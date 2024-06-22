Toomaj came to international attention for his lyrics about the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini following her detainment by the "morality police" for improper wearing of the hijab, and his criticism of the Islamic Republic. The rapper was imprisoned and tortured. He was briefly released in 2023, only to be rearrested for “making false claims and spreading lies”.
Toomaj could have stayed silent, knowing the consequences. But he did not. He is an inspiration to all of us to stand up for freedom, even in the face of torture and death.
This is hopeful news showing that international pressure can bring about miraculous results. Too bad so many protestors in the West have been misguided of late. Instead of protesting in favor of dissidents like Toomaj, they protest in favor of the terrorists and the regimes that kill them.
Great news!! Thank you Jesus!!
We should do both, Karen. Yes, the lifting of Toomaj's death sentence is cause for celebration. But equally, we Westerners should not allow our media-cultivated knee-jerk aversion to all things Islamic to insulate us from feelings of outrage at the slaughter of the innocents in Gaza, where the death and injuries toll now exceeds 100,000 - the majority women and children.
The globalists would like nothing better than to see us shuck off the rapidly diminishing vestiges of our humanity and natural affection for our fellow humans, as a stepping stone towards their goal of creating a race of unfeeling transhuman cyborgs controlled by a heartless technocracy.
If we are to survive - let alone prosper - as a species, we need to unite in condemning the killing of all and any civilians, wherever they may be of whatever race, colour, creed or ideology. Divided, as history has demonstrated so many times, we can only fall.
So is he also released from prison or…? What is his situation now?, if you know
Not out of the woods. I believe he will be retried.
Having drawn attention to the plight of Toomaj in essays, such as What is a Martyr, I wanted to share the wonderful news that his death sentence has been overturned.
