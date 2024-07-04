You can listen to me read this essay here:

Harriet Tubman said, “Never wound a snake; kill it.”

I think that’s sound advice.

Take vampires, for instance. You don’t mess around with vampires. You put a stake through their hearts. If a vampire knocks on your door, everybody knows you don’t invite it in.

Why would anyone let Dracula into their home when they know he’ll kill them. The danger is, he’s so charming, so convincing. He tells us everything we want to hear. He promises to pluck us out of the masses, take us to the edge of death and bring us back again. Give us immortality, just like he has. Except, 99.9 percent of the time, he’s lying.

Sometimes a vampire will take a mortal he fancies and turn him. But that’s just one more demon from hell let lose upon the earth.

Such vampires live among us. The masses look up to them. Worship them. The monsters promise their slaves power and glory, then drain them dry.

An anti-Israel agitator on Stanford University's campus.

On the left are Hamas fighters. They are committed to killing every infidel on the planet. They believe in their leader, in their religion. They live to die. They are like this because vampires have seduced them.

The photo on the right is a young man at Stanford University pretending to be a Hamas fighter. He is wearing a knock-off Hamas headband. Where did he get it? Someone is making money off of his and other’s stupidity. This young man has no allegiance to anything except the latest fad. He would no more die for Allah than he would give up the phone in his hand. In fact, he would fight harder against a thief trying to steal his phone than he would fight for Hamas. Has he ever killed anyone for his faith? Does he know who the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades are, the terrorists he pretends to be?

“Stupidity is the same as evil if you judge by the results.” — so says Margaret Atwood in Surfacing

Imagine how many problems would be avoided if people stopped being as stupid as the young man in that photo.

I’m sure he wasn't wearing his nifty headband two years ago, when Hamas celebrated its 35th anniversary. I doubt he’d traveled to Gaza that year to celebrate along with the hundreds of thousands of Gazans who came out to show their support. Are you kidding? He was probably at some party with his friends, drinking—something that is haram for any true jihadist and that the morality police would punish him for.

Members of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas parade of Hamas’ 35th anniversary in Gaza City, December 14, 2022.

The protests in the West are a world apart from the celebrations in Gaza, where ordinary citizens know what it means to be committed, either through fear or faith or both. If you doubt Hamas’ popularity among Gazans, the 35th anniversary of its founding, held in Gaza City on December 14, 2022, should prove it to you.

Gaza City's 2024 population is estimated at 800,636. In 1950, the population was 63,444. But more to the point, knowing those numbers, look again at the crowds in the photos. Hundreds of thousands of Gazans took to the streets to show their support for Hamas. When you compare those numbers in relation to the entire Gazan population, the support Gazans are showing is extraordinary.

Women attended a separate rally. One might ask, where are the Western women who are now protesting so faithfully in their keffiyeh scarves? Had they flown to Gaza to participate?

Just like the young man in the photo, two years ago, the last thing on their minds was Gaza. They were too busy protesting in favor of the fad of that time—BLM. But that’s old news now.

It's doubtful these Western whiners have any idea of the hell they are inviting upon their own heads, their own families, their own countries. I would like to see them standing in front of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7th massacre and see if they don’t pee their pants (excuse my brutal honesty). Would they invite him into their home?

Do the Western whiners even know who he is? Do they know he is called the Butcher of Khan Younis—not by Westerners, but his own people because he kills them with his bare hands.

“A starving child is a frightful sight. A starving vampire, even worse.” So says Anne Rice in Interview with the Vampire

Evil men like Sinwar crave others’ blood. Their cause lives off of starving, dying children in Gaza. It makes for good headlines. Without martyrs, there would be no intifada.

Hamas terror group leader Yahya Sinwar holds the child of an Al-Qassam Brigades member, who was killed in the recent fighting with Israel, during a rally in Gaza City on May 24, 2021. (Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

Sinwar describes the many Gazans who have lost their lives in the war as “necessary sacrifices,” according to The Wall Street Journal, which obtained leaked messages from Sinwar to fellow Hamas officials. Would little whiners like the guy in the photo be willing to become “necessary sacrifices”? Would they be willing to go to prison, be tortured, even die for Hamas?

