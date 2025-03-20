As a follow-up to my last essay, Jesus wasn't a Jew (Huh?), I’m sharing one of my father’s (Dave Hunt) most important talks on Israel. If you haven’t watched it yet, please do. It goes into the history of Israel, God’s never-ending covenant with the Jews, as well as facts about Arabs and Muslims.

This talk was given in South Africa, maybe 15 years ago, where he prophetically warned, as he did throughout the United States, Australia, the UK and Europe, of the rise of antisemitism and the spread of Islam throughout the West.

People didn’t listen though. Below is Toronto a few nights ago, thousands of Muslims praying in the streets, blocking traffic in an intimidating manner.

