Tommy Farr
Jun 22Liked by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

Great news!! Thank you Jesus!!

Michael
Jun 23·edited Jun 23

We should do both, Karen. Yes, the lifting of Toomaj's death sentence is cause for celebration. But equally, we Westerners should not allow our media-cultivated knee-jerk aversion to all things Islamic to insulate us from feelings of outrage at the slaughter of the innocents in Gaza, where the death and injuries toll now exceeds 100,000 - the majority women and children.

The globalists would like nothing better than to see us shuck off the rapidly diminishing vestiges of our humanity and natural affection for our fellow humans, as a stepping stone towards their goal of creating a race of unfeeling transhuman cyborgs controlled by a heartless technocracy.

If we are to survive - let alone prosper - as a species, we need to unite in condemning the killing of all and any civilians, wherever they may be of whatever race, colour, creed or ideology. Divided, as history has demonstrated so many times, we can only fall.

Maximus
Jun 22

So is he also released from prison or…? What is his situation now?, if you know

Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jun 22Author

Not out of the woods. I believe he will be retried.