In an interview in 2018, Sinwar told Italian journalist Francesca Borrithat, “Prison builds you. [You’re] thinking about what you believe in, the price you are willing to pay.”

Reading the interview, you can see how charismatic and seductive Sinwar is, how easily he manipulates the journalist, who is a woman. She goes into the interview wearing a hijab, thinking she will be respectful of his religion. But Sinwar insists she take it off because he wants to be respectful of her.

I met so many men like this in Luxor, Egypt. They knew how to flatter western women. But underneath the flattery, they hate you. As long as they can get something out of you, they hide their true selves, but once your use has ended, they will toss you in the gutter. To them, you are less than a dog, and they don’t treat dogs very well, either.

In 1988, Sinwar was imprisoned for abducting and killing two Israeli soldiers, for which he received four life sentences. In 2015, the US State Department designated Sinwar a terrorist.

In the interview with Borrithat, Sinwar describes how in prison he was be able to “spend time with other Palestinian, talking to them”. What he failed to tell her is that when Sinwar “talks” to you, it’s often a terrifying experience.

Before going to prison his job had been to find and punish those suspected of violating Islamic morality laws or cooperating with the Israelis. According to a 1989 interrogation of Sinwar published by the Israel Hayom newspaper, Sinwar dispassionately confessed to strangling a collaborator with his bare hands, using a keffiyeh head scarf to suffocate another, and choking and punching another before tossing him in a grave. Sinwar saw beating confessions out of collaborators as a righteous duty. One of them, he told interrogators, had even said that “he realized he deserved to die.”

While in prison, Sinwar continued these activities. According to the NY Times:

Mr. Sinwar continued his campaign against informants from behind bars. Israeli authorities believed he had ordered the beheadings of at least two prisoners he suspected of snitching. Hamas operatives would throw their severed body parts out of the cell doors and tell the guards to “take the dog’s head,” Dr. Yuval Bitton said.

Sinwar is a cold-blooded killer, but he is also charismatic, intelligent and resourceful. He formed a close bond with former Israeli dentist Yuval Bitton, who treated him in prison. They spent countless hours conversing together, resulting in Sinwar learning perfect Hebrew and coming to understand the Israeli mentality. Bitton also took advantage of the conversations by learning Arabic and coming to understand Sinwar’s mind.

Yahya Sinwar, left, and Dr. Yuval Bitton at Israel’s Beersheba prison complex, during negotiations for a prisoner swap that would lead to Mr. Sinwar’s 2011 release. Photo: NY Times

Sinwar made it clear to Bitton that the land of Israel belonged to Muslims, and they had a religious right to take it back. For this reason, any kind of two-state solution was impossible.

It is frustrating that people in the West refuse to acknowledge what the leaders of Hamas actually say. They do not make a secret of their goals. They are not interested in any kind of compromise. They do not care how many people—Israelis or Gazans—die as a result.

Bitton described what it was like to fix the teeth of men like Sinwar:

“During the day you would treat them and at night you come home and cry. That happened many, many nights. Once there was a suicide attack near where my parents lived. Sixteen Jews were killed. Who would not cry at night? When you see a small baby being lifted, who wouldn’t cry?”

In 2004, Bitton saved Sinwar’s life when he came for an appointment, complaining of neck pain.

“When he explained to me what was happening to him, I diagnosed it as a stroke, and together with the general practitioner, we decided to take him to the hospital,” Bitton said. “He arrived at the hospital, the diagnosis was that he had an abscess in the brain, and he was operated on that day, thus saving his life – because if it had exploded, he would have died.”

Sinwar was released in 2011 as part of a deal that saw 1,027 Palestinian and Israeli Arab prisoners released from jail in exchange for a single Israeli hostage, the IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

The horror of October 7th was a thousand times worse for Bitton since he immediately knew, beyond a shadow of a doubt, who was behind the slaughter. Yahya Sinwar, the man who had fascinated him with so many conversations and whose life he had saved.

