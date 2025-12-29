Break Free Media

Meagan B Henry
7h

Agree 100% that they have dismissed and castigated the most truthful, righteous and reasonable of the TPUSA speakers this year, Ben Shapiro.

This is persecution of the righteous, make no mistake. Ben stood in the gap for truth and for a widow and her children. This is pure religion and undefiled, according to James. Ben, an observant Jew,was behaving as far more of a Christian than Vance or Carlson will ever based on their fruits.

Pray for the good souls of our country and the world. The winepress of open persecution of the righteous is closing in.

May we offer good wine unto the Lord when we are pressed and spent. 🙏💜

Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
8h

A lot to digest all at once. The thing that stood out to me was Vance's brush-off comment, summed up in my words as "we have got way more important things to focus on than anti-semitism, blood libels, and the importance of Israel as our steadfast ally." Maybe he feels it's too soon to do any corrections whatsoever. Or, looking more likely, he's never going to deal with the hard questions. And he is not going to tolerate dissension in HIS ranks, no sir, not for nobody. He wants smooth sailing to the White House. As for the young turks other than Barron, things might not end so well for them. As for Barron, just a guess, there will ever and only be one president like Trump. He is unique. He does not have anybody else's playbook. Apparently he has looked around at what he sees needing fixing and goes at it. He brought all that business acumen with him. In my opinion Vance just wants to "be" president, Trump wants to "do" president. And one last thing. There are millions who will disagree. Trump has a deep and abiding love of this country. He truly cares about the American people. And--here come the slings and arrows--he has a gentler side that comes from his mother. In conclusion Karen. thank you for this post. I'll be keeping an eye on the people you wrote about.

