Christian of any denomination who believes Jews are still God’s Chosen People.

JD Hall says Christianity has only two sides: Dispensationalism and Covenant Theology. These Christian Nationalists are on the side of Covenant Theology and if you don’t believe like they do, you are a heretic. Christians replaced the Jews as God’s Chosen people and because the Jews "killed Jesus” and rejected Christianity, so they are no longer God’s Chosen People.

I have news for them, Jesus came to die, of his own free will. The entire world turned against him and is turning against him still.

And the funny thing is that Jews didn’t reject Jesus, far from it. The disciples and the apostles were all followers of Jesus. Rather, it was those in power who hated Jesus and saw him as a threat to their power because of how much the people loved him. If you want to get literal about it, the Romans and the religious Jewish leaders were the ones who killed Jesus. And just as the mobs are worked up into a frenzy of hatred today by people like Tucker Carlson, so, too, the mobs back then were worked up into a frenzy by those in power.

So, when JD Hall says there are just two theologies: Dispensationalism and Covenant Theology, what he really means is that there are just two positions on Jews and on Israel. There are those who stand with Jews and with Israel and there are those who stand against Jews and against Israel.

Going forward, which side we are on will decide our fates, just as it did in Germany when Hitler vowed to exterminate the Jews. Either we give up the Jews, or we go to death with them. You can ask yourself, which will it be for you? Will you be willing to die for what you believe, or will you betray your faith?

Even if Zionism had made a sudden appearance with Darby, as JD Hall claims it did, it wouldn’t matter.

Making a sudden appearance has nothing to do with whether or not something is true. It doesn’t matter that the Church (and by that, Tucker Carlson means the Catholic Church) never believed in Zionism. That doesn’t prove that Zionism isn’t part of God’s plan. Popularity or mainstream belief is not a reason to assume truth.

All that it proves is that the Catholic Church, for much of its history (not always), had the same agenda as the Romans, the Ottomans, the Nazis, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the religion of Islam, to exterminate all the Jews and destroy Israel.

All it means is that this new batch of Christian Nationalists, who are promoting Catholicism as the one true religion, have the same agenda. They want everyone to bow down to their rules and regulations, just like Islam does. This is the age-old lust for power, and they are using religion as a means to get it.

When Jesus died on the cross, the veil to the inner sanctum of the temple was torn asunder, opening the door for ALL to come before the presence of God. Nor was there need for priests to stand between God and man.

But what did the Catholic Church do? They erected that veil again, saying no one could come before God and confess their sins on their own. The common people had to go through the church. They had to confess their sins, not in personal communion with God, but in a booth before a priest. What better way to control people than through fear of hell and the only way to assuage it is not by coming before God, but by confessing sins to the Church.

I know some of my Catholic readers will not like me saying this. But don’t worry, read further as I equally criticize Protestants. I have nothing against anyone being Catholic or Protestant or Baptist or Hindu or Muslim or whatever. Be what you want as long as you don’t yell in the street Allahu Akbar and murder people. I respect everyone’s right to worship as they wish. I get it that there are positive reasons to belong to a huge and powerful religious institution, for protection and to feel part of a community that believes the same as you do. The Catholic Church is responsible for awe-inspiring architecture, art, music and so on. Even rituals that have no basis in the Bible can still be a good way to keep a person grounded in one’s faith. Singing hymns and praying with others is so wonderful. We’re told to do that in the Bible. We’re told that where two or three are gathered, Jesus is in our midst.

The point I’m trying to make is that historically, the Church made up rules and rituals in order to have power over millions, if not billions of people. Islam did the same. Cults do the same. This is what people in power do.

The invention of the printing press in the 1400s was a watershed moment for Christianity.

The Catholic Church didn’t like ordinary folks being able to read the Bible for themselves. Everyone having their own Bible threatened the power of the Church. For the first time, not only those in charge could read the words of the prophets, follow the exploits of the Israelites, study the teachings of the apostles, and most importantly learn about the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Anyone could study and debate and draw their own conclusions, using their own rational minds.

Elsewhere, I’ve written about Protestantism and the horrific wars between Catholics and Protestants. In particular the Thirty Years’ War of 1618-1648, which some consider the bloodiest war in history. Unfortunately, the entire history of Christianity is a bloody one. Part of that shameful history is persecution of Jews. This was done by Catholics and Protestants alike.

Let’s be honest. Can anyone blame Jews for not wanting to become Christians?

