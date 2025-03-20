One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

Before I start, I want to encourage everyone to read ‘The Hiding Place’ by Corrie Ten Boom. Corrie was sent to Nazi concentration camps for the crime of hiding Jews in her basement. Her book tells the truth. It reminds us of what it means to be a Christian and why we stand by Jews and their homeland Israel.

The terrible thing is that it is now conservative “Christian” pundits who are driving Jew hatred in the West. Since the massacre by Hamas on Oct 7, 2023, we have seen that hatred escalating at a disturbing rate. The pundits are literally waging a war on Jews.

When I first criticized Tucker Carlson about his transformation from right wing conservative into full-blown Nazi, many people were offended. They argued that just because he interviewed a few questionable guests didn’t make him one of them. Certainly, he wasn’t the same as Candace Owens, who really went off the rails, or that psycho Nick Fuentes, or that new guy Ian Carroll.

I hope people can see it now. It they don’t, I would ask them why. I would say one more time, read ‘The Hiding Place’. Don’t shrug this off. Because that’s what people did with Nazism in Germany and look what happened.

The Germans didn’t have recent history to warn them like we do. What’s our excuse?

This is why history is being twisted into so many clever and confusing lies. This is why Tucker Carlson invites guests like Darryl Cooper on his show, calling him the most important modern historian every American needs to know about. Cooper doesn’t even call himself a historian, but Carlson makes sure he does.

Cooper says he’s a storyteller and yes, he tells stories. Or rather lies. Such as we fought on the wrong side in World War II. We need to understand Hitler better, that all he really wanted was the best for Germany, he never wanted a big war. Churchill was the one to blame for World War II, he committed the worst atrocities, he kept the war going. And hey, Nazis didn’t really want to genocide Jews or gays or the mentally ill, they were just unprepared for so many prisoners. It wasn’t really the Nazis fault that all those people died. And on it goes. You can read more about the interview in The Perfect Storm, Part I.

Even Joe Rogan has jumped on the fascist bandwagon, first platforming new rising antisemite star, Ian Carroll.

You can watch this clip from Rogan’s show to see one example of the many ways Ian Carroll demonizes Jews while claiming he isn’t.

In another instance, Ian Carroll describes the Holocaust on Joe Rogan’s podcast as Jews being "in conflict with other people" because "they are outsiders,” and “because they are so different”, and because they “group up." To which Rogan’s only comment is to keep repeating “Right…Right.”

From there, Rogan followed in Carlson’s footsteps by inviting Darryl Cooper on his show, repeating Carlson’s rave review that Cooper’s podcast is “one of the very best history podcasts online” and that what he is doing is “very valuable.”

Every new revelation, from the Epstein Files to now the JFK Files can be traced to the Jews.

As Frank McCormick points out:

We were joking earlier today about people finding a way to blame the Jews and Israel for the JFK assassination, but that’s really the direction it’s going thanks to the help of (now mainstream) austere Uber scholars like Ian Carroll. The acceleration of this movement is scary.

You can go on X right now and search JFK files and all you will see are thousands of conspiracy theory posts relating to Israel. That's what this release of the files accomplished, nothing else.

But that didn’t stop Jake Shields with his 841K followers reposting what Blair White shared with her 680K followers:

Nor did it stop Stew Peters informing his 806K followers that gossip from some Cairo subject, repeating what some Saudi said is proof that “Israel did it”:

Basically, nothing in the documents examined undercut the conclusion that Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. (1).

Okay no problem. Whereas, before the release of the files the claim was “Israel killed JFK,” now the claim is "the lack of evidence against Israel in 80,000 pages is proof they killed JFK".

This attack on Jews from conservative “Christians” should concern everyone.

Back in the 1920s, Germans and Italians, all of Europe and the world, didn’t have any reason to worry about fascism because it didn’t exist. The word “Nazi” didn’t exist. There was no history of Nazism to reflect on, no red flags to alert people to what was to come.

But we do have history. We do have red flags. We lived through World War II. We fought against Hitler and, supposedly, we defeated him.

