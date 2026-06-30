Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Eva's avatar
Eva
35m

I so appreciate you for speaking out and explaining. I wish I could understand more but I hope with time I will and in the meantime that I am open minded to see beyond agendas pushed

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Anna Foyen's avatar
Anna Foyen
1h

Excellent.

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