This is a bare bones history lesson, but from there, we can move on to two important figures that help us understand the Plymouth Brethren and why they are suddenly so infamous.

Cyrus Scofield

JD Hall talks about Cyrus Scofield who is responsible for the Scofield Bible—another Plymouth Brethren heresy. It’s the same Bible no different from King James or others. What made it unique at the time was that it was the first Bible with commentary notes so people could read along and learn from the notes. There are many such Bibles now. But apparently, according to Hall, the publication of the Scofield Bible was a plot by the Zionists to take over Israel. Why? Because it was published in Great Britian by the Oxford Press in 1909, round the same time as the Balfour Declaration was created. I fail to see what one has to do with the other. But as we now know, everything that is considered evil must be the fault of the Jews and by whatever stretch of the imagination, connections must be made.

John Calvin and Replacement Theology

Replacement theology is another term for Covenant Christianity. John Calvin was an important figure in all of this. My father wrote a book against Calvinism called What Love is This. He wrote many books criticizing Mormonism, Catholicism, prosperity preachers, Islam, the New Age Movement, and all of them were tolerated. Well, when his book on Mormonism was published and he did radio interviews in Utah, he had to wear a bullet-proof vest. And no one hated him more than prosperity preachers. Robert Schuller accused him of being possessed by a demon. I can tell you, he was not. I can’t say the same about Tucker Carlson.

But it was my dad’s book on Calvinism that went too far, even for his long-time publisher who refused to publish it. That’s when he started his own publishing company, The Berean Call.

You can imagine that this is all mind-blowing for me. My background gives me so much knowledge from personal experience, something I never thought I would be talking about because it always seemed so obscure.

But let’s find out a bit more about Calvin.

From “Anti-Jewish Sentiment in Protestant Christianity”:

John Calvin (1509–1564)—an extremely influential Protestant Reformer who was a contemporary of Luther—made noteworthy anti-Semitic remarks, claiming, “God so blinded the whole [Jewish] people that they were like [stubborn] dogs…. I have never seen [in them] either a drop of piety or a grain of truth…—nay, I have never found common sense in any Jew.”1 This clear anti-Semitism should give readers pause when analyzing Calvin’s teachings about Israel, especially considering they are filled with replacement theology. [replacement theology is another term for Covenant Theology] Concerning God’s promise in Romans 11:26 to save “all Israel,” Calvin stated that Paul is not referring to the Jewish people here, but instead naming “the church… the Israel of God” rather than “the carnal children of Abraham.”2 Ironically, Calvin interpreted the verse immediately prior—which speaks of Israel’s “blindness in part”—as indeed referring to Jews, such that “the gospel may be transferred to the gentiles.”3 Calvin’s teaching reveals how replacement theology usurps Jews’ identity and steals God’s promises and blessings from them.

It’s important to note that Calvinism is EXACTLY what Tucker Carlson is pushing now. It is central to the Christian Nationalist movement.

However, anyone reading their Bible with an honest heart knows that Paul, who was himself a Jew, means exactly what he says: All Israel. All Jews.

Many Protestants dismissed Calvin’s interpretation of Romans 11:26 and believed that the salvation of the Jewish people was necessary before the Second Coming.4

This is central to Evangelical's’ faith. I don’t speculate much about when Jesus will return and if it will be before or after the Tribulation or if Christians will be raptured and so on. People spend a lot of energy arguing about this when I think there are far more important things to think about. One way or the other, we’re all going to die. That’s the fate of humans.

But there is no question that God will save his people, the Jews and preserve Israel. For this reason, the 663 million evangelicals in the world support Israel. Those millions of evangelicals are a threat to Christian Nationalists and must be destroyed. If the Evangelical/Israeli alliance can be destroyed, what does Israel have left in the West? Not a lot, unfortunately.

The results of a Pew poll, published April 7, found 60% of all American adults had an unfavorable opinion of Israel. Of most concern, 70% of respondents younger than 50 had unfavorable opinions of Israel. This trend is continuing at a frightening rate.

The persecution of Jews consistently throughout Europe, culminating in Hitler’s “Final Solution,” is no different from what is happening now in the United States. And it is being promoted by so-called Christians.

What does it mean to be a Christian?

What does it mean to be a Christian— a real follower of Jesus? Jesus told us that the road is narrow and few there be that find it. True Christians stand by their Jewish brothers and sister. True Christians can expect to be persecuted just as Jews are persecuted. It has always been this way.

