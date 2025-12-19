Ben Shapiro Says what Needs to be Said!

This is a short follow-up to my last piece:

Who Will Succeed Donald Trump?

In the midst of vicious infighting that threatens to topple TPUSA, Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance for President.

I was so glad to hear Ben Shapiro say what needed to be said. Please listen to his speech to loud cheers from the audience.

I hope you will listen to his speech; it isn’t very long.

Most importantly, he talks about the serious danger the conservative movement finds itself in, not just from the left, that “uses every means all too frequently up to and including murder.”

He says that “The conservative movement is also in danger from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principal but actually traffic in conspiracy and dishonesty.”

He then goes on to speak about the duties people with a microphone have to those in the audience, the first duty being to truth.

I was glad that he blasted Megyn Kelly for her “cowardice” for refusing to stand up for the truth. I thought of putting a link to her absurd attempt to boost her likes as she claimed she was “working behind the scenes to reconcile Candace and Erika.” Don’t waste your time.

Instead, I’m putting this hilarious impersonation from Ami Kozak because we all need a laugh right now:

Specifically, he talked about Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. Here is what he had to say about Candace:

“So, if Candace Owens decides to spend every day since the murder of Charlie Kirk casting aspersions at TPUSA and the people who work here, who worked with Charlie every single day, his best friends, (he names many of them), and to imply or outright claim complicity in a cover-up over Charlie’s murder, to spew absolutely baseless trash, implicating everyone from French intelligence to Mossad to members of TPUSA in Charlie’s murder or a cover-up in that murder, then we, as people with a microphone, have a moral obligation to call them out by name.

So, when Candace Owens says, “I don’t know-know, but I know,” that is retarded and we are all more retarded for having heard it.”

To which she predictably replied:

“Every time Ben speaks I feel more certain Israel was involved in 9/10. He’s just way too invested in Charlie’s murder.

He never liked Charlie and he’s now suddenly pretending he had a duty to defend his legacy.

Ben only cares about Israel’s interests. So Israel is involved.”

I kid you not. That’s how her “deductive reasoning” works. Totally. Unhinged.

Here’s Ami Kozak, impersonating Candace and her stream of consciousness blather. He’s worth following. She isn’t.

Tucker Carlson blathered on about Charlie’s mission—that everyone has the right to free speech—which Ben Shapiro wants to deny him.

No. Everyone has the right to speak, but we have the right not to listen. We also have the right to say exactly what we think about their idiocy.

Here’s a short excerpt from Tucker’s speech about free speech. You can listen to the entire speech with the usual condemnation of Israel, HERE (if you really want to subject yourself to that).

This is much more fun. Here’s Ami Kozak again impersonating Tucker “we are all humans, we aren’t animals!” PERIOD!

In the clip below, Tucker defends his antisemitism and says how disgusting it is that millions of Muslims are being attacked. Yes, seriously.

Where does his concern over Muslims come from, when just a few days ago 15 Jews were massacred on Bondi Beach by Muslims?

He talks about how sick and tired people are of the hate and race wars. As if he isn’t the one spreading it.

FYI, what’s wrong with Maryland—that’s where he says the small percentage of people who don’t want free speech should all end up. Would that be all the Jews and anyone who supports them? Maybe in concentration camps?

It’s offensive how suddenly Tucker Carlson says he’s a Christian. He is not a follower of Jesus.

In Tucker’s speech he criticized Ben Shapiro for aggressively shutting down a question about the USS Liberty.

Here’s how brilliantly Ben does NOT shut this young man down but schools him in logic and truth:

Below is Charlie Kirk, doing the same thing as Ben Shapiro, educating this young man who has been similarly indoctrinated against Israel.

Ben does not say, “Don’t let me stop you from practicing your right for free speech., carry on saying stupid things.”

No, he says:

“Do not peddle conspiracy theories at our event. That is not acceptable. Do not say that.”

This is what we need right now. We need people like Ben Shapiro to stand up fearlessly and cut through the confusion and the meaningless noise of these lying, grasping, power-hungry, attention-seeking grifters.

Don’t give these demons any more space in your head.

