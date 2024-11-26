You can listen to me read this essay here:

If you don’t know who Dr. Shabir Ally is, he’s one of the most highly respected Islamic scholars.

He is a smooth talker. My father, Christian author Dave Hunt, debated him years ago, I will get back to that later.

A video is now circulating that unmasks Dr. Shabir Ally. For years he has been the voice of reason when it comes to Islam, telling the West how Islam is the “religion of peace” in the most rational manner, no yelling, he doesn’t look like a crazy person, well, maybe he looks a little crazy, he’s a scholar and we respect scholars.

Somebody once said, or a lot of people did, “The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable.”

From the top Islamic scholars all the way down to the lowliest tourist guide on the streets of Luxor, Egypt, all of them know how to hide the truth. They can hide it patiently for years upon years. When I tell my story of living under Sharia Law in Luxor, I explain how the men trap foreign women in a web of lies so tight they can never escape. The men who wanted to scam me hid their hatred and vile intentions for over a year before I forced it out of them.

Islamic scholars hide the truth in order to make Islam more palatable for the West. We have all had it pounded into us that “Islam is THE religion of peace.” Shortly after 9/11, George W Bush said it:

The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam. That's not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace. These terrorists don't represent peace. They represent evil and war. When we think of Islam we think of a faith that brings comfort to a billion people around the world. Billions of people find comfort and solace and peace. And that's made brothers and sisters out of every race.

Yes, there are millions of moderate Muslims, but they are not practicing authentic Islam. I’m sorry, maybe that makes people angry, they don’t want to accept it, but it is the truth.

Even after 9/11, Americans still wanted to sugarcoat what had happened, just as President Bush did.

When will we stop doing this?

Saying “Islam is a religion of peace” doesn’t do anyone any favors.

How about “Islam reveres and protects women.”

Another lie.

And that’s what I want to expose right now. I face backlash constantly, with people refusing to believe that what I experienced in Luxor is the norm, not some aberration. Or, they say, well, all poor countries are like that, they all try to take advantage of foreigners. Yes, all poor countries do this, but that’s not what’s going on in Luxor.

It is engrained in Islam to treat women like slaves. Not only women, but ALL infidels. This is a far cry from being a small-time criminal in some Central American town, cheating women or men out of their money. In Luxor, it’s the entire West Bank, justifying their behavior because of their religion. They’re not doing anything wrong. In Central America, a criminal might feel bad, they might even go to the priest to confess their sin.

For a Muslim, they have committed no sin. Women deserve it. Infidels deserve it.

Here is the truth, straight from the mouth of Dr. Shabir Ally himself. After all the smooth talk, he finally said it:

Basically, this is what he says about female slavery:

the main responsibility of a woman in a marriage is to fulfill the sexual needs of her husband.

a man can force himself on his wife and she cannot refuse.

a woman who is a slave, by virtue of the fact that she is owned, does not have the right to consent or to withhold herself from her master, he has the full right over her.

in the Quran a wife’s husband is referred to as her lord, meaning her master.

Ally wants us to know that, of course, this is not an ideal situation.

Not because it justifies rape. Because the woman should naturally be cooperative.

Regardless of what she is doing, like cooking or whatever, when her husband calls her for that particular act, she should be ready and willing.

By the end of this video, Ally is making the argument that there isn’t any distinction between a free woman and a slave woman.

Would you want to be the wife of this man? Would you give your daughter in marriage to a man like this?

If not, how can anyone say that this is a religion that reveres and protects women. It’s as insane as saying that wearing a hijab or a Naqib actually makes a woman freer. This mental gymnastics is pure insanity.

Now, Ally does say that in modern times, it isn’t quite like this. How is it not like this? On what basis does he or anyone else decide it is not like this? It certainly was like this down through history. It certainly is EXACTLY like this in Luxor, Egypt. It certainly is EXACTLY like this for all the women who are being tortured and killed for disobeying Sharia Law.

Oh, but that is an extreme interpretation of Sharia. Who says it’s extreme? Those who seek to justify Islam call it “extreme”. But it isn’t extreme. It’s what Islam teaches.