The very fact that those of us who stand with Jews now are being called heretics by the so-called Christians in power should remind us of what happened to Christians and Jews did during the Inquisition. My mother was a Mennonite. She could trace our family history back to the 1600s. One of my own ancestors, a Dutch aristocrat, traveled to Spain to plead with the King of Spain to stop the persecution. He was imprisoned and executed.

When I think of Christians, I don’t think of JD Vance, or Tucker Carlson, or Candace Owens spouting Jew hatred twenty-four hours a day. I don’t think of the Pope, and I certainly don’t think of Trump’s head of the White House Faith Office, Paula White-Cain.

I think of Corey Ten Boom whose family sheltered around 800 Jews and resistance members from the Nazis. Arrested in 1944, she survived Ravensbrück while her father and sister perished. Her memoir The Hiding Place recounts her faith, forgiveness, and courage.

I think of Maria Zeitner Linke, who most people have never heard of. My mother, Ruth Hunt, wrote her biography, East Wind: A Survivor’s True Story of Faith in the Gulag of WWII. In nine years, Maria moved through six different camps, including the infamous Buchenwald, touching the lives of many.

Facing the persecution to come, we can all ask the question that Maria answers, “How would I react if my faith were really put to the test?” Her life shows us the true meaning of “practicing patience in tribulation.”

Corrie Ten Boom on the left and Paula White-Cain on the right

In contrast, we have the successful influencers, the wealthy pastors, like Paula White-Cain. She is one of many false prophets, who, instead of speaking as Jeremiah would by warning Donald Trump of his excesses, she caters to his greatest weakness and flatters him, knowing she will be rewarded with more limelight, more wealth, more personal power.

In a speech, she said how the three days of Jesus’s death are similar to how Trump rose up after being shot at. With the president standing behind her, she stated: “You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our lord and savior showed us.” She ended her speech by saying, “And I believe the Lord said to tell you this. Because of His victory, you will be victorious in all you put your hand to.”

Sorry but Trump is nothing like Jesus. No one is anything like Jesus. For this false prophecy alone, this woman is exposed as a charlatan.

No matter how the forces of evil gather against Christian Zionists—or let’s just call it Zionists—God will never break his Covenant with Israel. If He did, what would stop God from breaking his Covenant with Christians? And why wouldn’t God turn away from Christians in disgust since the entire history of the Christian church has been one of warfare and bloodshed. True Christians are becoming few and far between. Actually, it’s always been that way.

What does it mean to be a Zionist?

To be a Zionist means you believe Israel has a right to exist, and Jews have a right to defend it. That’s it. It isn’t some dark and devious theology that was made up by John Darby and an obscure weird cult, the Plymouth Brethren. It’s a little older than that. Zion is mentioned 159 times in the Bible.

Israel is the only nation on earth that is told it has no right to exist. Nobody tells Qatar, a nation of 300,000 Muslims (no one but Muslims can be a citizen) and 2 million Islamic kafala slaves that it doesn’t have a right to exist. I could add many nations committing horrific crimes as other examples. Why the obsession with Israel? Because they ARE God’s Chosen People.

God’s Covenant with Israel is as old as Genesis. It is expressed throughout the Bible and is foundational for anyone who truly follows Jesus.

Every follower of Jesus is a Zionist.

As I have been warning, true Christians will be persecuted just as Jews are already being persecuted, perhaps even more so in America because Christian Zionists are now considered heretics.

Christian Nationalists have a lot in common with Islam. They have a lot in common with the Dark Ages and the Spanish Inquisition. There is no worse sin in Islam than apostacy. Nor was there a worse sin than going against the Catholic Church in the Dark Ages. The same can be said today of anyone who believes the “heretical” view that Jews are still God’s Chosen People. We are heretics.

What will our punishment be?

I grew up in the PB church

My father, Dave Hunt, was a highly respected elder in the Plymouth Brethren. He went on to become one of the foremost Christian authors speaking about exactly what is happening now, long before anyone else was, warning of false prophets and teachers that would rise up.

Because I lived and breathed these teachings from a small child, I was able to quickly identify what was going on. The very day Tucker Carlson interviewed Darryl Cooper, I saw how it was going to unfold. I warned about it but very few people listened. I was accused of over-reacting. People didn’t understand why attacks on such an obscure group as the PBs could be so important. Nor did they see how the attacks on Evangelicals were meant to weaken the United States’ alliance with Israel and open the door to justifying pogroms against Jews in the West.