It’s not like WWII happened a long time ago. There are still survivors of the Holocaust telling their stories, warning us that it’s happening again. Soon, they will all be gone! I worry about this.

For goodness’ sake, we know what a Nazi is!

Or do we?

If anyone had told you five years ago that Zionists are Nazis , you’d have called them vile antisemites. But even the word antisemite no longer means anything.

Listen to the outrageous claims of this college student who calls himself a “passionate young learner” when he is just a liar:

“the definition of antisemitism is being weaponized to try to shield Israel and Zionists from criticism they are trying to codify “antizionism = antisemitism” opposing a dangerous ideology that oppresses has absolutely nothing to do with Judaism.”

So where is this taking us? You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. But I guess I already did in the title of this essay: Jesus isn’t a Jew.

Saying Jesus isn’t a Jew is the ultimate justification for so-called Christians to persecute and kill Jews.

It started with those attacks on “Zionists”.

Remember, Zionists are evil creatures who think they have a right to a homeland and are willing to fight for it. Jews who don’t believe they have a right to a homeland, who think it’s wrong to fight for it, are okay. Those Jews have so brainwashed themselves that they would literally rather see every Jew in Israel exterminated than be labeled a Nazi Zionist. They don’t seem to realize that after Israel, they will be next.

You will find thousands of blatant lies about Israel on X like Jory Micah’s:

“Israel” is not a real country. It’s quite literally made up of European Jews who’s ancestors never stepped foot in the Middle East. They are colonial settlers living in the literal homes of Palestinians who they have either made refugees or murdered. IzNotReal is a cruel joke!!

Hen Mazzig counters with rational arguments, posting:

“Antisemites camouflaged their hatred of Jews as hatred of “Zionists” for years—but it’s never been quite as supported and normalized in mainstream society as it is now.



When people vandalize Jewish homes, attack synagogues, kick Jews out of restaurants, or deface our community spaces, they’re not “protesting Israel”; they’re targeting Jews.



Over 90% of the world’s 15.7 million Jews—including the 7 million living in Israel—are Zionists (Source: Pew, Gallup, Mlaman.) Zionism simply means that Jews, like every other people, deserve a homeland.



Antisemitism disguised as anti-Zionism has become dangerously mainstream. It’s a real problem that people feel emboldened enough to commit antisemitic acts openly. It’s a real problem that Jews everywhere feel unsafe.



Antisemitism won’t end until the world calls it out loudly and clearly—even when it’s disguised by the word “Zionist.” Especially then.”

The demonization of Jews is intensifying, and it is being driven by pundits claiming to be conservative Christians.

Jews are the ones who crucified Jesus, they argue. Therefore, Jews lost their right to be God’s Chosen People. Christians have taken their place. I lay this out clearly in Why Jews are STILL God's Chosen People and Why it Matters

The internet is now inundated with claims like “Mary was an indigenous Palestinian Jew:

These charlatans will tell you that despite actual history, there never was an Isreal. But there was a Palestine, which the Jews stole. At the same time, all those Jews who were being killed in Europe weren’t even Jews, they were imposters, colonizers, displacers of the real “Palestinians.”

Anyone claiming to be a Jew is a danger to Christians, they say. A danger to the fulfillment of God’s will. And so, deserving of torture and death. Well, they haven’t gotten so far as saying that last part out loud, but they will.

These modern-day conservative “Christian” pundits are following in the Nazis’ footsteps, they are in exact agreement with Muslims who have had the same goal since the days of Mohammed. To wipe Jews off the face of the earth.

Jews are Nazis.

Jesus wasn’t a Jew.