The Quran is a short book, it isn’t hard to interpret. Yet, scholars go on and on with intellectual arguments, massaging the words to fit what they think it should say to make it more palatable for the West.

Islam is an absurdity. But a dangerous one. It is not a religion. And trust me, I have my issues with religion. Those who know my work, know I have often said I am not a religious person. I am a follower of Jesus. There is no one else I can think of from history that I would rather have as my guide for life than Jesus. If you can think of anyone else who lived as Jesus did, a pure life with the highest standards, then please let me know. No mere human could live as Jesus lived. Only God who came down as Man could do this.

Islam is a cult. In a cult, the cult leaders have the power to interpret the holy texts however they wish. And how will men with power interpret it? For their own benefit. It’s tiring to even have to say this. We should all know it by now. It shouldn’t be up for argument. I won’t go into all the men down through history who have proven this to be true. I mean, come on, when men are given free license to do what they want, they enslave women. And please don’t come back at me and say, but that happens in Christianity as well. Yes, it happens with all those priests and pastors (nuns, too) who lust after the women or the boys or whomever in their congregations. It happens in all manmade religions, which is why I have never been a member of a Church.

If you follow Jesus, this will never happen. He was not impressed with the wealthy and the religious leaders. He loved the poor, the weak, the sick, the despised, those who suffered, the woman at the well. He did not stone the adulteress as they do in Islam. He said, “Those who are without sin cast the first stone.”

Jesus gave his life on a cross for the sins of the world. He set this example for us. The leaders were afraid he wanted to cause an uprising, but he said clearly his kingdom was not of this world. Humanity was bound by the law but as sinners, we could never live up to it. By dying on the cross, Jesus paid the debt for our sin. By rising from the dead, Jesus freed us from the law.

In contrast, Sharia keeps Muslims enslaved to the law. If Muslims break the law, they must be punished, just as people were in the Old Testament. They can never be free.

Ally mentions what is said to be the last sermon of Mohammed, he says it might not even be authentic but nevertheless, it is a very important sermon that is even put up in homes and in mosques. The sermon talks about how men should take care of women because men have power over them. I mean, look how important it is to enslave women. Lest Muslims forget, they keep it in their homes and mosques as a reminder.

And yet, this is an example of how the scholars acknowledge that they don’t know when something in the Quran is authentic and when it isn’t. They don’t know if Mohammed really said the things he claimed to have said or not. If we don’t know about this verse, on what basis do we know any other verses are true.

Ally cites the example of Abraham having relations with his concubine, Hagar and Ishmael being born as a result, the father of the Arab people. He says this is proof that God didn’t have a problem with concubines. That is a flat out lie. When Sarah is promised by God she will bear a son, she laughs because she is old and beyond childbearing age. She suggests to Abraham that he have sex with her servant girl, Hagar.

This is in direct disobedience to God’s promise that Sarah would bear a son who would be the father of Israel. It is because of Abraham and Sarah’s disobedience that we have all the problems today of the enmity that Arabs/Muslims have towards Jews. Ishmael was the bastard son and God favored Isaac. But because it was not Ishmael’s fault or Hagar’s fault, God made a promise that Ismael would also be the father of a great nation.

Ally conveniently leaves out all of that history, just so he could prove his point that God allowed men to have sex with concubines. A point that is a lie.

Ally concludes that the Quran is simply “tolerating a practice” that was already widely accepted. Yes, it was widely accepted. But nowhere does the Quran say this practice should end. It does not give any guidance.

Jesus makes it clear:

“.at the beginning the Creator ‘made them male and female’, and said, ‘For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh’. So, they are no longer two, but one flesh...”

One man and one woman.

Islam always requires mental gymnastics. On the one hand a man’s wives (plural) are free and there is a distinction between wives and concubines. On the other hand, they really are all slaves because they are all under the power of men. But mind you, wives aren’t the same as the concubines, they are free. Do you have a headache yet?

This is just one example of the circle of madness that Islam requires you enter into once you become a Muslim, a circle that goes around and around and from which there is no escape.

There is no choice but to give up your reason and accept what the cult leader tells you. If you do not, really bad things are going to happen to you.

