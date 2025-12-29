Take advantage of the sale until the end of the year and support BREAK FREE MEDIA by becoming a paid subscriber. $5 per month and $50 per year. This is the lowest amount Substack allows writers to charge. Thank you!

Let’s see how many subscribers I lose thanks to this post. I will keep on saying what needs to be said, regardless. When I first warned about Tucker Carlson in my essay, "What is a Man, about his Andrew Tate interview, I got the same scoffing. However, I was right about Tucker, and no one is scoffing now. The same will be true of JD Vance.

Barron Trump, however, still remains an enigma.

Barron Trump is being heralded as the future of the conservative movement. President Barron has a royal ring to it.

Barron does not speak publicly on political issues. In fact, he doesn’t even have a social media presence. He has been carefully shielded from the public eye, and one could say, rightfully so. His mother has been especially protective.

That said, it isn’t hard to notice that Barron is being groomed as the heir-apparent to the Trump political dynasty.

Barron noticeably emerged from the shadows at his father’s second inauguration, where his 6’9” frame was impossible to miss. At the parade, the 18-year-old pumped a fist up to the crowd and held a hand to his ear as onlookers cheered his name. It was plain to see how popular he is among conservatives.

User @MAGAVoice, a pro-Trump account with 900,000 followers, wrote on X: "The moment everyone saw Future President, Barron Trump, Thousands erupted. HIS AURA IS INCREDIBLE."

The post had 1.4 million views by the Tuesday morning after the inauguration.

Another indication of his rising star is his anointing as the “future of the conservative movement” by the president of the College Republicans of America.

Woe to those who dare to say anything even remotely negative about the royal son. Kay Walker, the president of the NYU chapter of the College Republicans of America was forced to resign back in January over comments she made about Barron who is a freshman at the university.

When asked by Vanity Fair what it was like having Barron on campus, she said, “He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home.”

A few students told USA TODAY they didn’t understand what the fuss was about. None of them wanted to be named. No student wants their career ended before it has even begun by saying something, however innocuous, that might be taken the wrong way.

Most NYU students had never laid eyes on Barron. The ones who have, say he’s always surrounded by security. I can’t imagine there is any young person more tightly protected than Barron Trump. Not a very pleasant way to live.

It isn’t farfetched to predict that one day Barron Trump will be president. But first, if all goes according to the America First crowd, there will be JD Vance.

This is where I am going to offend some people, maybe a lot of people. I’m going to use the word “Nazi” despite being told we can’t use it anymore because it has lost its meaning due to being used too much. Just like the Holocaust. People are sick of hearing about it, so we need to stop.

Please think, really thing about the implications of this. If such words lose their meaning, then WE as a civilization are lost. These words must NEVER lose their meaning, and we must NEVER shy away from using them correctly.

TPUSA has made it clear where they stand, by officially endorsing JD Vance as the next president of the United States, far ahead of when such endorsements usually occur. This clearly shows the far-right direction TPUSA has chosen to go.

I don’t think Trump is a Nazi, but he has opened the door to Nazism with JD Vance. If you don’t agree, just watch him grow into it over the next three years. If he is elected, then we will see exactly what the America First/Christ is King/Christian Nationalists is all about as it ushers in the “Christian” version of Sharia law.

JD Vance has refused to distance himself from full-blown Nazis like Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens, not to mention the most powerful conservative influencer of them all, Tucker Carlson, who insists on platforming these rabid Nazis and defending Islam and Sharia law, insisting that Qatar should be our closes ally, not Israel. Insane. Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are now so creepy that I am really beginning to think they are possessed by demons.

The person JD Vance vilified at the TPUSA AmericaFest conference was the one person who spoke the most sense, the lone Jew, Ben Shapiro.

Vance accused Shapiro of wanting to “deplatform” and “cancel” those he disagreed with and of stifling free speech. This could not further from the truth. Shapiro said that pundits like Tucker Carlson have a responsibility to tell the truth to their millions of followers, not incite hatred and promote lies.

You can find Ben Shapiro’s speech HERE, along with my commentary about it. I encourage everyone to listen to his speech because he is now on the hit list and they will do everything they can to discredit and mock him into silence. In fact, they will do to Ben Shapiro the very thing they accused him of doing, the very thing conservatives criticized the Biden administration for with their silencing of dissenting voices.

Of course, welcoming “everyone” into the fold really means only welcoming those who parrot what those in power want them to say.

Below is a link to that portion of JD Vance’s speech.

With JD Vance as the Republican choice, I don’t even like to speculate about who it will be on the left. Gavin Newsom and AOC? Both sides hate each other so much that the revenge Trump is taking out on those who tried to silence and imprison him is nothing comparted to what will come next.

Barron Trump will take some years to grow into the presidency. That’s if we aren’t plunged into civil war and then a world war that destroys us all. Sorry for the pessimism at the start of 2026, but what else can we anticipate at this point.

Assuming the United States is still around ten or so years from now, Barron will have been helped along the way to win the presidency by a couple of other notable conservative young men. Let’s take a look at these ‘young guns.”

Buckley Carlson

When we think of what sort of president JD Vance will be, it is notable to consider that Tucker Carlson’s son, Buckley, is a deputy press secretary in Vance’s office. This is “conservative royalty”. It is a tight-knit bunch that does not allow outsiders in, especially not Zionist Jews and the Christian Zionists who stand with them.

“Hard to fathom this is the ‘man’ that presumes to lecture — endlessly, angrily — the ‘acceptable’ parameters of the ‘conservative movement,’” the 28-year-old Bukley posted on X.

The ‘man’ is, of course, Ben Shapiro. If JD Vance wins, Shapiro and the rest of us will have no place at the king’s table or in the royal court. In fact, we could well be looking at prison or worse. If that day comes, we had better pack our bags for Israel. Let me be clear, I think this will be the case no matter who becomes president, whether Democrat or Republican.

Bo Loudon

As Barron rises in the America First/Christian Nationalism/Christ is King movement (or whatever they end up calling it), best bro’ buddy Bo will be right there with him.

Bo Loudon is Barron’s best friend, or so we are told. He is the son of conservative media personality Gina Loudon, who was the co-chair of Women for Trump and former Republican Missouri Senator John Loudon. Bo’s parents gained public attention when they appeared on the reality TV show Wife Swap and swapped partners with a polyamorous and bisexual family. Yes, it’s true, I kid you not.

Below is Bo’s family, posing with Donald Trump and the towering Barron. Look at how tiny Bo is compared to Barron.

Bo always addresses the president on social media as RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP. You can find Bo’s website HERE.

Whereas Barron has no social media presence, Bo has a huge online following. He is reported to have played a key role in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, helping the Republican sway young male voters to his side. Barron and Bo collaborated in helping to set up interviews with internet personality Adin Ross and podcaster Joe Rogan for Trump. Barron encouraged his father to listen to Bo’s advice.

When I started writing this, I had no idea how truly distasteful it would make me feel. As far as I’m concerned, there is nothing remotely desirable about the world that these people inhabit. Maybe I’m wrong about that, but the whole thing seems so desperate for fame and attention.

Barron Trump has still managed to remain on the outside of that distastefulness, in large part, I have no doubt, thanks to his mother, Melania. But he is no longer a child, and she is having to let him go. This is a painful moment for all mothers, but it must be a thousand times more so for her.

There is a part of me that would like to hope Barron will surprise us all and step off the path expected of him and become a kind of savior for the conservative movement. But sadly, in my heart, I know that’s not what will happen. I’m curious what my readers think.