Here is just one example of many, written by someone who calls himself a “Follower of Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior”:

Let me educate you So listen carefully I am only going to do this once READY? Jesus is NOT a Jew Mary is NOT a Jew Prove it to me with Biblical Scripture and Biblical proof that Jesus is a Jew and Mary is a Jew If you cannot provide me with Biblical evidence Then you are just regurgitating brainwashed propaganda created by Zionist Israel JEEWS Which then makes you a brainwashed ZIONIST ISRAEL JEEW PUPPET I am 100% confident that you cannot provide me with Biblical evidence that Jesus is a Jew BECAUSE IT DOES NOT EXIST IN THE ORIGINAL KING JAMES VERSION OF THE BIBLE I AM EDUCATING YOU WITH A MASTER’S DEGREE IN BIBLICAL THEOLOGY FROM A SEMINARY HAVE AT IT.

The King James Bible

I grew up on the King James Bible, and I can tell you, I was taught that Jesus was a Jew, it’s right there in the KJV of the Bible.

Hundreds of thousands of accounts, many of them bots, spread these lies day and night. Millions of people who know nothing about the Bible are happy to believe it because it justifies the hatred that they already have deep in their hearts, emboldening them to proclaim it loudly for the first time.

One of the most successful antisemitic propagandists is Kim Iversen. She hates Jews so much that she has allowed what must have once been an intelligent brain disslove into mush. This she demonstrates over the course of a 48-minute rant about why Jesus wasn’t a Jew.

Iversen’s premise for “why it matters” is because there is “an entire nation murdering people for not being Jews.” That nation, of course, is Israel. She says this with such authoritative self-righteous indignation, that, once again, millions of people who already hate Jews join her chorus, encouraged to express the same self-righteous indignation.

I wish I could laugh at Iversen’s stupidity, but the fact that so many people take her seriously is way too disturbing:

Jesus wasn’t a Jew, he was a “Christian” who committed a “thought crime.” So says Kim Iversen.

Yes, if Jesus were alive today, he most certainly would be taken hostage by Hamas. If he were alive today, he would be crucified by the very people claiming he was not a Jew.

These liars don’t acknowledge what every true follower of Jesus knows—that we all crucified Jesus on that cross. That this was the whole point of Jesus coming to earth, to die for ALL of our sins.

If Kim Iversen wants to blame the Jews, why doesn’t she equally blame the Romans? Why doesn’t she demonize their Italian descendants. After all, it was Pontius Pilate who gave the order to kill Jesus. It was Roman soldiers who nailed him to the cross and pierced his side with the sword.

She fails to mention that it was the Jew, Joseph of Arimathea, a wealthy member of the Sanhedrin and a secret disciple of Jesus, who donated his own tomb for Jesus’s burial. We don’t know how many other secret Jewish disciples Jesus had, but there could have been many. It was Jews who spread the gospel, not “Christians”. The term "Christian" wasn’t used in reference to Jesus's disciples until 100AD, in the city of Antioch, according to Acts 11:26.

But why are these pundits doing this? What’s the point?

Because if they can convince Western Christians that Jews are the enemy of Christianity, the next step is justification of the total destruction of Israel and the worldwide extermination of Jews.

That goal will be reached by sowing seeds of dissention amongst various Christian denominations, in particular against evangelical Christians.

Christians are the largest religious group in the United States, with 63% of U.S. adults identifying as Christian. The largest subgroup, 23%, are Evangelical Protestants.

Nearly seven in ten evangelicals say the modern nation of Israel was formed in line with biblical prophecy. A similar number say God has a special relationship with the modern nation of Israel. Many evangelical Christians are wealthy and hold positions of power in the United States. As such, they are the most vital protectors of Jews, the strongest buffer against antisemitism, and the staunchest defenders of Israel’s existence.

Just imagine for one moment if these propagandists convinced American Christians, evangelical ones in particular, to turn against Israel and the Jewish people. I don’t need to belabor the point of what would happen, I hope people are getting it by now.

Christian supporters of Jews and of Israel are now being demonized as “Christian Zionists.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump hold a news conference at the White House on Tuesday. (Evan Vucci, Associated Press)

On February 7, 2025, a Los Angeles Times article about Trumps’s White House meeting with Netanyahu noted how evangelical Christian leaders met with the Israeli Prime Minister even before Trump did.