Even the word for divorce is “release” in Islam, as if from slavery. But remember, only a man can divorce, or “release” his wife. A woman cannot divorce or release herself from her husband. If a man divorces his wife, he gives back her Mahr, her dowry. But if a woman wants to leave her husband, this is called Kula, and she gets nothing. In fact, she has to pay her husband back her Mahr.

My father, Christian author and apologist, Dave Hunt, debated Dr. Shabir Ally years ago, warning audiences about Islam. People did not heed his warnings.

Above are two short excerpts from my father’s debates with Ally. I am not sure exactly when the debate occurred, but my father passed away in 2013, so it was before that. You can watch the entire debate here, which has over 1 million views, just on this channel alone.

I know how hard my father tried to get the gospel across in this debate and how frustrated he became. He was very ill at the time of these debates which lasted many hours over a period of days. He was exhausted and in excruciating pain, but he kept going. He passed away not long thereafter.

I cannot even begin to imagine what he would think if he were alive today. One thing I know for sure. He would be giving everything he had, just as he always did, to speak out, to warn people against Islam.

But look at us now. Coming up to a quarter of a century after 9/11 and what have we learned? With Oct 7th, with Islamic jihadist telling us over and over exactly what they want to do, people STILL refuse to see the truth.

Men like Dr. Shabir Ally are dangerous, because they always mask the truth by saying there can be “interpretations”. But, if this is the case, then Islam isn’t anything except what this or that cult leader decides it is on his whim.

You cannot misinterpret the words of Jesus. Mohammed on the other hand, changed his mind, and well, just listen to the excerpts of what my father said above. I would never hold Mohammed up as an example for my sons to follow. Never.

If you base a cult on lies calculated to enslave people through fear, it is no surprise that it inspires perverse and fearful behavior in its followers. Liars abound. They can boldly lie to your face and even when you both know it’s a lie, they are not in any way embarrassed. I saw this over and over in Luxor. It is NOT an exaggeration to say that every man I knew in Luxor was a liar and a hypocrite and they were, in fact, quite proud of it. Everybody lies now and then; however, most people are ashamed when they are found out. But the more the men of Luxor succeeded at lying, the prouder they were, as if it was some sort of religious accomplishment, rather than a pathetic bullying of gullible old women, bilking them out of their hard-earned savings.

Ally ends his “women and slavery” talk by saying that if Muslims had truly followed the Quran, they would have been the first to abolish slavery. Of course this is another lie. Islam promotes slavery of women. He just spent his entire talk telling us this!

Not only that, but Islam promotes slavery of all infidels. The Islamic slave trade spanned more than twelve centuries while the Atlantic slave trade spanned four. In fact, it still goes on today. And again, it is justified in Islam. Just as they justify enslaving their own women thanks to the teachings of Mohammed in the Quran, they justify enslaving all infidels. I won’t go into myriad ways Muslims still practice slavery. I will just cite one example.

Saudi Arabia promises to move into the modern era with its megaprojects, which I wrote about in Neom's THE LINE. How is it accomplishing that? With slave labor.

Workers described their treatment as "trapped slaves" and "beggars. I understand how they are looked at. They are beneath human. They are slaves because they are infidels, not the other way around. Being an infidel justifies the most horrific treatment because infidels are those who are born outside of Islam and who refuse to bow to Islam.

But the distinctions don’t stop there.

Even among Muslims, if they are not Arab Muslims, then they are less. And even if they are Arab Muslims, but of a different sect, like Sunni against Shiites, each believe the other is less, and thus, worthy of enslavement and death. I could give a hundred examples of what is going on right now, but take Pakistan, as one. Just yesterday, it was reported that at least 82 people were killed, and dozens were injured after days of clashes between Shiite and Sunni Muslims. And this is ongoing day after day.

And do not imagine that if you “revert” to Islam that you will ever be treated as an equal with Arab Muslims. You don’t “convert”, you “revert”. That’s because Islam is the one true religion and when those who have strayed from it come back, they “revert”.

But reverts will ALWAYS be “less than” those who are born Muslims and can trace their families back generations. My husband in Luxor could name his father and his father’s father all the way back ten generations.

