Despite being ill, here I sit at my computer. This is probably the most posts I have made in one day. I don’t like overwhelming anyone’s inbox. However, these are historic times, and I must document them.

First of all, watch here as the children of Gaza celebrate the death of Israeli children, crying “Thank you” to the Izz al-Din Brigades.

But that’s not all. On the same day Hamas returned the bodies of Shiri Bibas, her two children Ariel and Kfir, and 83-year-old Oden Lipshitz, three buses exploded in Israel in a suspected terror attack. By the grace of God, no one was hurt or killed. The bombs may have been intended for tomorrow morning, but had timers incorrectly set; 2 more devices found on buses nearby.

“ The revenge of the martyrs will not be forgotten so long as the occupier is present on our land… This is a jihad of either victory or martyrdom.”

This was a statement on a Telegram channel claiming to represent Hamas’s so-called Tulkarem Battalion.

I look at the burning buses and I relive my life in London in the 1980s, in the days when the IRA was bombing the city. Everyone was on edge, looking for suspicious packages in every building, the underground, buses and trains. One morning, I went to my local newsstand on Bayswater only to find it a burned-out shell. That war ended eventually.

But it will never end in the Middle East, not as long as the Islamic death cult perpetuates its goal of the worldwide Caliphate. Not as long as Gazan children are taught to celebrate death instead of life.

Ever since the day Israel announced its independence in 1948, it has faced wars, terrorism, suicide bombings, knife attacks, rocket launches, you name it. If you have never lived under that kind of violence and the intense anxiety it instills, and you STILL insist on criticizing Israel, just go away. You have no right to speak about things you do not understand.

And many of you do go away, and good riddance. At first it was shocking to see how many people unsubscribed when I first posted my support for Israel. But not anymore. By now, I always think, surely everyone knows my stance on Israel, there can’t be any Jew haters left. But there are always more.

It has just been reported that the bodies of Ariel and Kfir have been identified. However, the third body was not that of their mother, Shiri Bibas.

"This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages. We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages,” announced the IDF.

This is an outrage. It is one nightmare after another. It is the chaos of evil, the way Satan’s demons thrive on lies, betrayal, pain and suffering. I know how these nightmares go. I am really not doing well with this!

I have been rereading The Last Battle, the last book in the Narnia series and I will have something to say about it. I have read these books over and over at various times in my life when I needed them, and I find I need them now, especially this one.

For the record, I will NEVER stop speaking out on behalf of Jews and Israel. I know what is right and what is wrong.

Thank God I learned this from my devout Christian parents, and I passed it on to my children and I pray they pass it on to theirs.

Please watch this short remembrance video starting with the beautiful life of Yarden and Shiri Bibas and ending with the hell they faced.

I will fight until my last breath against evil. And Hamas is evil, but not just Hamas, it goes much deeper than that. Sometimes, it can be confusing to know what is evil and what isn’t, but anyone who finds this confusing, anyone who justifies in ANY WAY what Hamas has done today has descended to the depths of hell and I am not sure how they ever find their way out again. I pray they do. I don’t wish that perverse demonic slavery on anyone.

Thank you for staying with me on this writing journey. Pray for Isreal. God bless you all.