The article noted how the meeting was a reminder that:

…evangelical Christian Zionists are among Israel’s strongest supporters in the U.S. — and they wield considerable influence as Trump begins his second term. They have also backed controversial sentiments expressed by Republicans and Trump this week over the territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

Causing division amongst Christians is an effective way to break the connection between Christians and Jews and destroy Israel.

The Scofield Bible

We must now address the sudden controversy surrounding the Scofield Bible. Now, I am fully aware that most people have never even heard of the Scofield Bible and could care less about it. But if you want to understand this intensifying war against Jews, you need to know about this.

I have no interest in theological arguments and I’m not arguing any position here. However, it’s vital to look at why so many conservative “Christian” pundits are suddenly attacking the Scofield Bible, along with Dispensationalism as false doctrine, claiming that anyone who believes it is a heretic because—yes, you guessed it—they stand with “Satanic” Israel.

Basically, dispensationalism is an evangelical theological system that supports the literal interpretation of Old Testament prophecies involving ethnic/national Israel, and the idea that the church is a New Testament entity that is distinct from Israel.

It just so happens that I was raised Plymouth Brethren and Cyrus Scofield, the man who published the Scofield reference Bible, was Plymouth Brethren. So, although we read the original King James version of the Bible in my family, not the Scofield Bible, I grew up on dispensationalism. If you’re curious, you can find out more about dispensationalism here.

The Scofield Bible is based on the 1611 Authorized Version of the King James Bible, first published in 1909. Despite claims that it changed the original KJV text, it contains the entire text of the traditional, Protestant King James Version, which Scofield used when publishing his Bible, to which he added his thoughts in a reference section.

Having been raised on dispensationalism, I was taught that God’s covenant with Israel and the Jews is unbreakable, that they would always be his people. In short, God never breaks his covenants.

This is the battle between God and Satan, centered around the Jews. If Satan can kill off all the Jews, something he’s been trying to do ever since God made his covenant with them, Satan wins, and God has been proved a liar because he has broken his covenant. If Satan could have killed off all the Jews before Jesus’s birth, then God would have already been proved a liar, since it was prophesied that the Messiah would come through the Jews.

But Satan didn’t succeed, so, he tried to kill Jesus after his birth, using King Herod to do so:

Then Herod, when he saw that he was mocked of the wise men, was exceeding wroth, and sent forth, and slew all the children that were in Bethlehem, and in all the coasts thereof, from two years old and under, according to the time which he had diligently inquired of the wise men. ~ Matthew 2: 16

When that didn’t succeed, Satan went back to his original plan of slaughtering Jews, with the goal once again of wiping them all out.

No one can deny that Oct 7th was a turning point. Since that terrible day, this goal of worldwide extermination of Jews has intensified. To recap:

First, they demonize Zionists and the state of Israel in order to destroy the Jews’ homeland.

Second, they broadened that demonization to include Jews across the world.

Third, they twisted it into saying that Jews don’t even exist, therefore, anyone who says they are a Jew is dangerous and worthy of death.

Fourth, they concluded that Jesus wasn’t a Jew.

Fifth, they attacked evangelicals, claiming they are heretics, thereby weakening support for Israel and Jews throughout the United States.

Sixth, they spread that attack throughout all Christian denominations, labeling anyone who defends Jews as a heretic.

Eh, viola!

Satan is the closest he has ever been to his goal of killing every Jew on the planet, thereby defeating God, and taking God’s place as the most powerful force in the universe.

Sure, a lot of people are going to say that all sounds crazy. I’m not trying to convince you otherwise. Keep on believing whatever you want. But just know that whether you believe it or not has nothing to do with the fact that millions of people DO believe it and this is what’s going on. Making fun of it or ignoring it isn’t going to make it go away.

Anyone, whether you are a Christian or an atheist or whatever in-between, who knows it’s wrong to seek the extermination of Jews needs to acknowledge this battle, so they can knowledgably fight against it.

