Walking through Bab Bou Jeloud, or the Blue Gate, Fes

I’ve never written about this before and it’s well passed time. I’m always obsessed with writing, writing, writing. I have so much on my heart to say. The way the world is going, everything happening so fast, I have a sense of urgency, just to get the next essay out there! So, it’s time to pause and say thank you to my paid subscribers and share what they have to say.

It was while living in Luxor, Egypt, during the Covid scam, that I first started questioning the mainstream media propaganda and delving into research. Once back in the United States, I started Break Free with Karen Hunt. This writing journey has changed my life. I’ve grown spiritually and learned so much along the way, often from my astute readers. I’m forever grateful that God led me here.

View across the Nile River while writing in a cafe in Luxor, Egypt

Anyway, here are just a few of the more recent messages paid subscribers have sent me. Writing is a lonely pursuit and takes a great deal of personal discipline and motivation. This is what keeps me going. Thank you!

Annette:

The first thing I did, after finishing The Perfect Storm, Part II, was hit the “upgrade to paid” button. You will no doubt lose some readers after posting this essay and I’m overdue in helping to support your astute writing. Any other readers out there who want to hit that button??

I had a visceral reaction to Part II. I’m angry that yet another biblical truth has been hijacked. “Christ is King” has always meant something holy and good to me as a Christian; now it has a new cultural meaning and I feel like I should avoid saying this. It has always been satan’s way…to twist what is true.

Orion Dworkin:

"Thank you, Karen for your courage and dignity. You have my voice and vote. "When you're going through hell, just keep going". See you on the other side."

Jennifer Hacker:

"I became a paid subscriber Karen because God put it on my heart to do so as I read your latest article. You speak HIS truth… truth from The Holy Bible. Thank you for always making it clear and continuously documenting and illustrating your points referencing the Bible. Thank you for the work you do!! Stay strong and keep up the great work ❤️🙏"

Perplexity:

"You're a hard-working, talented and dedicated writer. (Even though you do seem to enjoy bashing Trump occasionally -- admittedly the man's not perfect)"

Mary J Moriarty:

"Hello Karen, I love your writing. The inspirational stories from your childhood while traveling with your family are my favorite. I really enjoy listening to you on Substack. Sincerely, Mary Moriarty"

Anna V:

"I support your work because voices of truth have to be found. Gone are the days when we could trust the news. So grateful to find you Karen and I enjoy your writing style."

Walter Koski:

"I have decided to support your work because it is clear to me that you are a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and your essay I just read about true Christianity vs. religion rings true deep within me as the blessed Holy Spirit witnesses with my spirit that the individuals you wrote about were also true followers of the Lord Jesus Christ. And I enjoy reading your father's works. God bless you!"

Darrell D. White:

"I was a subscriber in the past and I am resubscribing because of the quality of the articles you post. I have some things I differ with you on but that is to be expected. I also appreciate the fact that you are not political or caught up in that mess. Keep up the good writing Darrell White"

Becca:

"Your post on the coming caliphate is brilliant "

Sam Hilt:

"I support your work because you have an unbroken moral compass, a strong honest voice, and a graceful style as a writer."

gardlind@aol.com:

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, Karen! Your writings provide vital information and shed timeless truths in our chaotic world. I love your children's books too. "All the Children of the World" is so beautiful, and "The Rumples and Barleys" are a delight! Praying for you, your family and work. "

James Monro:

"Dogged truth. A breath of fresh air in this polluted age of manipulation, fear and misinformation. Thank you for shining the light on what’s really going on, joining the dots, and helping clarify the insanity that’s going on around us. Keep up the formidable work. It’s all quite difficult to navigate right now, and your investigation, instinct and insight is very reassuring. Cheers!! "

Ruth Thomas:

"I agree with you! Excellent research and documentation. Truth I can appreciate. Am Yisrael Chai."

writing in Kranj, Slovenia

In closing, I should add that I don’t put up a paywall. This is one of the most important ways paid subscribers support my work—helping me to make my essays available to everyone. If even one person reads my writing because they don’t have to pay for it, and their perspective is changed, then it’s all been worth it. And that happens a lot, I’m glad to say!

If you enjoy my writing—even if you don’t always agree or you find it brutal at times (so I’ve been told more than once)—please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Thank you!