In contrast, Jesus was no respecter of persons. When he died on the cross, he said to the criminal next to him, who confessed his sin, “today you will be with me in paradise.”

Stand Mohammed next to Jesus and there is no comparison. Jesus was not just a prophet, as Ally tries to say. Muslim scholars always say how in Islam, Jesus is revered as a prophet, as if that is something to boast about.

This is an impossibility and shows a complete lack of understanding of the Bible, but again, who cares, in Islam you can make things up.

You see, Jesus said he was the Son of God. He did more than just tell the truth. He claimed to be the fullness of Truth.

The Jewish leaders knew very well that Jesus was claiming to be God and considered it to be blasphemy.

Therefore, you cannot brush what Jesus said aside, and claim he was just a prophet. Either Jesus was insane, or he was a liar, or he was who he claimed to be. The Son of God.

There is no mystery about this. You cannot massage Jesus’s words to interpret them in any other way.

But when the entire religion of Islam is based on lies, you cease to understand what truthfulness is. You don’t understand that the words of Jesus actually MEAN one thing, and one thing alone, and that those words completely contradict what Muslims are trying to say they mean.

If Jesus is not the Son of God, THERE IS NO CHRISTIANITY. Period.

Now, I make no secret that I believe in Jesus. I also always say, you don’t need to agree with me. On the other hand, you still should acknowledge, if you are honest, that Islam is a cult meant to enslave people.

Everything that Jesus said and did was meant to make people free.

We seem to have forgotten that there is such a thing as righteousness and truth. There is such a thing as good and evil. There is such a thing as not being afraid to say what I just said! We should not be afraid to criticize Islam and expose it for what it is: a cult.

Who in good conscience, could go to these fabulous sci-fi cities being created in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries in order to indulge every carnal pleasure, spending piles of money on frivolities, knowing the reality of what goes on beneath that glossy surface, knowing how the Muslims running everything around you, taking your money, smiling in your face, really hate you as infidels, knowing that they are purposely seducing you with all the sins that they claim they cannot indulge in.

Isn’t there something seriously twisted and ominous about that?

Don’t go to those places and allow yourself to be manipulated like that.

I left Luxor because once I found out the truth, I could no longer live there. Once a person knows the truth, the only way to keep on living in such a nightmare is to deny that truth, to tell oneself convenient lies. That is the only way to not go insane with the horrific reality.

If I had continued living under Sharia law, I would have been killed eventually because it would have been impossible for me to remain silent. I’m just not made that way.

I hope people will stop treating this topic with such delicacy, worried that they might offend moderate Muslims. There is nothing delicate about it. It is a brutal reality that we must face if we are to save our own culture, our own way of life that is based on the teachings of Jesus, yes on the teachings of Jesus, and before that, on the foundation of Judaism, which is nearly 4,000 years old. This is not some outlandish thing to say. Sadly, we are the ones who seem to be embarrassed by our history. We should be thankful and proud.

I would say to moderate Muslims, where are your voices? Why don’t you speak out? There are almost two billion Muslims in the world. Every single one of them should be making a noise. Why don’t they?

It can only be for one of two reasons. Either they secretly agree with the goal of the Caliphate, or they are afraid.

You can dispute it all you want, but the fact is, Muslims are not allowed to leave Islam. It is very clear. Leave, and you will be killed. I was told this in no uncertain terms in Luxor. It was what everyone believed. A couple of more free-thinking men told me, “Think what you want inside your head, but don’t ever let it out.”

If you are a Muslim, either you agree with the cult or you hide in fear. If you speak out, we see what happens to these brave activists, as I have written about so often and most recently drew attention to in Sentenced to Death.

This is no way to live. We should not be enablers of these mental gymnastics that can only lead to enslavement and ultimately insanity. Yes, insanity. I think we are watching humanity slowly go insane. Between Islam and AI, these two extremes warring to take control, we are becoming quite schizophrenic.

We wonder why there is such insanity in the world. Wonder no longer. This is why. People are afraid to speak the truth. They are so confused; they can’t even see the most obvious fallacies. Just stop the nonsense.