Not to be deterred, I warned about the rise of Christian Nationalism in my essays The Perfect Storm, Part I and Part II in Sept 2024. That’s almost 2 years ago!

I continued informing my readers and listeners about this growing scourge, my most recent piece being What is Christian Nationalism.

Now others, such as Dan Burmawi are writing about it and thankfully so. However, respectfully, Burmawi grew up a Muslim. His knowledge from personal experience in that world is unmatched. I, on the other hand, grew up in the Plymouth Brethren world, so who better to speak about it, especially considering who my father was.

In one of many powerful talks, my father said this:

There’s an amazing prophecy in Exodus 12:14, when God gives them the Passover, He says, “You will keep this in all your generations.”

And I like to contrast that with the prophecies of the goddess Vesta in Rome, for example. “The sacred fires of the goddess Vesta, tended by the vestal virgins, their prophet said they would never, ever go out.” They went out!

The prophets of the Zoroastrians, they said “Those sacred Zoroastrian fires in Persia would never, ever go out.” They went out. They were extinguished by the Muslims.

But God said, “You will keep the Passover forever,” and they still keep the Passover, even though some don’t believe.”

So, the Jews are an identifiable people, and they are proof. Somebody says, “Why do you believe in God?” The Jews! That’s one good reason for believing in God.

And if British Israelism (which we can now call Christian Nationalism) is true, then you pull the rug out from under it and the greatest proof of all would be destroyed.

So, this is what the Scripture teaches. An identifiable people, given a land, cast out of the land, hated and persecuted, preserved as an identifiable people to be brought back into their land in the last days, and there the Messiah will return to rule.

And if that isn’t true, if you can’t identify these people, then God’s Word is not true, and I can’t prove prophecy. One of the greatest pieces of evidence of the existence of God and of the authority, the validity of His Word, is Israel. What God said would happen to them has happened to them.

For the Church to say, “We’re Israel, and they’re excommunicated ,” that’s Antisemitism of another kind.

Their thinking is (although they might not be bold enough yet to say it out loud) “I don’t have to put them in the ovens; I just tell them they don’t exist! I just tell them, ‘God is finished with you. You are nothing anymore. You Jews, you are finished.”

That’s Anti-Semitism maybe even worse than Hitler’s, I don’t know, because it does away with all of them. And I don’t even have to put them in the ovens to do that.

Or to say, the “ten lost tribes” are now the Christians. In 2010, an article in The Jerusalem Post had a lot of hope for this theory, attributing this belief to a renewed love among Christians for Jews and an identifying with them. However, we now see this belief being used to prove from another angle that Jews are no longer God’s Chosen people.

We’re going to stand on the Word of God. We will accept what it says.

We’re not going to follow men; we’re not going to follow their persuasive arguments that are extrabiblical. We’re going to come back to the Word of God and see what God the Lord has said.

Then, my father prays, including a quote from the Bible:

“He that touches Israel touches the apple of my eye.”

He prays for the peace of Jerusalem, warning that “We know Antichrist is coming, and he will through peace destroy many. It will be a false peace, and we see Israel being set up to accept this false peace on terms that are absolutely untenable, that are suicidal. They are being pressured by the nations of the world. Lord, we see prophecy being fulfilled before our eyes, and we cry out to you.”

So, this is my background. This is why I speak out, because I was taught these truths from a young age in the Plymouth Brethren church. I want to encourage all my Jewish and Christian friends to stand firm. We will be persecuted. That in itself is proof that we are on the right track. Has it not always been this way throughout history?

I will take Corrie Ten Boom and her real-life experiences as a Christian bravely defending Jews over the pathetic, viperish lies of the “Christ is King” Christian Nationalist movement any day. And if I am mocked and thrown in prison or whatever because of it, I will know I am doing what is right in God’s eyes and I will be in good company with Corrie Ten Boom.

In closing, I cannot stress enough how important it is for everyone to understand the threat of the growing Christian Nationalist movement that has made this unholy alliance with Islam against true Christians and the People of Israel, the Jews.

Thank you for reading and for listening. If you value my work PLEASE HIT THAT LIKE BUTTON (I don’t “like” having to say that, but it is necessary in this battle against the algorithms) and please become a paid subscriber. It is thanks to you that I am able to spend the long hours needed to research, write and record my essays. And my book, The Seduction of Islam.

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