Bitton’s own nephew Tamir was killed when Hamas militants raided his home. Tamir had been seriously wounded while attempting to fight off five terrorists, eventually losing the battle and being taken to Gaza. Only hours after his abduction, Tamir died of his wounds in Gaza.

It is hard for people in the West to understand Sinwar’s mentality and the mentality of most Gazans and millions of other Muslims in the Middle East. They have no concept of what such a fanatical commitment to a religious cause means. It is unwavering and has been since 1947.

In 1947, Abdul Rahman Hassan Azzam, the Secretary-General of the Arab League from 1945 to 1952, declared that, were a war to take place with the proposed establishment of a Jewish state, it would lead to "a war of extermination and momentous massacre which will be spoken of like the Mongolian massacre and the Crusades.”

You can read an historical account of this in David Horowitz’s book, State in the Making.

In the early months of 1948, Matiel Mughannam, an Arab Christian born in Lebanon and the leader of the Arab Women's Organization, stated:

[A Jewish state] has no chance to survive now that the ‘Holy War’ has been declared. All the Jews will eventually be massacred.

You can read statements by Gamal Adbel Nasser here, leading up to the 1967 war. This is one example:

October 14, 1955 “There is no sense in talking about peace with Israel. There isn’t even the smallest place for negotiations between the Arabs and Israel.”

Yassar Arafat:

The goal of our struggle is the end of Israel, and there can be no compromises or mediations... We don't want peace, we want victory. Peace for us means Israel's destruction and nothing else.

We will make the lives of the infidels hell - millions of martyrs marching on Jerusalem.

To think this fixation has changed is to live in a fantasyland. But that’s not the worst of it. More and more people are accepting the idea that Israel should be obliterated. That is has no right to exist, therefore it is reasonable to massacre Jews—I’m sorry, not Jews, Zionists.

Somehow, vampires like Yahya Sinwar and his predecessor Yassar Arafat, have seduced the Western world. It seems incredible, since they are so obviously evil.

Next, will the West be welcoming the vampires into their own homes? They already are when we see youth like the guy in the photo, wearing his silly knock-off headband.

Already, in Europe and Great Britain they are paying the price for their open borders and if things don’t change in the United States, we will be doing the same. Only now, people are beginning to wake up and object. Yet, somehow, while they object to their own countries being overrun by Islamists (too late), they seem to think Israel should welcome the intifada that wants to exterminate them with open arms.

Apparently, Islamists are okay when they are invading Israel and killing Jews, but not okay when they are invading, let’s say France, or Germany, or Great Britain. It’s okay for Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran, and all the rest, to join forces and impose Sharia Law on the one democratic nation in the Middle East, but not okay to impose it on any western nation.

The only explanation for such illogic is a hatred of Jews. This hatred of Jews is so overpowering, it blocks the minds of those promoting it from seeing that they are defending vampires like Yahya Sinwar who would suck the blood out of them, too, given half a chance.

It’s the Islamic dream of world domination, as I wrote about in The Coming Caliphate. It’s the death of every infidel, starting with Jews. And those who still refuse to see it, who even make fun of such a concept, are only digging their own graves so that Sinwar and his militants can throw them inside and bury them alive.

Now, let’s take another look at the fools, wearing their keffiyehs and calling for an “intifada”. Inviting the vampires in.

Yahya Sinwar is loving it. Absolutely loving it. In fact, he is loving it so much, he will want to see more Gazans die, because it seems to be working.

When Sinwar was released from prison, he promised Bitton that he would repay him for saving his life. And he did. By murdering his nephew, Tamir, along with so many others.

That’s what to expect from Islamists who believe Allah has given them the right to lie, cheat, steal and murder infidels and be rewarded in paradise for it. If we haven’t learned this obvious lesson by now, I don’t know when we will learn it. No matter how charismatic or seductive a vampire is, all it wants to do is drink your blood.