Look, let’s say you’ve been warned by some people in a boat that sharks have been seen in the sea where you’re swimming, but you scoff at it because no sharks have ever been seen in that sea before, and the water is so beautiful, it’s so peaceful and idyllic, so you call the people in the boat fearmongers, saying they just want to ruin your Zen day. And then you see some fins rising out of the water and coming your way and the people in a boat yell, “it’s sharks, swim to the boat,” but still you scoff, you say you know it’s dolphins because you see them all the time, you’ve been swimming here for years and there’s never been sharks, and you keep right on swimming until the sharks are upon you and they tear you to pieces.

Why would you be so foolish? Why wouldn’t you accept the help of those who can see a bit farther? Why wouldn’t you get out of the water? So, what if they are then proved wrong. You’ve lost nothing. But instead, you keep on swimming, even as the danger gets closer and closer, until it’s too late.

This is what people are doing. They keep on swimming in the shark infested sea, scoffing at the warnings, sure that they know better, until it’s too late.

You might despise the theological arguments amongst Christians. You might say, see this is why I hate religion. And I’d agree with you. It’s why I just stick to Jesus simple teachings and don’t get bogged down in all that other stuff.

But we need to be aware that this is a dark and devious plan, and it is working. Because guess who they are now saying influenced the Scofield Bible:

THE JEWS.

Jews knew without the support of Christians, their project called "Israel" wouldn't be possible. A corrupt version of the Bible called the Scofield Reference made its way into American institutions in 1908 via Oxford University Press, which opened in NYC specifically to mass publish and promote it. Christian Zionists were created as a result. It's not prophecy. You've just been deceived.

And this:

Jewish banker Rothschild used his agent Scofield to manipulate the Bible and used his publishing company to mass produce it in America. That is a central enough role.

When someone named Michael refutes it, here’s an example of the responses:

Ignore Michael. He is trying to blame Christians for evil Israel is committing!! ZIONISM IS NOT CHRISTIANITY! 2.8 billion Christians exist - a tiny % are evangelical! A minuscule branch of evangelical Christian in USA have political NOT spiritual views. They’re not real Christians

Then there’s Tucker Carlson in conversation with singer John Rich, whose song Revelation has been downloaded over 4 million times:

As a follower of Jesus, I do not believe in making images of Jesus because we have no way of knowing what he looked like. Nor do I believe in praying to images or statues, so, seeing this video with a hokey Jesus facing off against a hokey Satan is all wrong to me, while it might not bother some other Christians. But once you understand what’s really going on, it should be offensive to everyone because in this twisted version of Christianity and the “last days”, you can be sure Jews and Isreal are standing there with Satan and Jesus is fighting against them.

From Carlson’s interview with Rich:

Carlson: What you’re saying is the Scofield Bible is deceptive.

Rich: A very wealthy, a very charismatic preacher named John Darby came with this doctrine… And guess who he was connected to by the way? The Rothchilds!

To which Carlson responds, with his most serious expression: Interesting. (Think back to Rogan’s, “Right, right.”)

Rich: Have you ever heard of the Scofield Bible?

Carlson: Yes, I have.

Rich goes on to trash the Scofield Bible, which he says he was raised on until he realized it was all a deliberate lie to deceive Christians. After which Carlson starts connecting the Scofield Bible to the United States’ foreign policy and domestic policy—which, of course, is all messed up because of, yes, yes, the Jews.

If you aren’t a Christian, (and after this you probably don’t ever want to be one, which is why I now call myself a follower of Jesus, as I keep explaining), congratulations on making it through this essay. You are now better informed than most people about things you never thought you needed to know, but that are very important in understanding why so-called Christians in the Western world are taking the lead in the destruction of Israel and the extermination of Jews.

The most important thing I want you to know as this persecution of Jews grows, is that these people are the actual heretics. They are NOT Christians. They are NOT followers of Jesus.

And one more time, read ‘The Hiding Place’ if you want to know what it really means to be a follower of Jesus. If you want to know what it really means to be a true Christian.

